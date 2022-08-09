TikToker’s ‘Wedding Week From Hell’ Includes Wasp Sting, Ruined Dress, Car Accident and Honeymoon Catastrophe

Read full article on original website
Related
Bridesmaid Backed for Refusing to Change Her Dress at Brother's Wedding
A sister is still dealing with the backlash from her brother's wedding a month ago, after the bride's aunt make unpleasant remarks about her online.
'Swinger' Mom Banned From Daughter's Wedding Blasted as Fiancé Calls Cops
After being uninvited from the wedding due to her swinging history, the fiancée's mom began showing up at her daughter's house and calling non-stop.
Maid-of-Honor Ditching Sister's Wedding Over Groom's Sordid Prank Cheered
"I ended up telling them I wouldn't be the maid of honour anymore because the groom was a p***k," she said.
Fury as Wedding Dress Ruined by Bride's Teen Sister, Her 'Drunk' Friends
According to the teen sister, "the dress got a ton of stains all over it and a few tears in the fabric" and now someone has to pay to fix it.
RELATED PEOPLE
Groom Blasted for Asking Brother to Delay Honeymoon Because of His Wedding
"He said won't this take away attention from their special day and can't I do it some other time," the man said.
Woman Who Worked in Prison Reveals Why You Should Never Put Sticker Decals on Your Car
A woman on TikTok revealed why she will never put sticker decals on her car — and she's cautioning others to do the same. In a viral video which has so far garnered over 460,000 views, former prison corrections officer Michaela Katharina, who was responsible for securing inmates for two and a half years, reveals the "things [she] will never do after working in corrections."
Bride Cancels Wedding Last Minute After Seeing Video of Groom’s "Inappropriate” Bachelor Party
As a species, human beings are capable of some pretty weird things, especially when you compare our cultural rituals/customs against those of other animals. There's an argument to be made that the idea of marriage and how we go about it is a convoluted practice at best and one that becomes even stranger when you account for all of the other traditions associated with it.
Lauren Goodger’s face is ‘unrecognisable’ after ‘attack’ by boyfriend Charles Drury on day of baby’s funeral
LAUREN Goodger's face is "unrecognisable" after an "attack" by her boyfriend Charles Drury. Lauren, 35, is thought to have suffered a broken eye socket after the 25-year-old allegedly assaulted her on the day of their daughter's funeral. Tragic Lorena died shortly after birth on July 8 following complications. Charles Drury,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Husband tells how his wife was 'crushed before my eyes' after leaping off 100ft building in bungled bungee jump - as the instructor is jailed four years in Kazakhstan
A ‘free-flying’ extreme sport jump instructor has been jailed for four years after a woman plunged to her death in a 100ft fall in front of her husband. 'My wife was crushed before my eyes,' said Alexander Tkachenko. Yevgenia Leontyeva, 33, had been reluctant to make the leap...
Man Vows to Adopt Boy He Found as Baby ‘Covered in Ants’ in Trash Can
While on a trip to Haiti, Jimmy Amisial heard a baby screaming. When he found the source of the sound, he was shocked to discover the baby in a trash can, abandoned, according to The Mirror. Amisial was baffled to find no one else trying to help the child, despite...
PETS・
My bridezilla sister uninvited me from her wedding for the stupidest reason – it’s divided our family
WEDDINGS are supposed to be a special day shared with close friends and family. However, over-the-top demands and ridiculous rules by a bridezilla can ruin the day. A Reddit user shared how her sister uninvited her to her wedding after she refused to be a bridesmaid. "I told her sorry,...
Mom Outraged After Mother-in-Law Calls Her ‘Gentle, Sensitive’ 10-Year-Old Son ‘Spoiled Brat’
One mom on Mumsnet was outraged after her mother-in-law called her "gentle" and "sensitive" 10-year-old son a "spoiled brat." "My mother-in-law, who I get on very well with and is a fab grandma, has seriously pissed me off," the anonymous mom wrote on the parenting forum. "But as it is an almost one-off, I feel like I should let it slide."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
‘Selfish Brat’ Husband Outraged After Pregnant Wife Drinks His Supposedly ‘Rare’ Tea
A frustrated man on Reddit vented about how his pregnant wife has apparently been drinking all of his "rare" tea — and she even commented on his post!. "So like any family we drink more than just water. My wife buys crystal light to put in all her water, buys those sugar free carbonated ice drinks, currently has two Olipop sodas in the fridge, and some ginger ale," the man wrote via Reddit, adding he doesn't like carbonated drinks, "so I really just stick to water and tea."
Rejected ‘American Idol’ Contestant Who Delivered Broadway Rendition of Avril Lavigne Has ‘Come a Long Way’ With New Performance on TikTok
An American Idol contestant who tried out singing a Broadway-worthy rendition of Avril Lavigne's "I'm With You" took to TikTok to showcase how much she's grown vocally since being rejected from the show. Kenzie Elizabeth tried out in front of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for the show's...
Waterpark releases statement after man's viral jump from slide leaves him with injuries
A waterpark has released a statement after a man went viral for his incredible leap from one of its waterslides. Have a look at his attempt:. The man in question goes by the name 'La Mascotte', and is known for having a penchant for the spectacular. In the video, he...
Doja Cat Shaves Off Eyebrows During Live Stream, Reveals Why She Went Bald
Doja Cat took to Instagram live to debut her new hairstyle––or lack there of––and explain what went into her decision to shave her head. "I was never supposed to have hair," she said. She explains that she has never enjoyed having hair or having to maintain...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Working Wife Outraged After Husband Sends Her Angry Texts Complaining About Watching His Own Kids
The Mumsnet community is criticizing an overwhelmed dad after he fired off a series of dramatic texts to his wife to complain about watching their children while she was at work. The baffled woman thinks her husband is being selfish but doesn't know how to fix the problem. In her...
Family Furious After Woman Sneaks Dog Into Grandpa’s ‘Ruined’ Funeral
A grieving woman on Reddit was slammed after sneaking her dog into her grandpa's funeral, ultimately "ruining" his service. Her family is now shunning her. According to The Mirror, the anonymous woman shared her story on Reddit, explaining why she disobeyed her family's wishes and broke the funeral home's strict no-animal rule.
PETS・
PopCrush
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 5