West Lafayette, IN

Huskies Report

WATCH: Wyatt Milum Fall Camp Day 10

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program hosted Fan Day Saturday Morning followed by an open practice on the tenth day of fall camp. Offensive lineman Wyatt Milum met with the media following practice and discussed the switch from right to left tackle, starting as a freshman, ...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Scarlet Nation

Sincere Edwards is the first for 2024: 'UCF is a family'

Sincere Edwards is proud to be a Hometown Hero. UCF's summer of local recruiting success took another big step forward Wednesday when Edwards, a four-star defensive end from Apopka's Wekiva High School, announced his decision on the first day of his junior year. He becomes UCF's first commit in the...
ORLANDO, FL

