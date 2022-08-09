ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Candidate Stacey Abrams tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her campaign. She reportedly received the positive test results early Wednesday. On Tuesday, she held a press conference to discuss her economic plan for Georiga if she is elected governor. Her campaign sent the following...
GEORGIA STATE
Ala. School Superintendent says improvements to school systems coming

ALABAMA (WTVM) - In Alabama, teachers have been training all summer and additional school resource officers are being added to provide more safety within the schools. This new school year will have a lot of changes and improvements to school systems in Alabama. Dr. Eric Mackey says they are providing...
ALABAMA STATE
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Louisiana women were indicted by a Troup County Grand Jury on August 1 on racketeering charges. On April 7, a Troup County deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-85 after observing a window tint violation on the vehicle. After stopping the vehicle, the deputy noticed signs of criminal activity and he searched of the vehicle.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
Keep the umbrella nearby the rest of the workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold front is slowly moving through the mid-south today. Until it clears our area Friday night and Saturday, we’ll have some wet weather at times! It will be mostly cloudy on this Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase throughout the day. While we’ll have a few showers around this morning, the highest rain coverage is expected from late morning through late afternoon with some storms rumbling past sunset. Highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s. Not a whole lot different Friday, although we may see a couple more areas of rain first thing in the morning as the front will be pushing through Georgia and Alabama. We’re expecting around 60% coverage Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. We start drying out from north to south Friday night and that continues Saturday. Only a few isolated storms are anticipated Saturday, mainly south of Columbus, as the front makes it to the Florida Panhandle coast! This means we’re still on track to see at least a little reprieve from the high humidity. Highs near 90 this weekend with lows in the mid to upper 60s by Sunday morning! The next workweek starts out rain-free, but it will be plenty hot! Rain chances look to be no more than 20-30% the rest of next week at this point as moisture isn’t expected to be as abundant as this week.
COLUMBUS, GA
7 Chattahoochee Valley suspects among 22 indicted in alleged drug ring

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several people from the Chattahoochee Valley face multiple drug trafficking charges following a federal indictment. On June 15, a federal indictment was decided, charging 22 suspects in an alleged drug trafficking organization in Middle Georgia. Investigators with the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces say the...
COLUMBUS, GA
2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in weather-related incident in North Ga.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Fort Benning soldiers died, and others were injured following a weather-related incident in North Georgia. According to the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs Office, the incident occurred at Yonah Mountain in Dahlonega, Ga., while participating in the second phase of a ranger training course.
DAHLONEGA, GA

