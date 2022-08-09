Read full article on original website
Foley Captures VFW State Baseball Championship
The Foley VFW earned the state championship with a win over their section rivals the Cold VFW, backed by seven timely hits and solid defense. Righty Derek Dahmen started on the mound for Foley, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty Trey Emmerich threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-9-22 - clipped version
The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota State football team opens up fall camp hungry to return to action after a disappointing 6-5 record this past season.
Former Minnesota Olympic runner accused of driving drunk in Eden Prairie crash
A Minnesota running great is suspected of driving drunk after he was involved in a crash in Eden Prairie on Monday. Garry Bjorklund, 71, of Fort Collins, Colorado, was reportedly three times the legal limit when police tested his blood alcohol level, according to a search warrant affidavit. Bjorklund was...
PJ Fleck: Gophers QB Tanner Morgan ‘knows the expectations’ for 2022 season
MINNEAPOLIS - Tanner Morgan hit Chris Autman-Bell on a slant. Then, it was Michael Brown-Stephens on the same pattern. He found Dylan Wright for a contested catch over the middle, then hit him on a deep out just in time for Wright to get one foot inbounds. Morgan hit tight...
The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota – Just One Hour From St. Cloud
Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota. There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.
Motorcycle Class This Weekend
ST. CLOUD -- Motorcycle riders up for a challenge can sign up for a class this weekend. The Advanced Rider Class is Saturday, August 13th, at St. Cloud Technical and Community College from 9:00 to 5:00. According to David Weeres, a member of the Minnesota Motorcycle Safety Task Force,. If...
Weekend rain totals pushed 6+ inches in Minnesota, Iowa; 10 in Illinois
The weekend storm system delivered on its promise to squeeze out as much rain as possible, with numerous locations in southern Minnesota, southeast South Dakota, northern Iowa, southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois getting dumped on. Kandiyohi County, in the Willmar area, was pounded with heavy rain Saturday morning and wound...
45 Best Camping Spots in Minnesota (Campsites For Both Tent & RVs)
Minnesota is known for its lakes. As a matter of fact, the state is nicknamed “The Land of 10,000 Lakes,” because it’s the state with the most. Therefore, one can assume that there are some camping adventures to be had on these lakes, for sure!. Minnesota has...
Body of Minnesota Fisherman Recovered from River
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rescue teams recovered the body of a 43-year-old White Bear Lake man from the St. Croix River Monday afternoon. A news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an abandoned boat floating along the Minnesota shoreline north of Stillwater around 9 a.m. Monday. Investigators identified the man through the boat’s registration information and were able to confirm the man went out fishing Sunday night and did not return home.
Game Fair Next Two Weekends in Ramsey
RAMSEY -- The annual Game Fair will be held in Ramsey over the next two weekends. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. this Friday through Sunday and also next Friday through Sunday at the Armstrong Ranch Kennels 4 1/2 miles west of Anoka. Tickets are $14 for...
Viking Festival this Saturday in Brainerd
BRAINERD -- Vikings will be featured at an event in Brainerd this Saturday. The annual Crow Wing Viking Festival will be at the county fairgrounds from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The family-friendly Viking Festival features Viking-age crafts, costumes, weapons, mock battles, music, and games. The event strives to be...
Residents Vote Down $72-Million Referendum in ROCORI
COLD SPRING -- A $72-millon bond referendum in the ROCORI school district has failed. The ballot has two questions with the first one asking for $63.7-million for secured entrances at the elementary schools, an early childhood education building, classroom remodeling and technology improvements district-wide. That question failed with 3,343 no...
Minnesota Bluegrass Festival Starts Thursday Near Richmond
RICHMOND -- There will be concerts, workshops, dancing and more this weekend near Richmond. The annual Minnesota Bluegrass Festival kicks off on Thursday and runs through Sunday at El Rancho Manana Campground. Besides over 30 hours of music on just the main stage, they also have the Market Place Stage,...
Only Two In Minnesota Do You Know What & Where They Are?
There are two of these iconic structures in all of the United States and they are in two Minnesota towns. Do you know what and where they are?. Today a cold glass of water is only as far as the kitchen sink. There was a time when that wasn't the case.
Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota
I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
Minneapolis’ Kraus-Anderson hires director of marketing
Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson has hired Jenna Mead as director of marketing, referendum and project planning. Mead previously was the director of partnerships for Golden Valley-based Captivate Media + Consulting, where she managed strategic communications, video production and graphic design for school districts across the Midwest and nationally. She also was a multimedia television journalist for KAAL-TV, the ABC affiliate in Rochester, Minnesota.
This Famous Country Star Is Performing At ‘The Ledge’ Amphitheatre In Waite Park
Brett Eldredge of country music fame is perhaps best known for his amazing holiday Christmas albums, with a voice that could melt all your worries away. Lucky for us, this amazing vocalist is coming to visit us here in Minnesota this fall. BRETT ON TOUR. Brett Eldredge will be stopping...
MN Camp Counselor Charged With Shooting Arrows At 6-8 Year Olds
I think I only went to camp once as a kid. It was a good experience, as I remember it. Pretty sure there wasn't any negative interaction with camp counselors or any discipline administered during my stay. Parents that send their kids off to camp should be able to count...
Controversial State Representative Ousted in Tuesday Primary
(KNSI) — Controversial Minnesota State Representative John Thompson is out of the running for re-election after Tuesday’s primary loss. DFL challenger Liz Lee defeated him. Thompson made headlines in 2020 before he was even elected after he went on a violent rampage following the death of George Floyd....
Primary buoys GOP hopes in Minnesota attorney general race
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A primary victory by a political novice has raised Republican hopes for winning the Minnesota attorney general’s office for the first time in over 50 years. Financial attorney Jim Schultz’s win over Doug Wardlow on Tuesday set him up to challenge Democratic Attorney General Keith...
