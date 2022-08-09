ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

curious the circumstances and how/foul play was ruled out so quick. poor man went out for a walk and just dropped dead, and nobody seen him happen to go down to the ground?? poor man.

CBS Boston

Randolph crash leaves 4 seriously injured

RANDOLPH - An early-morning crash at the junction of I-93 and Route 24 in Randolph left one man with life-threatening injuries and three more people seriously injured on Friday.State Police said a Dodge van, owned by Enterprise Fleet Management and carrying five people, went over the guardrail on I-93 at the Route 24 South ramp in Randolph, near the Canton line, at about 5:43 a.m.A volunteer firefighter and dispatcher for Brewster Ambulance stopped to assist the victims of the crash and provided emergency aid along with first responders.Four people were transported to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries, including the driver, a 23-year-old man from South Windsor, Connecticut; a 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from New Britain, Connecticut; and a 29-year-old Connecticut man whose hometown was not identified. A 30-year-old woman from Vernon, Connecticut, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. All were employees of a company that provides inventory services to other businesses and were on their way to a job site when the van crashed.State Police are still investigating the cause of the accident. The right lane was closed until 9:30 a.m.
RANDOLPH, MA
capecod.com

At least three injured in head-on crash in Woods Hole

WOODS HOLE – At least three people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth about 6:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Woods Hole Road at Glendon Road. Four ambulances were called to the scene to treat and transport victims to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
FALMOUTH, MA
liveboston617.org

Shots Fired on Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester Thursday

On Thursday, at approximately 12:10 AM, Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a Shotspotter activation for gunfire in the area of Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester. One to two rounds were reportedly fired in the area and once B-3 officers arrived, they searched the area and...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Update: Man dies after shooting in Mattapan Thursday night

BOSTON — Boston Police announce Friday morning a death investigation is underway following a shooting in Mattapan Thursday night. Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on the scene moments later, an officer located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Police Investigation Overnight in Worcester

A police investigation was underway overnight in Worcester. Worcester Police Department officers and K-9 units were seen by an NBC10 Boston crew along Catharine Street. There were multiple evidence markers outside a home on the 50 block of the street, and evidence tape was up around the area as well.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Water search temporarily closes part of Morrissey Boulevard; person found at work

BOSTON -- A report of a person in the water at Dorchester Bay prompted a massive search Friday morning. The person who jumped in the water ended up being at work, the Boston Acting Deputy Fire Chief Erik Pettaway said. Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. after a person reported that their friend jumped off Beades Bridge."State Police were able to contact the gentleman we were looking for. He had gone in the water, got out, went home, and went to work so he's presently at work," said Pettaway. The caller said he was supposed to jump as well but got scared. Pettaway said the response was a "pretty involved operation" but he is glad no one was injured. 
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Sisters’ heroic actions midflight save woman

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of Massachusetts siblings sprang into action to save a passenger’s life on a flight last week. Wayland Firefighter and Paramedic Lindsay Byrne and her sister, Nicole Kelly, who works as a nurse at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, were on a JetBlue flight from Logan Airport to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida last week when a woman was found unresponsive in the plane’s lavatory.
WAYLAND, MA

