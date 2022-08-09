Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Maricopa County looking to hire thousands of workers for November election
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona primary election just wrapped up, and now elections officials are looking ahead to the general election in November. Now, the Maricopa County Elections Department needs to fill 3,000 election worker positions. “We are going to hire even more and open more vote centers and...
Maricopa County asks court to sanction Lake, Finchem over ‘demonstrably false’ election suit
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is asking a court to sanction Kari Lake, Mark Finchem and their lawyers for filing an election lawsuit they say is frivolous. The motion, filed July 18 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, says an April 22...
AZFamily
Ex-county sheriff Joe Arpaio loses 3rd comeback bid in town mayoral race
PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Arizona sheriff who was a once powerful figure in Republican politics, has been defeated in a race for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived for more than two decades. His defeat Wednesday in the mayor’s race in Fountain Hills against two-term incumbent Ginny Dickey marks Arpaio’s third failed comeback bid since his 2016 loss after serving 24 years as the sheriff of Maricopa County. Arpaio said he wasn’t conceding the race and instead was going to consult with an attorney to explore whether to challenge the results. Dickey didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Phoenix family shelter struggling to meet high demand as eviction rate climbs
Maricopa County Justice Court data released last week show July eviction filings are higher than any other time in the past 13 years.
AZFamily
Sedona trying to create affordable housing by offering incentives for homeowners
At lease one killed, five injured in crash on Phoenix freeway. One child and two women were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical conditon, and another man and child were in critical condition. Witnesses say Phoenix bicyclist was hit by three different cars before death. Updated: 53 minutes ago.
ABC 15 News
$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
Phoenix New Times
Where Does This Phoenix City Council Candidate Really Live?
Five months ago, Denise Ceballos-Viner filed her notice of candidacy for the Phoenix City Council. In black ink, she penned her pertinent details: name, date, phone number, mailing address. But the address on the form, filed with the city clerk, is to a home she doesn’t own in South Phoenix....
gilbertsunnews.com
Panel has mixed reaction to townhome-cottage plan
A developer is proposing a rental complex of 72 townhomes and 66 cottages on 16.2 acres near the southeast corner of Val Vista Drive and Warner Road in Gilbert. The land is currently half in town limits and half in Maricopa County with annexation, General Plan amendment and rezoning cases simultaneously making their way through the approval process, according to planner Noah Schumerth.
kjzz.org
Some Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport workers can get child care costs covered
Phoenix is offering a new benefit for qualified workers at Sky Harbor Airport. Applications are being accepted for a child care scholarship program. Badged employees with the Aviation Department, airlines, contractors and concessions who meet income requirements can get child care costs covered — for example a household of two with an annual income under $55,000.
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire you! (08/14)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Job Fair at Topgolf Glendale (located at 6101 N. 99th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place this Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register, click here.
kjzz.org
The fall semester is about to begin, but UA has public health concerns
This month, students at Arizona’s three public universities are returning for the new semester. But the latest public health crisis with monkeypox, plus ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, plus flu season, has university officials concerned. Former Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona is with the University of Arizona. He says this perfect...
kjzz.org
ADEQ stands by water quality in Queen Creek watershed, Resolution Copper permits
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality says that it stands by permits it has issued for a copper mine in Tonto National Forest about an hour east of Phoenix. The statement comes as conservation groups consider a legal challenge to those permits. ADEQ monitors stream health under the Clean Water...
fox10phoenix.com
Lawsuit filed against city of Phoenix over failure to address homeless crisis
PHOENIX - A group of downtown Phoenix businesses and local residents have filed a lawsuit against the city over their alleged failure to tackle the homelessness crisis. "We are not seeking money damages in this lawsuit. We just want the city to do something about this crisis," said attorney Ilan Wurman.
The 25 Sunniest Cities in the U.S.
If you’re looking for a change of scenery, don’t underestimate the importance of sunlight.
'Stop printing it and destroying trees': Phoenix offers links to opt out of junk mail
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. That's what user "GarthZorn" asked recently on Phoenix's subreddit when their mail carrier dropped off a copy of the telephone directory to their home. "2-minutes later, it's in my recycling can," they said in the post. "How...
'As a sheriff am I concerned? Absolutely': Staffing shortages hurting Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Staffing shortages in the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are hitting the agency hard, and that's a cause for concern for Sheriff Paul Penzone. "We don't have enough staff anywhere in this organization for me to feel good about it," Sheriff Paul Penzone said. The shortage...
AZFamily
State Route 24 extension opens a day early in the East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The long-anticipated State Route 24 extension is set to open on Friday, a day earlier than originally anticipated. The multi-million dollar project began in Nov. 2020 for an interim extension that runs between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive, allowing for a better flow of traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.
Renter beats eviction, struggles to get court costs paid
Agave Village Mobile Home Park in Mesa took a woman to court over her dog. The park says they've had "multiple complaints" involving the dog and call it aggressive.
KTAR.com
Opendoor to pay $62M in fines for cheating and misleading home sellers
PHOENIX – Online homebuyer Opendoor agreed to pay $62 million to settle claims of misleading and cheating customers, the Federal Trade Commission said. The company, which operates a regional hub in Tempe, duped clients into selling their homes to the online homebuyer for less than they’d have made on the open market, the FTC said in the complaint.
kjzz.org
Kari Lake ghosted Phoenix Magazine. It profiled her anyway
Kari Lake officially became the Republican nominee for governor when the ballots from last week’s primary election were fully counted. Lake has been extremely vocal about her loyalty to former President Donald Trump and her concerns on how the 2020 election was carried out. That has observers wondering whether she’ll be able to attract enough voters in November’s general election.
