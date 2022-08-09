ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

AZFamily

Ex-county sheriff Joe Arpaio loses 3rd comeback bid in town mayoral race

PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Arizona sheriff who was a once powerful figure in Republican politics, has been defeated in a race for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived for more than two decades. His defeat Wednesday in the mayor’s race in Fountain Hills against two-term incumbent Ginny Dickey marks Arpaio’s third failed comeback bid since his 2016 loss after serving 24 years as the sheriff of Maricopa County. Arpaio said he wasn’t conceding the race and instead was going to consult with an attorney to explore whether to challenge the results. Dickey didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
ABC 15 News

$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
Phoenix New Times

Where Does This Phoenix City Council Candidate Really Live?

Five months ago, Denise Ceballos-Viner filed her notice of candidacy for the Phoenix City Council. In black ink, she penned her pertinent details: name, date, phone number, mailing address. But the address on the form, filed with the city clerk, is to a home she doesn’t own in South Phoenix....
gilbertsunnews.com

Panel has mixed reaction to townhome-cottage plan

A developer is proposing a rental complex of 72 townhomes and 66 cottages on 16.2 acres near the southeast corner of Val Vista Drive and Warner Road in Gilbert. The land is currently half in town limits and half in Maricopa County with annexation, General Plan amendment and rezoning cases simultaneously making their way through the approval process, according to planner Noah Schumerth.
kjzz.org

Some Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport workers can get child care costs covered

Phoenix is offering a new benefit for qualified workers at Sky Harbor Airport. Applications are being accepted for a child care scholarship program. Badged employees with the Aviation Department, airlines, contractors and concessions who meet income requirements can get child care costs covered — for example a household of two with an annual income under $55,000.
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire you! (08/14)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Job Fair at Topgolf Glendale (located at 6101 N. 99th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place this Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register, click here.
kjzz.org

The fall semester is about to begin, but UA has public health concerns

This month, students at Arizona’s three public universities are returning for the new semester. But the latest public health crisis with monkeypox, plus ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, plus flu season, has university officials concerned. Former Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona is with the University of Arizona. He says this perfect...
AZFamily

State Route 24 extension opens a day early in the East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The long-anticipated State Route 24 extension is set to open on Friday, a day earlier than originally anticipated. The multi-million dollar project began in Nov. 2020 for an interim extension that runs between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive, allowing for a better flow of traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.
KTAR.com

Opendoor to pay $62M in fines for cheating and misleading home sellers

PHOENIX – Online homebuyer Opendoor agreed to pay $62 million to settle claims of misleading and cheating customers, the Federal Trade Commission said. The company, which operates a regional hub in Tempe, duped clients into selling their homes to the online homebuyer for less than they’d have made on the open market, the FTC said in the complaint.
kjzz.org

Kari Lake ghosted Phoenix Magazine. It profiled her anyway

Kari Lake officially became the Republican nominee for governor when the ballots from last week’s primary election were fully counted. Lake has been extremely vocal about her loyalty to former President Donald Trump and her concerns on how the 2020 election was carried out. That has observers wondering whether she’ll be able to attract enough voters in November’s general election.
PHOENIX, AZ

