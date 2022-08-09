COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold front is slowly moving through the mid-south today. Until it clears our area Friday night and Saturday, we’ll have some wet weather at times! It will be mostly cloudy on this Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase throughout the day. While we’ll have a few showers around this morning, the highest rain coverage is expected from late morning through late afternoon with some storms rumbling past sunset. Highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s. Not a whole lot different Friday, although we may see a couple more areas of rain first thing in the morning as the front will be pushing through Georgia and Alabama. We’re expecting around 60% coverage Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. We start drying out from north to south Friday night and that continues Saturday. Only a few isolated storms are anticipated Saturday, mainly south of Columbus, as the front makes it to the Florida Panhandle coast! This means we’re still on track to see at least a little reprieve from the high humidity. Highs near 90 this weekend with lows in the mid to upper 60s by Sunday morning! The next workweek starts out rain-free, but it will be plenty hot! Rain chances look to be no more than 20-30% the rest of next week at this point as moisture isn’t expected to be as abundant as this week.

