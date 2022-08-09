Read full article on original website
Iowa Has Some of the Thriftiest People In The Country
Who doesn't love a good trip to the thrift store? According to a recent study, Iowans may love it a little more than the rest of America. There are more than 25,000 consignment or resale stores in the United States, according to the U.S. Census. Thrifting is a multi-billion dollar...
Iowa’s Oldest Bar is Older Than the Civil War
Quick history lesson for you. The Civil war began 161 years ago, in 1861, at Fort Sumter in South Carolina. According to Senate, On April 12, Confederate troops fired on Fort Sumter in the Charleston Harbor. Did you know there is a bar located just northeast of Dubuque that is close to a decade older than that? This bar was around 6 years after Iowa was recognized as a state. Is it just me or is that pretty crazy? This bar has been operational since 1852, according to the Des Moines Register.
12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know
Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
The Most Historic Fast Food Place in Iowa Has Been Around 90+ Years
An article from Love Food outlines the most historic fast food restaurants in all 50 states, and the pick for Iowa is only about an hour and 15 minute drive from Cedar Rapids! Taylor's Made-Rite, located at 106 S 3rd Ave in Marshalltown, is the most historic fast food joint in our state.
Iowa Farmers Are Helping More Drivers See Lower Gas Prices
I feel like we are always looking at gas prices. We want to know how much it is in Iowa, and how much it is across the country. It seems like every time I am on the phone with someone, that’s always something we compare, the price of gas.
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
Iowa AG Continues To Fight Washington Leaders For Farmers
It seems like everyone keeps talking about the high prices farmers are paying for fertilizer, but this is not something just farmers are dealing with. With high prices of fertilizer, more questions rise about access to food and their prices. Over the past year, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has...
Bringing Up Your Bundle of Joy Costs Less in Iowa
Our friends at WalletHub are back with their list of the best states to have a baby and here in Iowa, we placed in the Top 10 this time around. Everything is expensive and continuing to go up in price these days, but let's be honest, it's never been cheap to raise a baby. Amazingly, Iowa is one of only three midwest states in the Top 10 on this list. To give you an idea of how they tracked their findings, here is what WalletHub said:
Iowans Wallets Are Stretching More Than In The East Coast
It’s no secret we are all seeing the impacts inflation is having on our everyday lives- from the increasing gas and food prices to the housing market, and even the costs needed to farm. Iowa is known for being a rural state. We are a leader in the United...
Life-Saving Road Rule All Iowans Should Know
It’s always a good sight to see- when the corn is growing tall and green. But it can also indicate that the roads are going to be a little more dangerous. Here in Iowa, we are no strangers to tall corn, tractors on roads, and country roads. But just like the first snowfall of the year, drivers seem to forget to adjust their driving practices accordingly.
Should Working Moms Want to Live in Iowa?
You know her, you love her, we're talking about mom today. No, we're not discussing mother's day and how much she appreciated the gift you got her. If you're like me that gift was very last minute... sorry mom. We're talking about a hard-working woman who goes to work every day and then comes home to work some more. Whether that be making dinner or keeping the house a tightly ran ship, we couldn't do it without mom.
These Are The 10 Highest Paying Jobs in Iowa
Show me the money! While most people would like to make as much money as they can for their hard work, it should be said that money isn't everything to everyone. Some people want to work jobs where they have fewer hours and can spend more time with their families. Some people want better benefits or more vacation days. It is very true that money can't solve every problem someone might have. I will also say I've never seen someone mad on a new jetski, or a new yacht.
Summit Pipelines Starts Eminent Domain Process In Iowa
After months of landowners fighting lawmakers, Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing their list of landowners that have not yet agreed to their pipeline proposal. This list of landowners is a list of properties that Summit Solutions may need to use eminent domain to force their use of the land.
Wait, Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Iowa?
Do you like driving barefoot? When I was new to driving I loved taking off my sandals and driving with my bare feet in the summer months. I think back then I believed it helped me feel the pedals and I knew how much or how little I was pushing down on them. It probably didn't help I wasn't very tall when I was 15 and got my permit so anything I could do to feel the pedals better I was willing to give it a shot.
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools
*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
Can I Bring Sweet Corn With Me On A Plane?
If this isn't the most Iowa thing I've ever thought about... If you're like me, most of your friends and family might live outside of the state. Whenever I visit my loved ones I have to take in to account a day or two for air travel. Traveling hundreds of miles and spending hours on flights can be draining.
Iowa Felon Caught By Missouri Deputies After Underestimating Corn
What do the sun, corn, and dogs all have in common; well in Hopkins Missouri, they are part of the trifecta used to stop an Iowa felon. Guardo Gutierrez had a warrant out for his arrest in Iowa that alleged the was a felon that possessed and also displayed a firearm during an assault. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says Gutierrez was also suspected of being armed while he was in hiding in Hopkins, Missouri.
E. Iowa School Pays Former Employee Half a Million in Settlement
Personally, whenever I see that there's been some sort of settlement outside of court, I always think the situation is always a little suspect. See the DeShaun Watson debacle currently going on (and listen to us discuss the topic on this week's episode of Cornstalks and Sports Talk via Apple Podcasts or Spotify), for example.
Iowans Sue A Pair of Automakers Amid Unsafe TikTok Challenge
Thousands of cars have been reported stolen across the country recently as a result of a new social media challenge, on TikTok that encourages users to do so, "just for the fun of it." Two Iowa women are now among thousands of owners who are suing the carmakers Kia and...
It's no secret the cost to live in Iowa is much lower than in California. But if you have $700,000 you want to spend on a house, let's see what it can get you in Iowa vs California.
