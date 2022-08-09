Read full article on original website
Walz, Jensen advance in Minnesota governor’s race
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - ST. PAUL, MN -- Incumbent Democrat Tim Walz and Republican Scott Jensen have advanced to the November ballot in the race for Minnesota governor. The Associated Press called the primary race Thursday evening. Walz is seeking his second term in the state’s top office....
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID, she confirmed Monday. According to the Governor, she is only experiencing “mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted.”. She encouraged Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted in her statement, which can be read in part...
Election Results
DULUTH, MN (CBS 3 Duluth) It’s election night in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and we’re covering dozens of races. Polls are open until 8 p.m. in both states. Here’s a look at current election results, updated as data is released throughout the night:
Schultz, Stauber to face off in November election
Duluth, MN-- DFL candidate Jen Schultz easily bested her challenger Tuesday to take the Democratic nomination for the Minnesota 8th Congressional District. Republican Pete Stauber, seeking his third term, also had an easy win over former Duluth school board member Harry Welty to win his party’s nomination. Copyright 2022...
On day after primaries, Minnesota’s 8th district candidates look ahead to midterms.
DULUTH, MN -- After Tuesday night’s primary election, both candidates for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional district are ready to face off in the November midterm elections. Incumbent Republican Pete Stauber, who currently represents the 8th district in Washington will face Democratic Candidate Jen Schultz, who currently represents District 7A in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Sheriffs Stepping Down: Longtime law enforcement leaders retiring
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --This year, four longtime Northland sheriffs have said they will be stepping down from their positions and will not seek re-election. That includes St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman, who is stepping down after more than 20 years and five terms as Sheriff. In July,...
DeNucci wins Iron Range DFL primary by 41 votes, McLaughlin mulls recount
IRON RANGE, MN -- Just 41 votes separated the two DFL candidates in Tuesday’s primary for the Minnesota state senate’s District 7 seat. The seat was left vacant when longtime state Sen. David Tomassoni, a DFL’er of Chisholm, retired this year as he fights ALS. Ben DeNucci,...
Kozlowski defeats Forsman in DFL primary for MN House Dist. 8B
DULUTH, MN -- Alicia Kozlowski has won the DFL primary for the Minnesota State House seat representing the eastern Duluth area in St. Paul. Alicia Kozlowski works for the City of Duluth in the mayor’s office, winning Tuesday night with 56 percent of the vote. Her challenger, Arik Forsman,...
Ramsay, Lukovsky to square off in November race for St. Louis County Sheriff
DULUTH, MN -- Voters have narrowed down the list of candidates for St. Louis County’s next sheriff. Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary, meaning they both will face off against each other in the November election. Chad Walsh, a local police...
Witnesses begin taking stand in Iron Range cold case murder trial
HIBBING, MN -- Three decades after a Chisholm woman’s death, her case is finally getting its day in court as witnesses began taking the stand Monday. Both the prosecution and defense delivered their opening statements in Michael Carbo Jr.’s murder trial. The now 54-year-old is charged with both...
