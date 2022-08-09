Read full article on original website
WATCH: Wyatt Milum Fall Camp Day 10
The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program hosted Fan Day Saturday Morning followed by an open practice on the tenth day of fall camp. Offensive lineman Wyatt Milum met with the media following practice and discussed the switch from right to left tackle, starting as a freshman, ...
Watch: Jabari Taylor, Ty Van Fossen Discuss Defensive Intensity, Position Battles, and More
The defensive leaders helped spearhead a strong showing on Saturday.
Watch: Nick Mardner Discusses QB Battle, Adjusting to UC's Culture
The transfer wide receiver had a nice touchdown catch during Saturday's scrimmage.
Seahawks share preview of preseason matchup with Steelers
In about two and a half hours the Seahawks will kick off their 2022 campaign, opening their preseason schedule on the road against the Steelers. A short time ago, the team shared a video preview of today’s matchup with Pittsburgh. Watch.
Scarlet Nation
Sincere Edwards is the first for 2024: 'UCF is a family'
Sincere Edwards is proud to be a Hometown Hero. UCF's summer of local recruiting success took another big step forward Wednesday when Edwards, a four-star defensive end from Apopka's Wekiva High School, announced his decision on the first day of his junior year. He becomes UCF's first commit in the...
Scrimmage Report: Clemson Offense Gives Defense All it Can Handle
The Clemson Tigers held their first scrimmage of the 2022 fall camp inside Memorial Stadium on Saturday, and it gave Dabo Swinney a different feel than some of his previous years with the program.
