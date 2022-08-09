ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
He Won the Fight: One Night Before His Retirement, Captain Patrick McJunkin Fights One Last Fire

A hero can be anyone; even a man doing something as simple and reassuring as putting a coat around a young boy's shoulders, to let him know the world hadn't ended. As the smoke started to rise, filling the air of the Wolf Creek subdivision in Casper, Captain Patrick McJunkin of the Casper Fire-EMS department took a deep breath, put on his gear, and prepared himself to do the thing that he's been doing for the last 25 years.
CASPER, WY
Casting Calls for Models in Casper

Natural Model Management is hosting in-person casting calls in Casper, Wyoming on August 18, from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on 1150 N. Poplar Street. They are looking to scout female models and female identifying models from 17-100 years. Seventeen year olds are asked to bring a parent or guardian.
CASPER, WY
Your Chances To Go Swimming In Casper Are Numbered, Here’s Why

The joke in Wyoming is that summer only lasts a couple months before fall gets here. It seems the Casper swimming pools follow that rule to a 'T'. I started to get a little misty eyed when I realized it was already time for the Casper public pools to close, meaning summer was coming to a close. After the next couple weeks, the pools will be closed until the beginning of next summer.
CASPER, WY
PHOTOS: Vendors of 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival

It's that time of the year again. The Beartrap Summer Festival weekend is upon us and, with it, comes a wealth of music, food, beer, dogs, sun, fun and, yes, vendors!. It's a veritable who's who of merchants at this year's festival and they're selling everything from clothes, to jewelry, to hats, to food...even musical instruments and CBD!
CASPER, WY
Natrona County’s population is getting older

The country is growing continuously older in the last two decades according to the United States Census Bureau. The data shows the “point at which one-half the population is older and one-half younger—has increased by 3.4 years,” bringing it to 38.8 years. Median age for most states...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
New ‘Eat All Day’ Food Truck Is Now Open in Casper

There is no such thing as too many food trucks and Casper is now welcoming the latest addition. Enter Eat All Day!. The Eat All Day food truck had its first official event, which was Brewfest, on Saturday, June 25th, 2022. Unlike the majority of our local mobile food vendors, there menu features items for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
CASPER, WY
New Veteran-Owned Coffee Shop Now Open in Downtown Casper

If there is one thing that the majority of Casper residents love, it is their coffee and now there is a brand new downtown option for java lovers. Barbarian Coffee Roasters is now open. It is owned and operated by Marine Corps veteran, Jon Ramsey, and his wife Gale. They are located at 136 S Center Street, right next door to Sonic Rainbow. The new coffee shop initially opened its doors in late July 2022.
CASPER, WY
Thankful Thursday Schedule For The Fall 2022 Season

It's time (at last) for a new season of Casper’s original Thursday night Party With A Purpose – Thankful Thursday at the smoke-free Beacon Club!. We’re back Thursday nights for the Fall 2022 season with our friends at Tito’s Vodka as we add to over $2 million you’ve helped raise for local charities – and as always, Thankful is the only event of its kind that gives 100% of the proceeds to local organizations doing local good.
CASPER, WY
PHOTOS: Beautiful Music On Beartrap That Will Get You Grooving

While the morning drive up the mountain was a fogy and uncertain, the weather on the mountain was nothing but spectacular. Day one of the Beartrap Summer Festival was a toe-tapping event. The opening lineup was stellar as usual. The meadow was graced by Wendy Woo, The Queen Bees, Hold The Line, and The Pamlico Sound.
CASPER, WY
12 Things To Bring To Beartrap Summer Music Festival

Beartrap Summer Festival is coming up, and I am so excited!. My entire family will be heading up to enjoy the fresh air, sunshine, and fabulous live music. A bit of planning goes into taking five kids up on Casper Mountain for a two-day music festival, and I thought I would share with you a few of my must-have items.
CASPER, WY
