Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
People
Pregnant Woman Killed in Fiery L.A. Crash Is Identified, And Police Make An Arrest
Authorities have arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with a blazing multi-vehicle crash that killed six people, including a pregnant woman. Nicole Linton is facing vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence charges, the California Highway Patrol announced Friday. So far, the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified 23-year-old Asherey...
Family from Mexico on vacation in California involved in a crash that killed 4, injured 6
A family visiting from Mexico was involved in a head-on collision on a California highway that left four people dead and six others injured, police said. Two vehicles, which appeared to be a large SUV and a mid-sized sedan, crashed on Highway 12 in Rio Vista shortly after 8 p.m., Solano County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rex Hawkins told NBC News.
Nurse charged with six counts of murder after fatal car crash in Los Angeles
An ICU nurse suspected of causing a fiery crash in Los Angeles that killed six people and injured eight more has been charged with multiple counts of murder. Nicole Lorrine Linton, 37, was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, prosecutors announced on Monday, according to KTLA.Ms Linton’s Mercedes-Benz ran a red light at high speed at an intersection in Windsor Hills, about 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles, last Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.Footage of the fatal crash posted to social media shows the vehicle crash into...
Jason Momoa Involved in Car Crash in California
Watch: Jason Momoa Involved in Car Crash in California. Jason Momoa is OK following a car accident in Topanga, Calif. this past weekend. The incident took place on Old Topanga Road at around 11:00 a.m. on July 24, according to a California Highway Patrol collision report obtained by KTLA. Citing the report, the Los Angeles news outlet said a 21-year-old motorcyclist named Vitaliy Avagimyan was riding his bike when he crossed the middle line in the road and went "directly into the path" of Momoa's car, resulting in Avagimyan being "ejected from his motorcycle."
4 killed when a sheriff’s office helicopter crashed in New Mexico after helping fight a wildfire
CNN — Four first responders who were killed when a sheriff’s office helicopter crashed in New Mexico on Saturday have been identified, officials said. Three employees with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and one worker with the county’s fire department were killed near Las Vegas, New Mexico, the sheriff’s office said on social media.
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
11-Year-Old Black Boy 'Brutally Attacked' By Police At State Fair, BLM Says
'Elijah [Hunter] was tackled by police and his friends were not. Elijah is Black and his friends are white,' a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter Sacramento said.
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
DNA shows 13-year-old wasn’t driving the truck in a Texas crash that killed members of a college golf team, officials say
Using DNA evidence, investigators have corrected the record and determined that a 13-year-old was not behind the wheel of a pickup truck that swerved into an oncoming van in Texas back in March, killing seven people on board — all members of a New Mexico university’s golf team.
Huge update in three sets of decomposing remains found in Lake Mead after police reveal grim new details about bodies
HAUNTING new information has been revealed in the case of three sets of decomposing human remains found in Lake Mead. Officials have determined that the victim whose remains were found inside a barrel with a gunshot wound died of homicide. Lake Mead's sinking waters and a megadrought resulted in the...
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
People
Calif. Man Who Was Prepared to Propose to Girlfriend Killed in Hit-and-Run Days Before
A California man with plans to ask his girlfriend to marry him was killed in a hit-and-run just five days before he intended to pop the question. Speaking with KTLA-TV Wednesday, family identified the victim as 30-year-old Freddy Perez. Freddy was riding on his motorcycle in Mission Hills, Calif., on...
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Minnesota board of county commissioners on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement for correctional officers who were told they were not to have contact with former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The officers at Ramsey County Adult Detention Center alleged that Superintendent Steve Lydon...
Victim of LA crash that killed 6 was heading to prenatal checkup: 'Really broke our hearts'
One of the six victims who died in a horrific Los Angeles car crash on Thursday was on her way to a prenatal checkup with her husband and 11-month-old son, according to a GoFundMe set up by her family to cover funeral expenses. The crash killed Asherey Ryan, her son...
In a California town, a militia is welcomed by some, cautioned by others
The parking lot of H&L Lumber in Mariposa, California, was host to a flurry of activity Sunday as members of a local militia sporting military-style fatigues handed out pancakes and steak sandwiches to evacuees of the Oak Fire raging nearby. Along with breakfast, they doled out business cards with QR codes and directions to join their militia.
Photos released of shooter who went on a deadly California 7-Eleven spree
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Photos of the suspected shooter in a baffling and deadly series of 7-Eleven robberies around Southern California have been released by police. In five hours on Monday, police believe the same man attacked six different 7-Eleven stores; the date...
A man was arrested after being accused of leaving a puppy with its mouth taped inside his car in 113 degree weather while he gambled at a Las Vegas casino: police
Raul Carbajal was charged after leaving the 3-month-old Husky inside a car at a parking garage of a Las Vegas casino last month, police said.
Three shot, one fatally in Mirage Hotel on Vegas Strip
Police in Nevada are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting at the Mirage hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas police say a man was shot to death and two women were wounded inside a hotel room Thursday night. They said the suspect and the victims knew each other, and the suspect hasn't been apprehended.
Family asking for help in finding missing Inglewood woman
The family of a 27-year-old woman from Inglewood is asking for help in finding their sister and daughter Ronnetta Faye Martian.Martian was last seen Monday Aug. 1 with two other men in Rosamond, near Lancaster.Her car was found up in flames in Inglewood on Monday evening. The vehicle was set on fire with fireworks, her sister Chantsee told CBSLA.The two men she was last seen with are not talking to Martian's family and were seen on her Ring doorbell camera leaving her home with Martian's belongings.Anyone with information is asked to call Martian's sister at (323) 570-8466 or her father, Ron, at (323) 627-7912.
ETOnline.com
Ryan Fellows, 'Street Outlaws' Star, Dead at 41 in Crash During Show's Filming
Ryan Fellows, racer and Street Outlaws star, died in a car accident on Sunday while filming for an upcoming episode in Las Vegas. A Discovery spokesperson confirmed his death on Monday in a statement to ET. The statement reads, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led...
