FR: Karen Moranski, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs; Monir Ahmed, Vice President for Administration and Finance. The California State University (CSU) system continues to actively work to complete conversations associated with tentative successor agreements still pending ratification. Once we receive the technical letters outlining the final terms and eligibility requirements of the approved agreements, Human Resources will begin processing any increases due to eligible employees. These payments will be retroactively applied according to the provisions of any salary programs approved for APC, CFA, CSUEU, SUPA, Teamsters and MPP/C99 employees. In the meantime, we appreciate your continued patience and look forward to sharing additional updates as information is received.

ROHNERT PARK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO