ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Dennis Allen says Jameis Winston is 'day to day' with sprained right foot

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Tvew_0hAmrGyX00

Here’s the latest word on Jameis Winston. New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday that Winston is managing a sprained right foot, and confirmed that the quarterback will not suit up for Saturday’s preseason game with the Houston Texans. He left the field early during Monday’s practice session after what Allen identified as an injury mid-rollout to pass.

Allen specified that Winston is considered “Day to day,” with this injury and that, “We don’t feel like it’s anything significant.”

For those that have asked, Winston suffered a torn ACL in his left leg last season, so these injuries are not related. And it doesn’t sound like Winston will be out of action for very long, so it’s unlikely the Saints bring in another passer for camp. Andy Dalton and Ian Book could use the reps anyway and splitting them half-and-half in the Texans exhibition game makes a lot of sense.

So we’ll take the positivity. Allen isn’t expressing any undue concern about Winston’s status, though the passer wasn’t spotted at training camp practice on Tuesday. If Winston is still inactive this time next week, maybe then we’ll have something to worry about. In the meantime — it’s Red Rifle time for Dalton and the Saints offense.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch NFL Preseason

The Green Bay Packers will meet the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason on Friday night from Levi’s Stadium. The Packers are coming off a 13-4 year as they look to make another run in the playoffs this year, meanwhile the 49ers went 10-7 and will give the reigns to Trey Lance to help them get further this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball

In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Book
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Saints#American Football#Acl
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 veterans with a lot on the line in Saints preseason opener

The NFL preseason is here and that means there will finally be New Orleans Saints football tonight. The Saints will open their exhibition play against the Houston Texans, allowing fans a first look at some of the new additions on the roster. But it won’t be all about the faces new to league, there will be several veterans with a lot on the line in Houston as well. Some have been with the team for multiple years, others are new to the roster. But for all, one thing is true: this preseason matchup is about much more than just playing football. Here are six veterans who will be looking to make the most of their opportunities Saturday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts was deliberate in not targeting A.J. Brown vs. Jets

The Eagles’ starters were perfect on offense in their preseason debut, and they did it did without their most accomplished weapon being involved. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown was not targeted by quarterback Jalen Hurts in Friday’s 24-21 preseason loss to the Jets, and the move was intentional. Rather than sticking to a training camp narrative and feeding Brown in front of the home crowd, Hurts spread the ball around to a handful of different pass catchers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints vs. Texans: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The New Orleans Saints will begin the Dennis Allen era with their first preseason game on Saturday night against the Houston Texans. Many starters will be out, but it will be your first chance to see rookies Chris Olave, Trevor Penning, and Alontae Taylor. The preseason is built for people to make a name for themselves, so you will see some future contributors for the Saints tonight.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy