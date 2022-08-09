PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Arizona sheriff who was a once powerful figure in Republican politics, has been defeated in a race for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived for more than two decades. His defeat Wednesday in the mayor’s race in Fountain Hills against two-term incumbent Ginny Dickey marks Arpaio’s third failed comeback bid since his 2016 loss after serving 24 years as the sheriff of Maricopa County. Arpaio said he wasn’t conceding the race and instead was going to consult with an attorney to explore whether to challenge the results. Dickey didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

