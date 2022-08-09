ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Will Gomez be 'last piece of the jigsaw'?

The Athletic's David Ornstein has said Manchester City are close to signing Anderlecht's Sergio Gomez, but has queried whether the 21-year-old Spanish left-back would be a starter for the Premier League side. "They got out of the blocks really quickly. The one position they are still looking to fill is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

BREAKING: Leicester City Sign Goalkeeper Alex Smithies

Leicester City have completed the signing of former Cardiff City goalkeeper Alex Smithies. The 32 year-old arrives on a free transfer after his contract with the Bluebirds expired on 30 June. The new signing wearing the shirt and holding the shirt: Why do we make them do this?. Smithies started...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Oh no, we suck again!

New episode of The Busby Babe Podcast. Colin, Nathan, and Pauly look back on a disastrous opening day for Manchester United, a 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford. They look at where things went wrong in the match and in the midfield before discussing the latest transfer rumors and the depressing club recruitment job that get the team here in the first place.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton at Aston Villa: Opposition Analysis | Where are the Goals?

Everton head to Villa Park in what feels like an (admittedly, very) early crunch match in Saturday’s 12.30pm local time kick-off to this weekend’s Premier league round of fixtures. Although a loss in Everton’s opener against a strong Chelsea outfit was hardly a complete longshot, it nevertheless was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Everton w/ Toffee TV

With both Aston Villa and Everton coming off of losses during the opening weekend of Premier League action, how are the lads feeling ahead of Saturday’s fixture at Villa Park?. From an Everton point of view, how does Ped see things playing out on Saturday?. Frank Lampard’s managerial capabilities...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Gut Feelings for Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City are set to make their home debut today as they play host to AFC Bournemouth at the Etihad. Our front page writers give their predictions for the match here. With Haaland leading the line, many blues will be expecting a goal glut against a newly promoted side. But the Cherries should last they are no pushover and, while I see City scoring a few, I’m mot anticipating a goal rush. I’m going for a modest 4-0 to City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Brighton vs. Newcastle - Match thread: Down south playin’

After kicking the season off with a victory over promoted Nottingham Forest in an admittedly easy game, Newcastle is facing Brighton Hove & Albion today. This marks the first away game for the Magpies this summer in the Premier League while Brighton will be coming home for the first time this season after defeating Manchester United away in Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Dortmund visits Freiburg for Schlotterbeck reunion

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck makes a quick return to Freiburg with his new team Borussia Dortmund to get the Bundesliga’s second round underway. Schlotterbeck was outstanding in his league debut for Dortmund last weekend, playing in the win against Bayer Leverkusen despite a shoulder injury. “I felt a brutal pain. The doc said maybe the should came out briefly and then went back in again,” Schlotterbeck said afterward. It’s bound to be an emotional return for the 22-year-old defender, who will be on the opposing side to his older brother Keven Schlotterbeck. Their parents will be able to watch together. Last weekend they split duties with one going to Augsburg to watch Keven while the other went to Dortmund. Anthony Modeste could also make his Dortmund debut following his switch from Cologne on Monday.
UEFA
SB Nation

Rotherham United 4-0 Reading: Player Ratings

Look. I don’t feel good about giving out a 2/10. You have to feel sorry for Lumley, but it looks like we finally saw the player Boro fans warned us about. This was one of the worst goalkeeping performances most Reading fans will have ever seen. Lumley started a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

