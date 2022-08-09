ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Woman Killed in Fiery L.A. Crash Is Identified, And Police Make An Arrest

Authorities have arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with a blazing multi-vehicle crash that killed six people, including a pregnant woman. Nicole Linton is facing vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence charges, the California Highway Patrol announced Friday. So far, the LA County De​partment of Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified 23-year-old Asherey...
The Independent

Nurse charged with six counts of murder after fatal car crash in Los Angeles

An ICU nurse suspected of causing a fiery crash in Los Angeles that killed six people and injured eight more has been charged with multiple counts of murder. Nicole Lorrine Linton, 37, was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, prosecutors announced on Monday, according to KTLA.Ms Linton’s Mercedes-Benz ran a red light at high speed at an intersection in Windsor Hills, about 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles, last Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.Footage of the fatal crash posted to social media shows the vehicle crash into...
E! News

Jason Momoa Involved in Car Crash in California

Watch: Jason Momoa Involved in Car Crash in California. Jason Momoa is OK following a car accident in Topanga, Calif. this past weekend. The incident took place on Old Topanga Road at around 11:00 a.m. on July 24, according to a California Highway Patrol collision report obtained by KTLA. Citing the report, the Los Angeles news outlet said a 21-year-old motorcyclist named Vitaliy Avagimyan was riding his bike when he crossed the middle line in the road and went "directly into the path" of Momoa's car, resulting in Avagimyan being "ejected from his motorcycle."
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
CBS News

Three shot, one fatally in Mirage Hotel on Vegas Strip

Police in Nevada are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting at the Mirage hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas police say a man was shot to death and two women were wounded inside a hotel room Thursday night. They said the suspect and the victims knew each other, and the suspect hasn't been apprehended.
CBS LA

Family asking for help in finding missing Inglewood woman

The family of a 27-year-old woman from Inglewood is asking for help in finding their sister and daughter Ronnetta Faye Martian.Martian was last seen Monday Aug. 1 with two other men in Rosamond, near Lancaster.Her car was found up in flames in Inglewood on Monday evening. The vehicle was set on fire with fireworks, her sister Chantsee told CBSLA.The two men she was last seen with are not talking to Martian's family and were seen on her Ring doorbell camera leaving her home with Martian's belongings.Anyone with information is asked to call Martian's sister at (323) 570-8466 or her father, Ron, at (323) 627-7912.
