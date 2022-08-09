Read full article on original website
Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination
Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gets brutally honest why he likes beating the Bears every year
Aaron Rodgers is public enemy no. 1 in Windy City because of the yearly heartbreak he and the Green Bay Packers bring to the Chicago Bears. However, don’t expect the iconic QB to feel any pity or regret. On the contrary, Rodgers finds joy in beating the Bears every...
Roquan Smith’s first move after trade request
The big news in the NFL on Tuesday has been Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade after failing to secure a contract extension with the team. While Smith does want out though, he’s still showing up for his teammates. Via Kevin Fishbain: Roquan Smith is on the sideline at Soldier Field. — Kevin […] The post Roquan Smith’s first move after trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears GM Ryan Poles: 'My intention is to sign Roquan Smith'
The rookie GM said the intention still is to sign Smith, via the Chicago Sun-Times' Jason Lieser, though Poles said he has to “do what’s best for the team.” Smith has been extension-eligible since January 2021, but the former top-10 pick is still tied to his fifth-year option salary ($9.7M).
Falcons star Cordarrelle Patterson wastes no time recruiting Roquan Smith
Cordarrelle Patterson has quickly become an Atlanta Falcons fan favorite as much for his production on the field as to how he carries himself off it. Patterson always makes time to interact with fans whether it is playing catch in the stands before a game or signing autographs and taking pictures in training camp Patterson has endeared himself to the Atlanta faithful.
Bears activate LB Roquan Smith from PUP list amid contract dispute
Roquan Smith’s stay on the Bears’ active/PUP list is over. The team activated the disgruntled linebacker Wednesday. This opens the door to Smith practicing or following through with his hold-in measure. The fifth-year defender requested a trade out of Chicago on Tuesday morning, accusing the Bears of not...
Soldier Field turf in poor condition ahead of Chiefs' preseason opener vs. Bears
The turf at Soldier Field looks like it could be a problem during the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Saturday. The grass at Soldier Field has long been a problem, with players complaining of issues keeping their footing. At the Bears Family Fest on Tuesday, August 9th, it was clear that the franchise hasn’t exactly made any strides in improving the turf conditions. Reporters in attendance got a look at the playing surface firsthand and they didn’t exactly report that the field was in tip-top shape.
Report: Bears will “respectfully wait” to comment on Roquan Smith trade request
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith went public on Tuesday morning with his request for a trade. The Bears have not yet said whether they’ll give him what he wants. For now, they apparently won’t. “I am told that the Bears are going to respectfully wait to comment on Roquan...
It’s Time for the Chicago Bears to retire Charles “Peanut” Tillman’s Number
You already know of all the great Chicago Bears players on defense ever. Butkus, Singletary, Urlacher, and a whole lot more. One of the greatest players on the Monsters of the Midway defense was Charles “Peanut” Tillman. Him, and Matt Forte, are my all-time favorite Bears. To start,...
Matt Nagy: “I don’t know how I’ll feel” for preseason return to Chicago
Matt Nagy saw some success as the Bears’ head coach from 2018-2021. Chicago won a division title and went to the postseason as a wild card team in two seasons. But the Bears flamed out with a 6-11 finish in 2021, with Nagy and G.M. Ryan Pace getting fired in January.
