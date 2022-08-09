ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Foley Captures VFW State Baseball Championship

The Foley VFW earned the state championship with a win over their section rivals the Cold VFW, backed by seven timely hits and solid defense. Righty Derek Dahmen started on the mound for Foley, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty Trey Emmerich threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.
FOLEY, MN
KEYC

KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-9-22 - clipped version

The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota State football team opens up fall camp hungry to return to action after a disappointing 6-5 record this past season.
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Foley, MN
City
Northfield, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Austin, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Cold Spring, MN
WJON

The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota – Just One Hour From St. Cloud

Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota. There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.
NEW LONDON, MN
WJON

Motorcycle Class This Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- Motorcycle riders up for a challenge can sign up for a class this weekend. The Advanced Rider Class is Saturday, August 13th, at St. Cloud Technical and Community College from 9:00 to 5:00. According to David Weeres, a member of the Minnesota Motorcycle Safety Task Force,. If...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vfw#Totino Grace#Mac#Rbi
AM 1390 KRFO

Body of Minnesota Fisherman Recovered from River

Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rescue teams recovered the body of a 43-year-old White Bear Lake man from the St. Croix River Monday afternoon. A news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an abandoned boat floating along the Minnesota shoreline north of Stillwater around 9 a.m. Monday. Investigators identified the man through the boat’s registration information and were able to confirm the man went out fishing Sunday night and did not return home.
STILLWATER, MN
WJON

Game Fair Next Two Weekends in Ramsey

RAMSEY -- The annual Game Fair will be held in Ramsey over the next two weekends. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. this Friday through Sunday and also next Friday through Sunday at the Armstrong Ranch Kennels 4 1/2 miles west of Anoka. Tickets are $14 for...
RAMSEY, MN
WJON

Viking Festival this Saturday in Brainerd

BRAINERD -- Vikings will be featured at an event in Brainerd this Saturday. The annual Crow Wing Viking Festival will be at the county fairgrounds from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The family-friendly Viking Festival features Viking-age crafts, costumes, weapons, mock battles, music, and games. The event strives to be...
BRAINERD, MN
WJON

Residents Vote Down $72-Million Referendum in ROCORI

COLD SPRING -- A $72-millon bond referendum in the ROCORI school district has failed. The ballot has two questions with the first one asking for $63.7-million for secured entrances at the elementary schools, an early childhood education building, classroom remodeling and technology improvements district-wide. That question failed with 3,343 no...
COLD SPRING, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJON

Minnesota Bluegrass Festival Starts Thursday Near Richmond

RICHMOND -- There will be concerts, workshops, dancing and more this weekend near Richmond. The annual Minnesota Bluegrass Festival kicks off on Thursday and runs through Sunday at El Rancho Manana Campground. Besides over 30 hours of music on just the main stage, they also have the Market Place Stage,...
RICHMOND, MN
WJON

Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota

I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
ROCHESTER, MN
rejournals.com

Minneapolis’ Kraus-Anderson hires director of marketing

Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson has hired Jenna Mead as director of marketing, referendum and project planning. Mead previously was the director of partnerships for Golden Valley-based Captivate Media + Consulting, where she managed strategic communications, video production and graphic design for school districts across the Midwest and nationally. She also was a multimedia television journalist for KAAL-TV, the ABC affiliate in Rochester, Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Controversial State Representative Ousted in Tuesday Primary

(KNSI) — Controversial Minnesota State Representative John Thompson is out of the running for re-election after Tuesday’s primary loss. DFL challenger Liz Lee defeated him. Thompson made headlines in 2020 before he was even elected after he went on a violent rampage following the death of George Floyd....
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy