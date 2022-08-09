Read full article on original website
Barcelona owes its player $17 million in back wages, and fans still harassed him outside the training ground for reportedly refusing to take a pay cut
Frenkie de Jong agreed to a wage deferral in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and has yet to receive the money.
BBC
Will Gomez be 'last piece of the jigsaw'?
The Athletic's David Ornstein has said Manchester City are close to signing Anderlecht's Sergio Gomez, but has queried whether the 21-year-old Spanish left-back would be a starter for the Premier League side. "They got out of the blocks really quickly. The one position they are still looking to fill is...
Bournemouth Manager Scott Parker Speaks Following Manchester City Battering
Man City strolled to a comfortable 4-0 win against Bournemouth this afternoon and their performance has earned praise from opposition manager Scott Parker, who has labelled the Sky Blues as 'too good' following the game.
SB Nation
BREAKING: Leicester City Sign Goalkeeper Alex Smithies
Leicester City have completed the signing of former Cardiff City goalkeeper Alex Smithies. The 32 year-old arrives on a free transfer after his contract with the Bluebirds expired on 30 June. The new signing wearing the shirt and holding the shirt: Why do we make them do this?. Smithies started...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Manchester United closer to deal with Juventus over Adrien Rabiot
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Rabiot, Man Utd near deal. Manchester United have reached a full agreement with Juventus for...
SB Nation
Oh no, we suck again!
New episode of The Busby Babe Podcast. Colin, Nathan, and Pauly look back on a disastrous opening day for Manchester United, a 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford. They look at where things went wrong in the match and in the midfield before discussing the latest transfer rumors and the depressing club recruitment job that get the team here in the first place.
Report: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Set To Stay At Lazio Amid Manchester United Links
Manchester United are now reportedly said to be backtracking on their pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic despite being linked with a move for the player in the past week with the player now set to stay at Lazio.
SB Nation
Everton at Aston Villa: Opposition Analysis | Where are the Goals?
Everton head to Villa Park in what feels like an (admittedly, very) early crunch match in Saturday’s 12.30pm local time kick-off to this weekend’s Premier league round of fixtures. Although a loss in Everton’s opener against a strong Chelsea outfit was hardly a complete longshot, it nevertheless was...
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Everton w/ Toffee TV
With both Aston Villa and Everton coming off of losses during the opening weekend of Premier League action, how are the lads feeling ahead of Saturday’s fixture at Villa Park?. From an Everton point of view, how does Ped see things playing out on Saturday?. Frank Lampard’s managerial capabilities...
Report: Liverpool Midfielder Harvey Elliott To Be Rewarded With New Contract
Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is set to be rewarded with a new contract, just one year after he signed a five-year deal at the club, according to a report.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, August 11
Good morning - So much has been written about Daniel Levy in recent years - in opinion pieces, transfer news, deep dives into Tottenham’s ownership structure and more. But has anyone ever tried to write a fun facts quickie on him?. No? That’s probbly because it’s hard to find...
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Camara instead of Gueye? Adams, Ajorque & Guirassy linked
“I’m delighted to continue my journey here. It’s been a really positive summer for me and I just want to keep working hard and progressing. I wasn’t expecting to go to America so when I was picked to go, I was buzzing!. “It was a really good...
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City are set to make their home debut today as they play host to AFC Bournemouth at the Etihad. Our front page writers give their predictions for the match here. With Haaland leading the line, many blues will be expecting a goal glut against a newly promoted side. But the Cherries should last they are no pushover and, while I see City scoring a few, I’m mot anticipating a goal rush. I’m going for a modest 4-0 to City.
SB Nation
Matchday Musings: Carabao leaves Sunderland looking strangely lethargic
Fans might have happy memories of semi-final successes at Hillsborough in 1973, 1992 and of course earlier in 2022, but if you put all that to one side Sunderland’s cup record against Sheffield Wednesday isn’t too clever. The two clubs had met in the League Cup twice before,...
SB Nation
Brighton vs. Newcastle - Match thread: Down south playin’
After kicking the season off with a victory over promoted Nottingham Forest in an admittedly easy game, Newcastle is facing Brighton Hove & Albion today. This marks the first away game for the Magpies this summer in the Premier League while Brighton will be coming home for the first time this season after defeating Manchester United away in Old Trafford.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Dortmund visits Freiburg for Schlotterbeck reunion
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck makes a quick return to Freiburg with his new team Borussia Dortmund to get the Bundesliga’s second round underway. Schlotterbeck was outstanding in his league debut for Dortmund last weekend, playing in the win against Bayer Leverkusen despite a shoulder injury. “I felt a brutal pain. The doc said maybe the should came out briefly and then went back in again,” Schlotterbeck said afterward. It’s bound to be an emotional return for the 22-year-old defender, who will be on the opposing side to his older brother Keven Schlotterbeck. Their parents will be able to watch together. Last weekend they split duties with one going to Augsburg to watch Keven while the other went to Dortmund. Anthony Modeste could also make his Dortmund debut following his switch from Cologne on Monday.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Rotherham United 4-0 Reading: Player Ratings
Look. I don’t feel good about giving out a 2/10. You have to feel sorry for Lumley, but it looks like we finally saw the player Boro fans warned us about. This was one of the worst goalkeeping performances most Reading fans will have ever seen. Lumley started a...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Meets the Press, Sergio Stays, Derby Day Schedule Set, and More...
Man City are set for their home opener as the sun rises on Matchday 2. The Manchester Blues welcome AFC Bournemouth to the Etihad and we’ve got the latest headlines to get you ready. Pep Talk: “...the first few games they are so dangerous,” - Saul Garcia - Bitter...
SB Nation
Everton and hummel unveil new 90s-inspired third kit for 2022-23 season
The Everton kit line-up for the 2022-23 season is complete with the unveiling of their new yellow third kit. The design takes its inspiration from the Everton away strip from 1990-92, though it has been given a modern twist with the outline of the prince Rupert Tower replacing the club badge.
'It's Nonsense From Jurgen Klopp' - Pundit Critical Of Liverpool Manager's Interview
A former England international has criticised Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his post-match comments after his team drew 2-2 with Fulham last weekend.
