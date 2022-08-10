ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celeb-Loved Skincare Brand Kopari Just Dropped a New Exfoliating Treatment That Smooths Skin

By Hannah Kahn
 21 hours ago

Keep this on the down-low — up until recently, we never used to exfoliate. Growing up, that just wasn’t an essential step in our skincare routine! But now that we work in beauty, we’ve had to step up our game. Think of exfoliants like erasers: Would you write an essay on top of words that have already been marked with a pencil? No way! The same is true with your complexion. In order to let your skin shine, you need a blank canvas. Out with the old, and in with the new!

Introducing the newest exfoliator you need on your makeup counter: Kopari’s Body Bumps Be Gone Clarifying Body Pads ! The celeb-loved beauty brand just launched this skincare treatment that helps target rough texture, dark spots and Keratosis Pilaris. In addition to eliminating pore-clogging residue and dead skin build-up, these pads leave your skin smoother and brighter. And unlike most exfoliants, this product is a leave-on treatment that you don’t have to wash off. Read on to find out why you need these pore-minimizing pads in your life!

Get the KP Body Bumps Be Gone Clarifying Body Pads for just $36 at Kopari!

Kopari’s KP Body Bumps Be Gone Clarifying Body Pads are hot off the press! And judging by Kopari’s long list of cult-favorite beauty products — including Zoe Kravitz ’s go-to Coconut Melt and JoJo Fletcher ’s wedding sunscreen — this new exfoliator is about to join the hall of fame. Formulated with 4.4% AHAs, coconut oil, willow bark extract and aloe, these biodegradable body pads can revitalize skin on the go. Gentle enough to use all over your body, this moisturizing treatment smooths, soothes and softens skin. Bye-bye, pores and dark spots! Hello, bright complexion!

According to a consumer perception study, 95% of participants said that this exfoliating treatment was gentle on skin. Plus, 87% said that the pads were non-irritating and 82% said that the exfoliator smooths skin bumpiness!

Just last week, I tried a rough exfoliating towel that made my skin break out in a bumpy rash — basically the opposite of the intended outcome. Never again! These pads help remove dead skin cell build-up without irritating skin in the process. We have a feeling this new Kopari product is about to be the next big thing!

