Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers’ Relationship Timeline: There Are ‘Certainly’ Some ‘Ebb and Flows’ With Us

 2 days ago
The look of love! Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers ’ courtship has had its ups and downs since they were first linked.

The Southern Charm stars sparked romance rumors in late 2021 when they were seen filming the Bravo series together and looking somewhat cozy. (Flowers, for her part, moved from Los Angeles back to South Carolina in August 2021.)

The speculation continued to grow as the Kings Calling Brewing founder was spotted on multiple group dates with Flowers, Taylor Ann Green and her then-boyfriend Shep Rose .

It wasn’t until May 2022 that Kroll confirmed he was off the market, exclusively telling Us Weekly how “excited” he was for fans to see Flowers on season 8 of Southern Charm — and to watch their relationship unfold .

“I’ve known her now for a year and a half,” he told Us at the time, noting that their early romance wasn’t always smooth sailing. “You will certainly see where it begins, then how it ends. And it certainly is some ebb and flows as I’m trying to figure it out.”

The businessman gushed over his new flame, saying, “[She] comes from a good place. She’s extremely kind, you know, she has [a] backbone.”

One month later, viewers saw Kroll and Flowers’ first real date when they attended Kathryn Dennis ’ Great Katsby bash during the season 8 premiere . “You remember Olivia? I like her,” Kroll told Rose during the episode. “She scared me when I met her. Now she lives here.”

The date, however, wasn’t without its drama as Kroll couldn’t help but freak out when his ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy walked through the door. (Kroll and LeCroy split in December 2020 after more than two years together.)

“We shouldn’t be going on our first date and talking about homegirl,” Flowers said during the June 2022 confessional.

Despite their rocky moments on screen , the videographer told Us exclusively in August 2022 that she and Kroll were officially exclusive and in a good place.

“We’re just having fun. We traveled a bunch this summer. We went to really cool places, and you always get to know someone on another level when you travel with them,” Flowers said of her budding romance . “And we got to kind of relax once the cameras left and the shows stopped. We just kind of really got to know each other and figure out if this was something we wanted and we’re definitely in each other’s lives.”

Scroll down to see Kroll and Flowers’ romance from the beginning:

