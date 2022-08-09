ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster

Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

"He's not backing down": Fran McCaffery praises Tony Perkins ahead of junior year

At the end of January, Iowa basketball was struggling. They sat at 14-7 overall and 4-6 in Big Ten play. Something had to change. That's when Fran McCaffery made a somewhat unpopular move by inserting Tony Perkins into the starting lineup. In the four games prior to starting, Perkins averaged 2.5 points and made just 5 of 18 shots in the four games. Still, it turns out-- it was exactly what the Hawkeyes needed.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Kansas State
Ames, IA
College Basketball
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Missouri State
Ames, IA
Basketball
Ames, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa College Basketball
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Porter Moser
247Sports

LB Jerry Mixon is headed to Oregon

San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon has found his home. And Mixon will continue to don the green he's worn in high school at the collegiate level, announcing his commitment to Oregon just moments ago on 247Sports' YouTube Channel. Mixon named a final group of Arizona, Arizona...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bracketology#Iowa State Cyclones#Oklahoma State#Ncaa Tournament#Espn#Tcu#Texas Tech#Sooners#Longhorns
On3.com

Five-Star Edge Qua Russaw announces top schools

Five-star edge Qua Russaw has named Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State as his top six schools. The No. 2 Edge in the nation discussed his finalists. Alabama: What stands out about Alabama is there winning program also with Coach Sabin being one of the best coaches...
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department

Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
247Sports

Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend

Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy