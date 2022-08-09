Read full article on original website
Landslides close dock, cause cruise stop cancellations in Skagway
Several landslides have closed the cruise ship dock in Skagway for the rest of the summer, causing what’s expected to be at least three dozen vessels to skip the tourism-dependent port by the end of summer. The municipality issued an emergency declaration last week, citing the need to shore...
Skagway issues an emergency declaration due to rockslides
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rockslides this summer are costing Skagway money, and creating a safety hazard for workers and passengers exiting cruise ships. The small Southeast community issued an emergency declaration after a rockslide hit the White Pass Railroad Dock. In June, a slide hit the same area shutting down the dock to traffic and causing costly damage.
Skagway declares state of emergency, readies EOC; clinic deal with SEARHC gets fresh look
A state of emergency is declared in Skagway as landslides continue to impact the north end of the town’s busiest cruise ship dock. Meanwhile, a new deal with the non-profit healthcare company Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium to take over operations at Skagway’s medical clinic gets consideration by the borough assembly. KHNS’ Mike Swasey spoke with Melinda Munson from The Skagway News for details.
