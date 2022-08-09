ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Kentucky governor says FEMA denying too many requests for assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear urged those getting turned down to take their cases directly to agency representatives in the region. Surging waters swept away homes, inundated communities and led to at least 38 deaths.
Missouri Task Force 1 returns to Columbia after Kentucky deployment

COLUMBIA − Missouri Task Force 1 arrived back in Columbia around noon Friday after helping with flood recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky. The historic Kentucky flooding left at least 38 people dead. MO-TF1 received their demobilization efforts Thursday morning and returned to Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters. The...
Farmers at State Fair express concern about drought in Missouri

SEDALIA − The 2022 Missouri State Fair started on Thursday, and for some Missouri farmers, the drought is causing concern. The fair runs Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. People from across Missouri can buy tickets for the fair and see horses, cattle, pigs and other animals. The fair also has a carnival and food stands for the public.
Missouri family says racism led to pool party cancellation

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A Black family says racism prompted a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their son's birthday. Chris Evans, of Lee's Summit, says he signed a contract to have the party with about 250 guests for his 17-year-old son's birthday on Saturday at the Summit Waves park in Lee's Summit.
Firefighters continue battling large Hawaii wildfire

HONOLULU (AP) — Dozens of firefighters are battling a large wildfire in a rural area of Hawaii's Big Island. Gusts and arid conditions are making it difficult to contain the blaze. The fire started in the western reaches of the U.S. Army’s Pohakuloa Training Area, which is above the...
Forecast: Summer heat returns this weekend, rain and cooler weather next week

Extra clouds are filling up the sky this morning and there is a short-term heat wave this weekend. Clouds are drifting in from Iowa and Illinois this morning which is not the typical direction for weather, but happens during the summer months. This is leading to morning temps already in the 70s, but should keep afternoon temps in the middle to upper 80s which is cooler than yesterday.
Forecast: Another foggy start to Wednesday leading to another mild day

These temperatures just keep gracing mid-Missouri! Another day of seasonal temperatures and low humidity is in the books for tomorrow. As temperatures cool down tonight, we could get really close to the dewpoint temperature which could lead to the possibility of fog in fog-prone areas. These places would include areas near rivers and other bodies of water.
