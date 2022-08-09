I don't know the circumstances you speak of in this case and I don't try to presume to know. all I do know is as a mother myself, a d a grandmother, I hurt for this young man's family, his mother especially and her little grandson. I'm sitting here with tears on my face because she is hurting in a way no mother wants to hurt. I am so very sorry for your and your family's loss. my prayers go out to each of you and I pray God will give you the strength you need to get you through this terrible tragedy. I pray to those who know what happened and know who took this young fathers life will come forward. if anyone can give information please do. I beg of you if you have a heart that you will do the right thing to bring the one responsible to justice. this family is hurting and this sweet innocent little boy will now grow up without his daddy. if you know who did this I pray you will find it in your heart to come forward. if you don't then you have no love in your soul. prayers for all the family.
Comments / 8