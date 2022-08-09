ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Columbia Children’s Theatre recognized as 2022 SC Theatre of Distinction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Children’s Theatre (CCT) is being recognized by the South Carolina Theatre Association. The CCT is named as the 2022 South Carolina Theatre of Distinction. The annual award is given to a theatre in the state that has shown a history of artistic, educational or educational excellence.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For Be Well Wednesday, Lexington Medical Center wants to hear from you, the patient. They’re doing that through a community health needs assessment survey. Thomas Tafel is the community outreach manager at Lexington Medical Center. He joined Soda City Live to explain how the assessments...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter farmer loses entire crop of beloved Bradford watermelons

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Old age comes with complications - a reality Nat Bradford knows well. His family has been producing specialty Bradford-breed watermelons since the 1850s, known for their sweet, dark-green skin. "The Bradford Watermelon always has some challenges, 'cause it's an old watermelon variety," Bradford said. "This...
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Horse rescued after five hour effort in Pelion

PELION, S.C. — Frolicking in the field is where you typically see a horse, but a couple of days ago that's not where Dandy the horse was found. After reaching for some tasty grass near a pond, the Arab gelding slipped into the pond as the the ground was softened by recent rains.
PELION, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Local Teen performs new single ‘Lost’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many 17-year-olds are gearing up for the new school year but for Caitlin Edwards, she’s releasing new music under her stage name “Briyelle. The young singer and songwriter just released her newest track “Lost” and had an opportunity to perform the single in the Soda City Live studio.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families Awarded $10,000 Grant by the DreamBee Foundation

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families has received a $10,000 Educational Grant from the DreamBee Foundation to support the Reality Check curriculum. This innovative curriculum is used in 12 counties across the state and focuses on an interactive approach to teach life skills, targeting young men as they transition to adulthood.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pet of the Week: Lily!

Columbia, SC. (WOLO)- Meet Lily! She is our Pet of the Week from Columbia Animal Services. Shelter staff say she is a 3-month-old Shepard-mix who was brought in with her litter mates as a stray. Lily has already been spayed and is ready to find her forever home!. Columbia Animal...
COLUMBIA, SC
golaurens.com

Blackstock Battlefield offering ranger-guided hike

On November 20, 1780, following a fierce battle late in the day, General Thomas Sumter gave the feared Lt. Colonel Banastre Tarleton his first defeat during the Revolutionary War. The Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site is offering a unique Ranger Guided Hike of the undeveloped Blackstock Battlefield that...
BLACKSTOCK, SC
News19 WLTX

USDA invests $1 million in two South Carolina healthy feeding projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted $1 million in funds to two South Carolina organizations working to improve dietary health and nutrition in their communities. The grants are part of the $8 million available nationwide through the USDA's American Rescue Plan and will be administered through the organization's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Possible solar farm in Sumter facing criticism

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Kershaw County superintendent speaks about school safety. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. New details in RCSD deputies ambush case. Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:10...
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Free gunlocks available Thursday, August 11, at Columbia event

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia, Columbia Police Department, the city's Parks & Recreation Department, the North Columbia Youth Empowerment Initiative (NCYEI) and Richland County Sheriff's Department are partnering with Serve and Connect to provide free gun locks to the community. Gun violence has become an issue in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Tenants report ‘no A/C’ despite work orders and rising temperatures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several tenants at the Samara East apartments tell WIS they are without air conditioning for ‘months’ and counting. WIS called the Samara East office for comment but was sent to voicemail three days in a row. Emails were additionally sent to the resident office and management firm with no response.
COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

Gospel Music in Lugoff This Weekend

The Masters 3 Gospel Group will hold a concert at 411 Highway 601 South in Lugoff behind New Life Christian Outreach on Saturday August 13th beginning at 630pm. Come for some good singing and fellowship. For more information, call 803-600-8765.
LUGOFF, SC

Community Policy