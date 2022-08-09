Read full article on original website
Related
He Won the Fight: One Night Before His Retirement, Captain Patrick McJunkin Fights One Last Fire
A hero can be anyone; even a man doing something as simple and reassuring as putting a coat around a young boy's shoulders, to let him know the world hadn't ended. As the smoke started to rise, filling the air of the Wolf Creek subdivision in Casper, Captain Patrick McJunkin of the Casper Fire-EMS department took a deep breath, put on his gear, and prepared himself to do the thing that he's been doing for the last 25 years.
‘End the Summer with Pride’ Event Coming This September
Casper PRIDE is hosting an awesome event to end the summer 2022 season. Coming up September, it's time to "End the Summer with Pride". The official End the Summer with Pride Facebook event page states:. ☀️The end of summer is approaching, and we are just as sad as you are,...
VIDEO: Check Out This Gorgeous (And Terrifying) Lightning Storm in Casper
Summer storms are probably our favorite things. This is especially true if they come with thunder and lightning. Right now, Casper is in the midst of a lightning storm that has to be seen to be believed. Luckily, we were able to take a video of the storm, as it...
Casting Calls for Models in Casper
Natural Model Management is hosting in-person casting calls in Casper, Wyoming on August 18, from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on 1150 N. Poplar Street. They are looking to scout female models and female identifying models from 17-100 years. Seventeen year olds are asked to bring a parent or guardian.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your Chances To Go Swimming In Casper Are Numbered, Here’s Why
The joke in Wyoming is that summer only lasts a couple months before fall gets here. It seems the Casper swimming pools follow that rule to a 'T'. I started to get a little misty eyed when I realized it was already time for the Casper public pools to close, meaning summer was coming to a close. After the next couple weeks, the pools will be closed until the beginning of next summer.
PHOTOS: Vendors of 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival
It's that time of the year again. The Beartrap Summer Festival weekend is upon us and, with it, comes a wealth of music, food, beer, dogs, sun, fun and, yes, vendors!. It's a veritable who's who of merchants at this year's festival and they're selling everything from clothes, to jewelry, to hats, to food...even musical instruments and CBD!
FOODIES GET READY for Localicious by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project
K2radio news sat down with Jamie Purcell, the director of the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, and Chef Maggie King to talk about the annual event. Localicious will be held at 420 West 1st Street in downtown Casper; the event showcases the variety and beauty of locally grown food by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project.
Natrona County’s population is getting older
The country is growing continuously older in the last two decades according to the United States Census Bureau. The data shows the “point at which one-half the population is older and one-half younger—has increased by 3.4 years,” bringing it to 38.8 years. Median age for most states...
Love is in the Air: The Couples of Beartrap Summer Festival
They met in 1994. It was a case of boy meets girl meets his brother, as a matter of fact. Stephen Painovitch and Jacqueline Smith met when she was dating Painovitch's brother. But, ever his brother's keeper, Stephen's brother just felt in his heart that Jacqueline was a better fit for his big bro.
New ‘Eat All Day’ Food Truck Is Now Open in Casper
There is no such thing as too many food trucks and Casper is now welcoming the latest addition. Enter Eat All Day!. The Eat All Day food truck had its first official event, which was Brewfest, on Saturday, June 25th, 2022. Unlike the majority of our local mobile food vendors, there menu features items for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Casper’s CY Taco John’s has Closed, But Big Plans In The Works
If you're like me and love Wyoming based West-Mex franchise, Taco John's, you may have noticed driving down C.Y. Avenue in Casper looks different. The Taco John's that has been a fixture at 766 C.Y. Ave since the 1970's is no longer there. Yep, if you haven't driven by there...
New Veteran-Owned Coffee Shop Now Open in Downtown Casper
If there is one thing that the majority of Casper residents love, it is their coffee and now there is a brand new downtown option for java lovers. Barbarian Coffee Roasters is now open. It is owned and operated by Marine Corps veteran, Jon Ramsey, and his wife Gale. They are located at 136 S Center Street, right next door to Sonic Rainbow. The new coffee shop initially opened its doors in late July 2022.
From the Mouths of Babes: The Kiddos of Beartrap Summer Festival
Without getting too religious, the Bible had much to say about children. The biggest and, some might say most beautiful point, came from Jesus when he asked the religious teachers oh his day 'Have you never read 'Out of the mouth of babes and nursing infants you have perfected praise?'"
Thankful Thursday Schedule For The Fall 2022 Season
It's time (at last) for a new season of Casper’s original Thursday night Party With A Purpose – Thankful Thursday at the smoke-free Beacon Club!. We’re back Thursday nights for the Fall 2022 season with our friends at Tito’s Vodka as we add to over $2 million you’ve helped raise for local charities – and as always, Thankful is the only event of its kind that gives 100% of the proceeds to local organizations doing local good.
How Do You Choose The Best Part Of Wyoming, With All The Beauty?
If you're one of those people that always seem to complain that there isn't anything to do in Wyoming, you're not trying hard enough. Really if you were to walk out your door and take a look around, you could find something immediately. Luke Bryan's song 'Huntin, Fishin & Lovin...
PHOTOS: Beautiful Music On Beartrap That Will Get You Grooving
While the morning drive up the mountain was a fogy and uncertain, the weather on the mountain was nothing but spectacular. Day one of the Beartrap Summer Festival was a toe-tapping event. The opening lineup was stellar as usual. The meadow was graced by Wendy Woo, The Queen Bees, Hold The Line, and The Pamlico Sound.
BIG NEWS: Rosie’s Cantina And Mexican Food Is Now Open In Glenrock, Wyoming
The Summer of 2022 will go down in history as one of Glenrock's BIGGEST and best ever. Or at least that's what I'm claiming. First, the Town Square was completed. The space includes a stage, massive splash park, volleyball court, basketball court, and two playground areas. And NOW as of...
100 years ago TODAY–Natrona County’s Teapot Dome Scandal
If you live in Casper for long enough you’ll probably hear about the Teapot Dome Scandal of the 1920s involving “ornery oil tycoons, poker-playing politicians, illegal liquor sales, a murder-suicide, a womanizing president and a bagful of bribery cash delivered on the sly” (History.com). The Scandal revealed...
12 Things To Bring To Beartrap Summer Music Festival
Beartrap Summer Festival is coming up, and I am so excited!. My entire family will be heading up to enjoy the fresh air, sunshine, and fabulous live music. A bit of planning goes into taking five kids up on Casper Mountain for a two-day music festival, and I thought I would share with you a few of my must-have items.
VIDEO: Chancey Williams Plays George Strait Hit with Dierks Bentley at Cheyenne Frontier Days
Cheyenne Frontier Days has come and gone for another year and what an event it was!. The concert/rodeo/parade/carnival was as explosive as ever this year, and it featured tons of national recording artists, such as Jason Aldean. Kid Rock, Brooks and Dunn, and more!. But it also featured some local...
107.9 Jack FM
Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT
107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://jackfmcasper.com
Comments / 0