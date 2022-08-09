ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Comments / 8

Roseann Burgess
3d ago

I don't know the circumstances you speak of in this case and I don't try to presume to know. all I do know is as a mother myself, a d a grandmother, I hurt for this young man's family, his mother especially and her little grandson. I'm sitting here with tears on my face because she is hurting in a way no mother wants to hurt. I am so very sorry for your and your family's loss. my prayers go out to each of you and I pray God will give you the strength you need to get you through this terrible tragedy. I pray to those who know what happened and know who took this young fathers life will come forward. if anyone can give information please do. I beg of you if you have a heart that you will do the right thing to bring the one responsible to justice. this family is hurting and this sweet innocent little boy will now grow up without his daddy. if you know who did this I pray you will find it in your heart to come forward. if you don't then you have no love in your soul. prayers for all the family.

Reply(1)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Hampton, GA
Clayton County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Hampton, GA
Crime & Safety
wgxa.tv

Macon man says he and friends were targets of a hate crime

A Macon man says he and his friend were targeted and now he's speaking exclusively with WGXA. "We got asked to help someone jump their car off." That's Jerome Alexander and, he says, on Tuesday while, they were lending a helping hand, they ended up being targeted. "A white dude...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#The House Party
fox5atlanta.com

Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
fox5atlanta.com

Loved ones mourn woman who died after falling out of Georgia deputy's patrol car

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who died after falling out of a Georgia deputy's patrol car was laid to rest on Thursday. Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries as she was being driven to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on July 15 and died from those injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on July 21, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police most wanted suspect arrested

It was a big win for Atlanta police after officers arrested a man investigators say was on their top ten most wanted list. Jordan Pack is suspected of being involved in three spate aggravated assaults that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A look at the body camera video of the arrest and details on the job he was working that has top officials baffled.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy