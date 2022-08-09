ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office

By Jessica Snouwaert jessica.snouwaert@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ibMLo_0hAlm98J00

Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace.

The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the company’s air and missile defense operations while Slingshot Aerospace will bring its space capabilities to more customers by acquiring Numerica’s Colorado Springs and Fort Collings offices, personnel and technology, a Numerica new release announced. The cost and terms of the deal were not released.

“It's really going to help us expand into Colorado,” said Melanie Stricklan, Slingshot co-founder and CEO. “We're very excited about that.”

Slingshot Aerospace will keep 100% of the Colorado-based employees onboard, including research scientists, orbital analysts, software engineers and applied mathematicians, Stricklan said, bringing the company's total number of employees to 120. The new Colorado employees can work in the offices but the company will also offer "distributed remote work," so employees will have the option to take on a remote or hybrid work approach, Sticklan said.

Slingshot Aerospace builds space simulation technologies for commercial and government organizations around the world with the goal of increasing space sustainability to make a "safer, more connected world." With the acquisition, Slingshot Aerospace will obtain more resources, manpower and expertise, including "an autonomous global network of proprietary sensors and software comprising more than 150 sensors including 30 telescopes across 20 locations around the globe with advanced data processing capabilities" to help create and share its services with its customers, a Numerica press release stated.

"We bring in different types of technologies that truly will shape the future of the space economy with an unparalleled suite of products that empower those customers that we did this for, to address their biggest challenges with more choice and flexibility than what's on market today" Strickland said.

Jeff Poore, president of Numerica, agreed that Slingshot could accelerate the work Numerica achieved within space technologies.

"Space is evolving very rapidly and we have built what we think is a pretty amazing capability," Poore said. "And...with Slingshot, it's going to have an opportunity to go on and...connect with more customers and evolve in some ways that we may not be able to do...as a small, privately funded company."

Meanwhile, Numercia will devote its time, effort and existing resources to the air and missile defense side of the company with plans to grow those sectors.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.9 The Point

Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation

Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Jill

These Colorado-Grown Produce Items Are a Must-Try This Season

(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado is known for beautiful mountains, bright sunshine, year-round outdoor activities, captivating wildlife, and some world-famous produce. Palisade, Colorado, on the western slope of the Rocky Mountains near the Utah border, is known for its peach orchards. The area's mild climate, abundant sunshine, and long growing season provide an ideal environment for this fruit.
PALISADE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Industry
City
Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Industry
Local
Colorado Industry
Colorado Springs, CO
Business
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Fort Collins, CO
Business
K99

A Colorado Schoolhouse From the 1800s is Now a Luxurious Ranch

Coloradans do a great job of preserving the state's historical past. Many structures from the 19th and early 20th centuries are still standing today, and quite a few of them have been transformed into unique dwellings, businesses, and other hotel-like accomodations. Examples of old structures being preserved for current use...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Development group eyes timetable on possible Antlers hotel transformation in Colorado Springs

A Denver-area development group says it expects to know within 30 days whether it will seek to proceed with its proposal to transform the historic Antlers hotel in downtown Colorado Springs into apartments. Though the 273-room Antlers remains a prominent downtown property, its promenade area on the hotel's east side near Cascade and Pikes Peak avenues, along with Antlers Park to the west of the building, need upgrades to make them a vibrant part of the central business district, said Nate Taylor, who describes himself...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Engineers#Business Industry#Linus Business#Slingshot Aerospace#Fort Collings#Worl
The Denver Gazette

Thanks a million: Grassroots effort to help local artists hits a milestone

A few years ago, I was sitting in an intimate little theater in Lakewood quietly waiting for a performance to begin. I was behind a couple who ran another theater company across town, and they knew me as a longtime local arts journalist. The woman turned around in her seat and asked: “Hey, John, what do you know about this new Denver Actors Fund I’m hearing about?” I chuckled a...
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Drought threatens Colorado River hydropower, major source of renewable energy

PAGE, ARIZ. • Soulful notes from a Native American flute float over the vast valley on the backside of the Glen Canyon Dam, which interrupts the once mighty Colorado River. At the tourist overlook, a teen — his phone in hand, playing the music — hops from one phyllo-layered sandstone outcropping to another, where river, rock and sky unite to form a perfect picture. He stops, takes a deep breath...
COLORADO STATE
K99

How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?

Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KRDO

Fiber network construction is set to begin in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) announced a plan to build a city-wide fiber network that will enhance utility operations earlier this year. CSU says that earlier this week a contract with ADB Companies was completed. Construction of this network will begin by the end of September...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver named the best city for thrifting in the U.S.

According to a recent report by StorageCafe.com, Denver is the best city in the United States for thrift shopping. "We analyzed the 50 most populous metropolitan areas and compared them against a series of metrics including the number of resale venues (thrift shops, flea markets, antique shops and more), resale sales per capita, thrifting-related Google searches and self storage, as the service is very helpful in managing vintage finds as well as home space," the report reads.
DENVER, CO
Wanderlust Wellman

Cliff Jumping/Swimming Hole near Colorado Springs | Paradise Cove

If you want to explore the outdoors, Colorado is surely the place to be. However, what about during a miserably hot summer day when nothing sounds better than a day at the beach? Although this isn't quite that, Paradise Cove is a great spot to take a dip and cool off on a scorching hot day! Located between two sizeable cliffs, it is a short hike down to the pool and a slightly moderate hike on the way back since the beginning is uphill.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

Inspiration from the newest of homes, floorplans and home design all around the area at the 2022 Denver Parade of Homes. Interior design ideas aplenty. Self-guided tours lead to 38 homes from Denver and Aurora down to Castle Pines and Parker and up to Rocky Flats and Loveland. Thursdays to Sundays, noon to 5 p.m., through Aug. 28. Free. Take virtual or in-person tours and everyone can vote on People's Choice awards. An annual project of Home Builders Association of Metro Denver. paradeofhomesdenver.com.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Where to find the cheapest gas in Colorado Springs, Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are continuing to plummet across much of the country and in Colorado. More and more gas stations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and elsewhere in the state are offering sub-$4 unleaded gas, and increasingly, more are offering gas below $3.90. Last week, nine gas stations in the Springs and four in Pueblo were listing prices at $3.99 or better; this week, the top 10 cheapest gas stations in Colorado Springs are all under $3.85 and in Pueblo, under $3.75!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy