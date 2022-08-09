Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
See it: Giants players, coaches involved in massive brawl during practice
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder and hit cornerback Aaron Robinson hard, sending him to the ground. Barkley’s truck-stick hit was a bit more aggressive and physical than the standard of level play during camp practice — at least to date. And with temperatures again soaring near the triple digits (heat index), it was the spark that ignited the fire.
Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'
It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
Bears’ star linebacker makes shocking announcement
It was a tough season last year for the Chicago Bears. They finished the 2021-22 NFL season with a disappointing 6-11 mark. They will look to rebound this year on the back of second-year quarterback Justin Fields, but it seems like they may need to do so without one of their top defensive players after his shocking decision on Tuesday.
Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'
It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
Insider: Gap between Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph 'isn't that great'
Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky began the week atop the depth chart at the quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett. While Pickett allegedly may not be ready to face first-team defenses in meaningful games anytime soon, it seems Rudolph is closing whatever gap separates him and Trubisky ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'
Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
2 Saints first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The New Orleans Saints are in a state of transition this year as they begin a new era. After spending 16 seasons with the Saints in which he brought the team to three NFC Championships and a Super Bowl, Sean Payton elected to step down. Payton is undeniably the most successfull coach in Saints history […] The post 2 Saints first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chicago Bears' depth chart if Roquan Smith leaves
Stunning news dropped on Monday about Roquan Smith's future with the Chicago Bears. The inside linebacker admitted to the public he is requesting a trade from the front office in spite of failed negotiations for a new extension. Smith, 25, is inarguably the Bears' best asset. He remains a key...
Here's the Packers' first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 season
The Green Bay Packers released their first “unofficial” depth chart of the 2022 season. As is always the case, these depth charts are not created by coaches, so what appears on the page does not necessarily reflect the reality of where players sit on the actual depth chart. But it can be a handy guide to where some things stand at this point in the training camp process.
Update on LSU's Quarterback Competition
The LSU quarterback battle is in full swing, fall camp starting to ramp up
3 biggest surprises from Mike McDaniel’s first Dolphins depth chart for 2022
The 2022 NFL season will be the start of something new for the Miami Dolphins. For the first time since 2014, the team will be without DeVante Parker, who was the longest-tenured Dolphin at the time of his departure. They have a bigger star wide receiver in Parker’s place with Tyreek Hill now on the […] The post 3 biggest surprises from Mike McDaniel’s first Dolphins depth chart for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions rookie Jameson Williams texted Matthew Stafford about wearing No. 9
Jameson Williams clearly wants to endear himself to the Detroit Lions franchise and its fans, even if it isn't clear when he will be able to play his first NFL game. So when the rookie wide receiver decided he wanted to wear Matthew Stafford's old jersey number, he reportedly texted the former Lions quarterback himself to ask if it was okay.
Cowboys Reveal First Depth Chart: Questions on Rookies, DEs and WRs
The NFL regular season is just around the corner and the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their first of three preseason games in 2022 - starting with a new depth chart.
Jets add two offensive linemen, cut one offensive and one defensive lineman
In light of the Mekhi Becton injury, the Jets made a few roster moves to help with their offensive line depth. The Jets signed veteran offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch and undrafted rookie Chris Glaser. The team released offensive tackle Parker Ferguson and defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed Jr. We touched on...
Mike Tomlin Makes It Clear Who Will Be Steelers Starter
It will be the first time in a long while that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will be selecting a new starting quarterback. For most of his tenure in Pittsburgh, Pro Bowl play-caller Ben Roethlisberger has been his starter every single game. But now that Roethlisberger has retired, Tomlin...
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst gives promising news on OL David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins
The Green Bay Packers are currently without their top two offensive linemen. David Bakhtiari has been out for almost 18 months after tearing his ACL at the end of the 2020 season. Of course, this does not include the few snaps he played in Week 18. Elgton Jenkins tore his own ACL in November of last season. Both players are currently on the PUP list and are not participating in practice. In Wednesday’s media session, general manager Brian Gutekunst gave some promising updates about both linemen.
Is Kenny Gainwell the Eagles’ #1 Back?
The Eagles held an open practice at the Linc on Sunday. A lot of fans in attendance noted a specific detail about Head Coach Nick Sirianni. He was wearing one of his player-themed shirts. This time, it featured Kenny Gainwell, the teams second-year running back. This seems like unfortunate timing as far as the media is concerned.
Falcons sign former Titans TE MyCole Pruitt
Pruitt suffered a gruesome injury last season with the Titans, breaking and dislocating his ankle in a Week 17 matchup. He’s spent most of the last four seasons with Tennessee and has had various workouts around the league but catches on with the Falcons. Over his seven-year career, Pruitt has hauled in 46 receptions for 488 yards with seven touchdowns.
