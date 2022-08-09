Read full article on original website
RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster
Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
Cale Gundy: What we know after Oklahoma assistant coach resigned
Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy resigned after acknowledging he said an inappropriate word during a team meeting. What we know on the situation so far.
"He's not backing down": Fran McCaffery praises Tony Perkins ahead of junior year
At the end of January, Iowa basketball was struggling. They sat at 14-7 overall and 4-6 in Big Ten play. Something had to change. That's when Fran McCaffery made a somewhat unpopular move by inserting Tony Perkins into the starting lineup. In the four games prior to starting, Perkins averaged 2.5 points and made just 5 of 18 shots in the four games. Still, it turns out-- it was exactly what the Hawkeyes needed.
LSU football gets a new member of Brian Kelly’s family, flips 4-star QB from Big Ten school
Brian Kelly gets former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to flip to his LSU football family. Look at Brian Kelly playing Spoilermaker, as the new LSU football coach was able to convince former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to join his family. Collins had been committed to Purdue since early October of...
Oklahoma football fan wants to fire Brent Venables already
The proverbial hot seat is always quick to warm up in college football, but for one Oklahoma fan, Brent Venables is already on it. That's despite not even coaching a single game yet from the Sooners sideline. But it didn't stop one fan on Sooner Scoop from wondering what it would cost the school to ...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
NFL・
Ohio State freshman Sonny Styles is 'gonna be a secret weapon' for Buckeyes
Fall camp is a time in the college football calendar when teams get ready for the start of a new season. Throughout the 25 practices, coaches look for players who can make an impact in Week 1, be it as returning starters or guys who are ready to step into bigger roles.
Examining Kansas State's running back group for 2022
For as much as the coaches have talked about "competition," and "not having set a depth chart," in the beginning of fall camp, the running back position is all but set.
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
LB Jerry Mixon is headed to Oregon
San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon has found his home. And Mixon will continue to don the green he's worn in high school at the collegiate level, announcing his commitment to Oregon just moments ago on 247Sports' YouTube Channel. Mixon named a final group of Arizona, Arizona...
Hogs’ Warren Thompson Part of Keeping Malik Hornsby at QB
Development of group that's been big question good enough to avoid making move.
saturdaytradition.com
College football bowl projections: CBS Sports projects 10 B1G teams go bowling in 2022
College football bowl projections were released by CBS Sports on Thursday. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports released his picks for who will be going bowling. Palm believes that 10 of 14 teams from the B1G will end up going to a bowl game in 2022. He even has 1 team from the B1G returning to the CFB Playoff.
Oregon Ducks targeting son of NBA star as next piece to historic recruiting class
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball program has assembled arguably the best recruiting class in program history. But Dana Altman isn't finished. So far, Oregon's three-man class consists of Montverde Academy five-star power forward Kwame Evans Jr., the nation's No. 2 overall prospect, AZ Compass Prep ...
Kansas Jayhawks among four finalists for Texas high school basketball recruit
Jamari McDowell, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound senior combo guard, has made campus visits to three of his four contending colleges.
Five-Star Edge Qua Russaw announces top schools
Five-star edge Qua Russaw has named Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State as his top six schools. The No. 2 Edge in the nation discussed his finalists. Alabama: What stands out about Alabama is there winning program also with Coach Sabin being one of the best coaches...
247Sports
Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department
Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
Practice observations: Vols get competitive in Saturday morning prep for scrimmage
GoVols247 has the latest injury updates and a recap of a spirited, competitive round of wide receiver/tight end-defensive backs one-on-ones from Tennessee's 11th preseason practice on Saturday morning.
Arkansas 75, Orange 1 Basket Bassano 54: Scores, Results, Highlights
The Arkansas Razorbacks moved to 3-0 on their four-game foreign exhibition tour with a 75-54 victory over Orange 1 Basket Bassano from PalaSampietro – Casnate con Bernate in Como, Italy. Nick Smith led all scorers with 20 points. **Refresh Page For Most Recent Updates**. 1st QUARTER. Arkansas Starting Lineup:...
2022-23 Big Ten Basketball Preview Series: Top Ten Shooting Guards
Our last top ten is the shooting guard position. The best ten shooting guards (some are combo guards and others are straight wings) in the Big Ten. There are a ton of new names here and some names that are expected to break out! Here is our list. One. Jalen...
Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
247Sports
