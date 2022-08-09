ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Yardbarker

Rangers Get a Reasonably Priced Depth Forward in Vesey

The New York Rangers have lost a lot of key forwards in free agency, including Andrew Copp, Ryan Strome, Frank Vatrano, and Kevin Rooney, and they may end up losing Tyler Motte too. They did sign Vincent Trocheck but couldn’t afford any other big signings. However, rumors have linked the team to free agent forward Jimmy Vesey, who spent his first three years in the NHL with them. (From “Islanders should honor Ed Westfall for helping lay dynasty’s foundation”, New York Post, 8/6/22) He could prove to be a solid bottom-six forward and he should do so at a reasonable price too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Artemi Panarin’s hilarious reaction to Jacob Trouba being named Rangers captain

The New York Rangers made a huge move on Tuesday, naming star defenseman Jacob Trouba as the team’s next captain. The Rangers have not had a single team captain since Ryan McDonagh left for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017-18. Instead, the team has utilized multiple assistant captains during that span. After Trouba was named […] The post Artemi Panarin’s hilarious reaction to Jacob Trouba being named Rangers captain appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NHL Offseason Grades for All 32 Teams

The 2022-23 NHL season won’t begin for another two months, but the majority of offseason moves have already been made. Other than a few last-minute depth signings and the fate of Nazem Kadri, we now have a clear idea of what each roster will look like this season. An offseason is evaluated based on an organization’s execution of a strategy that helps the team improve on the ice in 2022-23 and in future seasons.
NHL
NHL

Three questions facing Buffalo Sabres

23-year-old forward Mittelstadt meeting expectations among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Buffalo Sabres. [Sabres 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. How will Owen Power handle the pressure...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Canadiens’ 2022-23 Season Hinges on Habs’ Offense

It’s a lot of pressure to place on an offense that just scored a 27th-ranked 221 goals in 2021-22. However, for the Montreal Canadiens to be “successful” in 2022-23, i.e., contend for a playoff spot, the improvements they made up front over the offseason are going to have to come through in a big way.
NHL
NHL

Three Lucky Long Island Dads Win 'Ultimate Hockey Dad'

Hockey dads were nominated by their kids, received special visits from Sparky the Dragon on Tuesday. The New York Islanders Ultimate Hockey Dad program, presented by Cardworks Acquiring, allowed fans to submit a summary as to why their dad is the "Ultimate Hockey Dad." While there are too many great hockey dads to count, three winners were chosen, and they each received a special visit from Sparky the Dragon at their homes on Tuesday.
LONG BEACH, CA
NHL

State Your Case: Can Ovechkin score 50 again?

NHL.com writers debate whether Capitals forward can reach mark this season at age 37. Alex Ovechkin scored 50 goals last season, the ninth time the Washington Capitals forward has reached the half-century mark in 17 NHL seasons. The Russia-born forward has 780 goals in 1,274 regular-season games, the third-highest goal...
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Maple Leafs prospect Knies willing to be patient on road to NHL

TORONTO -- Matthew Knies said it was a difficult decision not to sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs after his freshman NCAA season but the right one. "I don't think I was ready to make the step yet, off the ice, on the ice, I don't think I was mature enough as a player, as a person," the forward prospect said at Maple Leafs Development Camp in July.
NHL
markerzone.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS REPORTEDLY HAVE A SERIOUS OFFER ON THE TABLE FOR NAZEM KADRI

In the latest Daily Rundown, hosted by Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff, Seravalli expressed the belief that the New York Islanders have submitted a serious offer to the camp of Nazem Kadri. Less than two weeks ago, it was rumored that a deal between the two sides was a foregone conclusion, so it is safe to say that the two sides are at least familiar with each other.
NHL
NHL

The talent is there, but can Denis Gurianov finally take the next step?

Gurianov had a disappointing season both statistically and in matters less easy to define. Bottom line, Alexander Radulov fell off a cliff last season, leaving an opening for a player like Gurianov to step in and take advantage. Jason Robertson did that in the previous season, and the thought was that Gurianov was ready to really have a breakout year.
NHL
Yardbarker

Watch: Former Cavs guard throws punch during pro-am game

This past weekend saw some malice at the pro-am. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin participated in a pro-am game in Atlanta on Sunday. At one point in the contest, Goodwin lost his cool and threw a punch at Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland. The punch did not connect however, and the two were quickly separated. Here is the video (with Goodwin wearing the dark No. 0 jersey).
ATLANTA, GA
NHL

Zacha Aiming to Assimilate to Bruins' Approach

While he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the New Jersey Devils, Zacha was well aware of the culture that had been established a couple hundred miles to the North. "I think we knew how good Boston always was, especially when I played against Boston - you...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Summer Spotlight: Mathieu Olivier

Forward acquired this summer should provide a physical presence for the Blue Jackets. Birth date: Feb. 11, 1997 (age 25) Birthplace: Biloxi, Miss. Stats: 10 GP, 0-1-1 (with Nashville) Contract: Signed through 2022-23 season (One year remaining before RFA status) The Blue Jackets went into the offseason looking to add...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Three questions facing Boston Bruins

Marchand, McAvoy injuries, Montgomery's impact as new coach among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Boston Bruins. [Bruins 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can the Bruins revisit...
NHL
NHL

Six Ducks Prospects to Compete in 2022 World Junior Championship

Six Ducks prospects will represent their countries in the 2022 World Junior Championship, beginning Tuesday in Edmonton. The tournament runs from Aug. 9 - 20, with all games scheduled for Rogers Place and televised live on NHL Network in the United States. The annual competition was originally set for its...
NHL

