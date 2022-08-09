Read full article on original website
WebMD
Experts Say Polio Not Likely to Spread in U.S.
Aug. 11, 2022 -- The polio virus has been found in wastewater in New York state, but experts say the United States is well-protected from widespread transmission of the disease. “A pandemic-weary public already facing the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 and monkeypox is feeling jittery about the resurgence of a...
Nature.com
Artificial intelligence uncovers carcinogenic human metabolites
The genome of a eukaryotic cell is often vulnerable to both intrinsic and extrinsic threats owing to its constant exposure to a myriad of heterogeneous compounds. Despite the availability of innate DNA damage responses, some genomic lesions trigger malignant transformation of cells. Accurate prediction of carcinogens is an ever-challenging task owing to the limited information about bona fide (non-)carcinogens. We developed Metabokiller, an ensemble classifier that accurately recognizes carcinogens by quantitatively assessing their electrophilicity, their potential to induce proliferation, oxidative stress, genomic instability, epigenome alterations, and anti-apoptotic response. Concomitant with the carcinogenicity prediction, Metabokiller is fully interpretable and outperforms existing best-practice methods for carcinogenicity prediction. Metabokiller unraveled potential carcinogenic human metabolites. To cross-validate Metabokiller predictions, we performed multiple functional assays using Saccharomyces cerevisiae and human cells with two Metabokiller-flagged human metabolites, namely 4-nitrocatechol and 3,4-dihydroxyphenylacetic acid, and observed high synergy between Metabokiller predictions and experimental validations.
Scientists finally found the reason behind why people die at around 80
As we have all commonly seen, the average age of people who have died naturally throughout history and worldwide has been roughly 80. However, since ancient times, people have questioned why death usually occurs at this age, while it often lasts much longer for other animals and beings.
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
Scientists Find the Cause and Potential Cure for Baldness
Baldness is caused by a single chemical that could be stoppedPhoto by Gustavo Sánchez on Unsplash. For many years scientists tried to understand what exactly it is that makes men go bald. I a recent study published in the Biophisical Journal where co-author Quxuan Wang mentions that hair follicles are the only human organ that regenerates regularly and automatically. This regeneration is the cause of baldness and it is activated by a protein called TGF-beta which controls how the stem cells in hair follicles die off.
The Human Mind Is Not Meant to Be Awake After Midnight, Scientists Warn
In the middle of the night, the world can sometimes feel like a dark place. Under the cover of darkness, negative thoughts have a way of drifting through your mind, and as you lie awake, staring at the ceiling, you might start craving guilty pleasures, like a cigarette or a carb-heavy meal.
WebMD
FDA Expands Home Testing Guidelines for COVID Exposures
Today, the FDA issued new guidance on at-home COVID testing. It still recommends repeat testing after a negative result, but is also recommending that people who have no symptoms but think they have been exposed take three tests instead of two. The new guidance says:. If a first or repeat...
WebMD
Polio Virus Found in NYC Sewer System
Aug. 12, 2022 -- Polio virus has been discovered in New York City’s sewers, suggesting the virus is circulating in the city, New York’s health authorities said today. New York State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett, MD, MPH, called the detection of polio in NYC alarming. Before this outbreak,...
WebMD
What Is Langya Henipavirus?
Experts have found a new virus that starts in animals and can spread to humans. They first located Langya henipavirus, or Langya virus, in eastern China. Henipaviruses are RNA viruses that start in animals. But experts don’t believe that the virus can spread easily to people. And so far, it doesn’t seem to be deadly either.
WebMD
Blood Test for Cancer Now Available, But Is It Ready for Prime Time?
Aug. 11, 2022 – A new blood test that can detect up to 50 cancers from a single blood sample is gaining traction in the United States. The Galleri blood test is being offered by several U.S. health networks, which have teamed up with the company that developed it. They include the Department of Veterans Affairs, Mercy Health, Ochsner Health, Intermountain Healthcare, Community Health Network, Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Science University, Premier, and Cleveland Clinic.
DIY Photography
You think James Webb is powerful? $1 billion Giant Magellan Telescope will have 4x higher resolution
James Webb Space Telescope amazed everyone when it sent back its first photos. It continues to impress us as it discovers new details about distant stars and galaxies. But can you imagine a telescope four times as powerful?. Giant Magellan Telescope threatens to shade Webb. With four times Webb’s resolution...
New Data Suggests Our Fundamental Model of the Universe Is Wrong, And Scientists Are Racing to Solve It
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. We live in a strange universe filled with unexplained phenomena that have perplexed humans since time immemorial. Scientists have pieced together a rough guide to the cosmos—known as the Lambda cold dark matter model (ΛCDM), or more simply, the standard model of cosmology—but many mysteries don’t seem to fit into this otherwise well-corroborated framework, especially as our view of space has gotten ever more precise in recent years.
scitechdaily.com
Offspring of Centenarians Have Genetic Advantages
Centenarians’ offspring have genetic expression patterns similar to centenarians and are less frail. Children of centenarians have a unique genetic profile that may account for why they are less frail than children of non-centenarians of the same age. This is the main conclusion of research conducted by the Health Research Institute (INCLIVA), the University of Valencia (UV), and the Spanish CIBER Consortium on Frailty and Healthy Ageing (CIBERFES), which was published in The Journals of Gerontology.
WebMD
John Whyte, MD, MPH
John Whyte, MD, MPH, is a popular physician and writer who has been communicating to the public about health issues for nearly two decades. Whyte is the Chief Medical Officer, WebMD. In this role, Whyte leads efforts to develop and expand strategic partnerships that create meaningful change around important and timely public health issues. Prior to WebMD, Whyte served as the director of professional affairs and stakeholder engagement at the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Whyte worked with health care professionals, patients, and patient advocates, providing them with a focal point for advocacy, enhanced two-way communication, and collaboration, assisting them in navigating the FDA on issues concerning drug development, review, and drug safety. He also developed numerous initiatives to address diversity in clinical trials.
WebMD
Large Study Confirms COVID Vaccines Safe for Pregnant Women
Vaccines against COVID-19 are safe, according to a large new study published today. In fact, pregnant vaccinated women had lower odds of a significant health event, compared with nonpregnant vaccinated women, after both doses of either mRNA vaccination, the researchers reported in the journalThe Lancet Infectious Diseases. This study, done...
WebMD
CDC's New COVID Rules Mark Change in the Pandemic, How We Live
Aug. 12, 2022 – After more than 2 years, 90-plus million cases, and more than 1 million deaths, the United States is entering a new, potentially less scary, phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC on Thursday said most Americans no longer need to social distance or quarantine, and...
scitechdaily.com
How to Increase Your Dopamine Levels Naturally
Dopamine is the neurotransmitter that controls your feelings of motivation and reward. Too much or too little dopamine causes immediate imbalances in your health and mood. Long-term, a dopamine imbalance can raise your risk for diseases. As you age, your brain’s ability to uptake dopamine can diminish, causing an age-related dopamine deficiency. You can promote balanced dopamine levels naturally by sticking to the right lifestyle choices and habits.
U.S. Declares Monkeypox A Public Health Emergency
The Biden Administration has now officially declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency last Thursday. The U.S. cases have been scaling and currently are at over 8,000 cases, according to data from the CDC.
WebMD
Regular Fasting Linked to Less Severe COVID: Study
Aug. 10, 2022 – Intermittent fasting was not linked with a smaller chance of getting COVID-19, but it was linked with getting a less severe infection, according to the findings of a new study. The study was done on men and women in Utah who were, on average, in...
Phys.org
New information on 'gigantic jet' lightning bursts that reach toward space
A detailed 3D study of a massive electrical discharge that rose 50 miles into space above an Oklahoma thunderstorm has provided new information about an elusive atmospheric phenomenon known as gigantic jets. The Oklahoma discharge was the most powerful gigantic jet studied so far, carrying 100 times as much electrical charge as a typical thunderstorm lightning bolt.
