Kaysox 27
3d ago
curious the circumstances and how/foul play was ruled out so quick. poor man went out for a walk and just dropped dead, and nobody seen him happen to go down to the ground?? poor man.
Driver in custody following crash where multiple vehicles, a person, and a house were struck
CHELSEA, Mass. — A person is in the custody of police following a multi-vehicle crash in Chelsea. The crash took place on Williams Street by Arlington Street, Friday evening. Police say that four vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles struck an elderly woman. A house was also struck.
whdh.com
Girlfriend of Boston police officer found dead in a snowbank appears in court, facing murder charge
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read appeared in Dedham Superior Court Friday ahead of her upcoming second degree murder trial for the death of her boyfriend John O’Keefe in January. The 42-year-old Mansfield woman is accused of backing her SUV into the Boston Police Officer and leaving him in...
False Alarm: Massive water search in Dorchester called off after missing man located at work
BOSTON — An abrupt end Friday morning to a 3-hour water rescue in Dorchester Bay after authorities say the man they were searching for was not in the water after all. Instead, officials confirmed he was already at work in Norwell. Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, initially...
whdh.com
Multiple injuries reported after work truck crashes on Route 93 in Canton
CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person was seriously injured after a work truck with five people onboard went over a guard rail on Route 93 in Canton, according to officials. State Police told 7NEWS that troopers were called to the scene around 5:50 a.m. for reports of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Randolph crash leaves 4 seriously injured
RANDOLPH - An early-morning crash at the junction of I-93 and Route 24 in Randolph left one man with life-threatening injuries and three more people seriously injured on Friday.State Police said a Dodge van, owned by Enterprise Fleet Management and carrying five people, went over the guardrail on I-93 at the Route 24 South ramp in Randolph, near the Canton line, at about 5:43 a.m.A volunteer firefighter and dispatcher for Brewster Ambulance stopped to assist the victims of the crash and provided emergency aid along with first responders.Four people were transported to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries, including the driver, a 23-year-old man from South Windsor, Connecticut; a 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from New Britain, Connecticut; and a 29-year-old Connecticut man whose hometown was not identified. A 30-year-old woman from Vernon, Connecticut, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. All were employees of a company that provides inventory services to other businesses and were on their way to a job site when the van crashed.State Police are still investigating the cause of the accident. The right lane was closed until 9:30 a.m.
Police find missing 12-year-old girl
Police are asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday.
2 people injured after tractor-trailer overturned on Mass Pike in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were hospitalized after a tractor-trailer flipped over on its side on the Mass Pike early Saturday. State Troopers responded to the crash near Exit 131 to Cambridge Street and Storrow Drive. According to police the driver and passenger were taken to Beth Israel Medical Center....
whdh.com
Crash involving unmarked police cruiser leaves at least one person injured in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving an unmarked police cruiser in Dorchester early Thursday morning. Emergency responders were called around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Canterbury Lane and Morton Street, where the crash occurred. Details on what led up...
capecod.com
At least three injured in head-on crash in Woods Hole
WOODS HOLE – At least three people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth about 6:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Woods Hole Road at Glendon Road. Four ambulances were called to the scene to treat and transport victims to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
liveboston617.org
Shots Fired on Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester Thursday
On Thursday, at approximately 12:10 AM, Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a Shotspotter activation for gunfire in the area of Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester. One to two rounds were reportedly fired in the area and once B-3 officers arrived, they searched the area and...
Update: Man dies after shooting in Mattapan Thursday night
BOSTON — Boston Police announce Friday morning a death investigation is underway following a shooting in Mattapan Thursday night. Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on the scene moments later, an officer located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man in his 60s accused of attacking 80-year-old man at Park Street MBTA station
A man in his 60s is accused of attacking an 80-year-old man Friday morning at the Park Street MBTA station in Boston, according to authorities. MBTA Transit Police said a fight broke out between the two men around 10 a.m. after the older man approached the younger one to reclaim a bag in the other man’s possession that he alleged was his.
whdh.com
UPDATE: Crash involving unmarked police cruiser leaves 4 injured, including State Trooper
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Trooper and three other people were hospitalized after an early morning crash in Dorchester on Thursday. State Police told 7NEWS it was just after 2 a.m. when a vehicle traveling in the area of Canterbury Lane and Morton Street struck an unmarked police cruiser at a traffic detail.
Brian Green of Saugus arrested in connection with fatal Everett shooting at estranged wife’s apartment
Three weeks after Jarmahl Sutson was fatally shot in a Central Avenue apartment in Everett, a suspect is in custody. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arrested in Reading on Aug. 10 without incident, according to a statement from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. Police allege Green went to...
whdh.com
A woman spotted on the hood of a speeding car she tried to stop from leaving a crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman clung to the hood of a car that she attempted to stop the driver from leaving the scene of a crash, speeding down a Rhode Island highway. The driver is now facing charges, according to police. Police said the incident started with a car...
NECN
Police Investigation Overnight in Worcester
A police investigation was underway overnight in Worcester. Worcester Police Department officers and K-9 units were seen by an NBC10 Boston crew along Catharine Street. There were multiple evidence markers outside a home on the 50 block of the street, and evidence tape was up around the area as well.
Water search temporarily closes part of Morrissey Boulevard; person found at work
BOSTON -- A report of a person in the water at Dorchester Bay prompted a massive search Friday morning. The person who jumped in the water ended up being at work, the Boston Acting Deputy Fire Chief Erik Pettaway said. Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. after a person reported that their friend jumped off Beades Bridge."State Police were able to contact the gentleman we were looking for. He had gone in the water, got out, went home, and went to work so he's presently at work," said Pettaway. The caller said he was supposed to jump as well but got scared. Pettaway said the response was a "pretty involved operation" but he is glad no one was injured.
whdh.com
Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
whdh.com
Sisters’ heroic actions midflight save woman
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of Massachusetts siblings sprang into action to save a passenger’s life on a flight last week. Wayland Firefighter and Paramedic Lindsay Byrne and her sister, Nicole Kelly, who works as a nurse at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, were on a JetBlue flight from Logan Airport to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida last week when a woman was found unresponsive in the plane’s lavatory.
Police find $500K worth of meth in Pawtucket apartment
A Pawtucket woman was arrested Tuesday after officers found approximately $500,000 worth of meth inside her apartment.
