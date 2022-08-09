ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears' depth chart if Roquan Smith leaves

Stunning news dropped on Monday about Roquan Smith's future with the Chicago Bears. The inside linebacker admitted to the public he is requesting a trade from the front office in spite of failed negotiations for a new extension. Smith, 25, is inarguably the Bears' best asset. He remains a key...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's the Packers' first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 season

The Green Bay Packers released their first “unofficial” depth chart of the 2022 season. As is always the case, these depth charts are not created by coaches, so what appears on the page does not necessarily reflect the reality of where players sit on the actual depth chart. But it can be a handy guide to where some things stand at this point in the training camp process.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
De Witt, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Schofield
Person
Justin Fields
Yardbarker

Biggest Surprises on Broncos' First Depth Chart of 2022

The Denver Broncos only have a couple of practices left, and then training camp will be in the books. Camp ends when the preseason begins, and that starts for the Broncos on Saturday when the Dallas Cowboys come to town, first for a joint practice, then for the exhibition match at Empower Field at Mile High.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Three takeaways from the Eagles’ first depth chart of 2022

It’s pretty clear that Quez Watkins will be starting in the slot after an impressive second season with the club in 2021. While Philadelphia does use several combinations and no receiver will play in only one spot, his backup is a bit of a surprise. Zach Pascal was brought...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy