Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
AthlonSports.com
Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
Chicago Bears' depth chart if Roquan Smith leaves
Stunning news dropped on Monday about Roquan Smith's future with the Chicago Bears. The inside linebacker admitted to the public he is requesting a trade from the front office in spite of failed negotiations for a new extension. Smith, 25, is inarguably the Bears' best asset. He remains a key...
Here's the Packers' first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 season
The Green Bay Packers released their first “unofficial” depth chart of the 2022 season. As is always the case, these depth charts are not created by coaches, so what appears on the page does not necessarily reflect the reality of where players sit on the actual depth chart. But it can be a handy guide to where some things stand at this point in the training camp process.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release First Depth Chart of 2022
Not a lot of surprises, but some areas of interest, in Tampa Bay's first depth chart.
Miami Dolphins Solomon Kindley’s place on the depth chart isn’t good
The Miami Dolphins released their first depth chart of the Mike McDaniel era and it isn’t looking good for Solomon Kindley’s future. There were a few surprises but not many when the chart came out but Kindley’s place on the depth chart could be a sign of things to come.
What we learned from release of Dolphins' 2022 depth chart
The Miami Dolphins are set to play their first preseason game of the 2022 NFL season this week, as they travel to Tampa Bay for joint practices and a Saturday matchup with the Buccaneers. Training camp has gone well for Miami, with some of their more important players showing that...
Cowboys Reveal First Depth Chart: Questions on Rookies, DEs and WRs
The NFL regular season is just around the corner and the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their first of three preseason games in 2022 - starting with a new depth chart.
Can the Panthers Have One of the Best Safety Duos in the NFL? Xavier Woods Thinks So
Big things ahead for the Panthers' secondary.
Commanders Release First Depth Chart: Rookie Jahan Dotson Starting?
Dotson was the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
Biggest Surprises on Broncos' First Depth Chart of 2022
The Denver Broncos only have a couple of practices left, and then training camp will be in the books. Camp ends when the preseason begins, and that starts for the Broncos on Saturday when the Dallas Cowboys come to town, first for a joint practice, then for the exhibition match at Empower Field at Mile High.
Colts’ First Unofficial Depth Chart Exposes Early Roles for 2022
While there is still much to be decided, the Colts are beginning to define player roles as preseason games commence.
Yardbarker
Three takeaways from the Eagles’ first depth chart of 2022
It’s pretty clear that Quez Watkins will be starting in the slot after an impressive second season with the club in 2021. While Philadelphia does use several combinations and no receiver will play in only one spot, his backup is a bit of a surprise. Zach Pascal was brought...
Commanders Release Depth Chart: CB Benjamin St-Juste Starting?
St-Juste was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
What's noteworthy from the Vikings' first unofficial depth chart?
Co-backup quarterbacks and some interesting depth on the offensive line.
Falcons Release First Depth Chart: OL Battles Solved?
Atlanta kicks off the preseason later this week.
