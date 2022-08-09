Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Free bookbags & school supplies at Alpha Lambda Psi’s Back to School Drive!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Alpha Lambda Psi is handing out free school supplies at its Back to School Drive this Saturday!. It takes place at Owens Field Skate Park on 1351 Jim Hamilton Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Curtis spoke with Alpha Lambda Psi’s CEO and Visionary...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Bible Way Church of Atlas Road hosts month long outreach events for youth
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local church is devoting an entire month to giving to youth in the area. The Wired Youth Ministry of Bible Way Church of Atlas Road is extending its ministry outside of the church walls and in the community. The church kicked off its youth month...
WIS-TV
Columbia Children’s Theatre recognized as 2022 SC Theatre of Distinction
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Children’s Theatre (CCT) is being recognized by the South Carolina Theatre Association. The CCT is named as the 2022 South Carolina Theatre of Distinction. The annual award is given to a theatre in the state that has shown a history of artistic, educational or educational excellence.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For Be Well Wednesday, Lexington Medical Center wants to hear from you, the patient. They’re doing that through a community health needs assessment survey. Thomas Tafel is the community outreach manager at Lexington Medical Center. He joined Soda City Live to explain how the assessments...
WIS-TV
United for Veterans: WIS partners with Range Fore Hope for Adaptive Golf Tournament
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is partnering with Range Fore Hope for its 5th annual King Fore a Day tournament. More information can be found here. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Some of the country’s best golfers are in town this weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some of the country’s best golfers will be in action here in the Midlands starting this Friday. They’ll be playing at Cobblestone Park Golf Club in Blythewood for the South Carolina Women’s Open this weekend. Clarissa Childs is the executive director of the...
Sumter farmer loses entire crop of beloved Bradford watermelons
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Old age comes with complications - a reality Nat Bradford knows well. His family has been producing specialty Bradford-breed watermelons since the 1850s, known for their sweet, dark-green skin. "The Bradford Watermelon always has some challenges, 'cause it's an old watermelon variety," Bradford said. "This...
Horse rescued after five hour effort in Pelion
PELION, S.C. — Frolicking in the field is where you typically see a horse, but a couple of days ago that's not where Dandy the horse was found. After reaching for some tasty grass near a pond, the Arab gelding slipped into the pond as the the ground was softened by recent rains.
Students can't bring home less than a 50 in certain schools across the state
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some parents in Lexington-Richland School District 5 discovered a "grading floor" that has sparked mixed feelings district wide. In a Facebook post a mother explained that Crossroads Intermediate School does not give grades lower than a 50 on report cards. This sparked more than 100...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Local Teen performs new single ‘Lost’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many 17-year-olds are gearing up for the new school year but for Caitlin Edwards, she’s releasing new music under her stage name “Briyelle. The young singer and songwriter just released her newest track “Lost” and had an opportunity to perform the single in the Soda City Live studio.
The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families Awarded $10,000 Grant by the DreamBee Foundation
Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families has received a $10,000 Educational Grant from the DreamBee Foundation to support the Reality Check curriculum. This innovative curriculum is used in 12 counties across the state and focuses on an interactive approach to teach life skills, targeting young men as they transition to adulthood.
WIS-TV
Back to school 2022 in the Midlands, when schools start and other resources for parents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is time for back to school in the Midlands!. Here’s a listing of when schools are returning and resources to help parents and links to school websites. Want to add a resource to the list? Click the link here and email us to let us know!
WIS-TV
Richland One to soon begin installing metal detectors at its middle and high schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District One, the state’s ninth-largest school district, will soon be making metal detectors a permanent fixture at its middle and high schools. After testing out the devices last spring through a pilot program, the school board approved the purchase of an initial 31...
abccolumbia.com
Pet of the Week: Lily!
Columbia, SC. (WOLO)- Meet Lily! She is our Pet of the Week from Columbia Animal Services. Shelter staff say she is a 3-month-old Shepard-mix who was brought in with her litter mates as a stray. Lily has already been spayed and is ready to find her forever home!. Columbia Animal...
golaurens.com
Blackstock Battlefield offering ranger-guided hike
On November 20, 1780, following a fierce battle late in the day, General Thomas Sumter gave the feared Lt. Colonel Banastre Tarleton his first defeat during the Revolutionary War. The Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site is offering a unique Ranger Guided Hike of the undeveloped Blackstock Battlefield that...
USDA invests $1 million in two South Carolina healthy feeding projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted $1 million in funds to two South Carolina organizations working to improve dietary health and nutrition in their communities. The grants are part of the $8 million available nationwide through the USDA's American Rescue Plan and will be administered through the organization's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
WIS-TV
Possible solar farm in Sumter facing criticism
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Kershaw County superintendent speaks about school safety. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. New details in RCSD deputies ambush case. Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:10...
Free gunlocks available Thursday, August 11, at Columbia event
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia, Columbia Police Department, the city's Parks & Recreation Department, the North Columbia Youth Empowerment Initiative (NCYEI) and Richland County Sheriff's Department are partnering with Serve and Connect to provide free gun locks to the community. Gun violence has become an issue in...
WIS-TV
Tenants report ‘no A/C’ despite work orders and rising temperatures
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several tenants at the Samara East apartments tell WIS they are without air conditioning for ‘months’ and counting. WIS called the Samara East office for comment but was sent to voicemail three days in a row. Emails were additionally sent to the resident office and management firm with no response.
kool1027.com
Gospel Music in Lugoff This Weekend
The Masters 3 Gospel Group will hold a concert at 411 Highway 601 South in Lugoff behind New Life Christian Outreach on Saturday August 13th beginning at 630pm. Come for some good singing and fellowship. For more information, call 803-600-8765.
