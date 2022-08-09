ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N Indian Canyon back open at the Whitewater Wash after Monday flooding

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fFwQJ_0hAmg5xU00

N Indian Canyon Drive is back open from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Road. The road was shut down Monday night due to flooding.

At this time, there were no other weather-related closures at any of the other major roadways along the Whitewater Wash.

Monday afternoon, rain caused flooding at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway . The floods caused more than 200 people to be stranded at the station while they waited for crews to clean up debris.

IN THIS ARTICLE
