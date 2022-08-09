Read full article on original website
Experts Warn Against Using Air Conditioners Because They Are Horrible For the Environment
Experts say we need to find another solution amid heat waves as air conditioners take a huge toll on the environment. Air conditioners worldwide are expected to triple by 2050, and experts warn that we need to rethink this. Source: MinuteEarth/Youtube. As the planet continues to warm up, people everywhere...
What Is A Mini-Split Air Conditioner?
If your home lacks central AC, you might be itching for a solution during the summer heat. Here's what you need to know about mini-split AC and how it can help.
6 Best Greenhouse Heaters
You've given your plants shelter from the winter by building a greenhouse. Now you need a heater to take away the chill. Here are some options. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Urgent warning as 15 beachgoers left in extreme pain by tiny venomous fish
Beachgoers are being urged to be careful amid a string of reports of people getting stung by tiny fish with venomous spines. Weever fish spend most of their lives buried in the sand, but when disturbed, they shoot up their black dorsal fin in defence, injecting a painful venom into whichever unfortunate soul has stood on them.
What Are Palm Fronds?
My niece recently moved from the Midwest to the South. When she and her husband bought a house, they became first-time palm tree owners. Their tree, the focal point of their backyard, survived several hurricanes. Now she wants to make sure she knows how to take care of their palm...
What Is a Cold Frame Greenhouse?
Space is limited in my greenhouse in U.S. Department of Agriculture Plant Hardiness Zone 7a. Instead of knocking it down and building a bigger one, several years ago I assembled two cold frame greenhouses from kits and placed them against the structure. I’m glad I did. Whether you have...
What Is a Moss Wall?
A moss wall is like having a microcosmic primeval forest hanging in your living room. The lush, green tapestry invokes feelings of calmness and mystery. It’s also the hottest indoor plantscaping trend right now, says Jim Mumford, president and resident horticulturist at Good Earth Plant Company in San Diego.
Amazon Delivery Driver Rattled After Having to Make 180 Stops in One Day
Staffing shortages are still a major issue for some U.S. companies, and the burden of extra work is falling on employees. For one Amazon delivery driver, the brunt of that extra labor pushed him to a breaking point. Amazon employee Cameron Smiley (@camshaftsmiley) took to TikTok to express his woes...
Should You Water Your Plants with a Banana Peel?
Bananas may be a nearly perfect food with their handy packaging and versatility, but they generate a lot of waste. More than one-third of a banana’s weight is in the peel. Wouldn’t it be great to get something beneficial out of it?. It’s not a far-fetched idea. Banana...
Cut Through Yard Work with This Stihl Cordless Pruning Saw
The summer after I moved into my home 13 years ago, I invested in a bunch of tree trimming tools and maintenance equipment. The double city lot I purchased included 14 mature trees that were in terrible shape. Several trees needed to be pruned or trimmed, and six had to come down due to disease, rot or overcrowding.
How To Splice Wires
Doing some DIY electrical work? Electrical circuits are only as safe as the splices you make. Learn how to splice wires safely with these tips. Every homeowner or DIYer should know how to splice wires safely. Maybe you're thinking about putting in a new light fixture, or changing an old receptacle to a USB-charger receptacle. The safety of your project depends on every splice you make.
How to Mill and Dry Lumber Yourself
Two affordable chain saw attachments make it possible. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. A full day. Complexity.
Rain Barrels: How To Collect Rain Water
Although you may have only recently noticed rain barrels popping up around your neighborhood, the concept has been around for thousands of years. There’s archeological evidence of rainwater capture as far back as 4,000 years ago!. And while the materials used to make the rain barrels have changed, the...
9 Bathroom Wallpaper Ideas
Bring fresh pattern and color to your bathroom with these chic wallpaper ideas from Instagram. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
From the Beach to the Backyard, Take This Sunshade Everywhere You Go
I’ll be honest — sun protection, except for a little sunscreen at a ballgame or beach, wasn’t even on my radar for much of my life. But my perceptions changed after with a couple of recent eyebrow-raising dermatologist visits and a new addition to our family. These...
Say Goodbye to Foggy Headlights with This DIY Restoration Kit
On a recent family road trip, we got caught in a heavy afternoon storm. The sky darkened like night and the rain started coming down in sheets. I turned on our headlights to increase visibility as we crawled along this rural, two-lane highway. From afar, certain sets of oncoming headlights...
A Tushy Bidet Is the Bathroom Essential You’re Missing Out On
Though the days of toilet paper shortages are probably over, many people have embraced the idea of bidets as toilet paper alternatives. These brilliant toilet attachments can be a DIY project, and the Hello Tushy Bidet is one of the easiest versions to install — and at an affordable price.
How Much Does a Chain Link Fence Cost?
Chain link fencing combines ruggedness and visibility. It’s a secure and sturdy barrier you can still easily see through, making it a practical fencing choice for lots of spaces. The design is so simple and effective it’s gone virtually unchanged for decades. According to Vince Christofora, owner of...
How to Build a Portable Sauna
DIY a portable sauna? No sweat. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Multiple Days. Complexity. Intermediate. More than...
Popular Wallpaper Trends for 2022
Wallpaper is back. Here are some bright ideas for incorporating trending wallpaper in your home. You’re not imagining things — wallpaper is again showing up on the walls of design conscious homeowners. In a recent survey conducted by Fixr, 39 percent of interior designers surveyed said they predict...
