This Stock Could Soar by Nearly 300%, Says Wall Street
Are the Street's predictions too optimistic?
InvestorPlace
5 Cheap Dividend Stocks Under $5
Who says penny stocks have to be risky and speculative? These cheap dividend stocks under $5 could deliver stable returns via high yields. Ambev SA (ABEV): Its 3.9% dividend yield allows you to get paid while you wait for a turnaround in the Brazil-based brewer. Kinross Gold (KGC): The stock...
Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40
The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53. However, there’s a portion of finance chiefs who work at some of America’s largest companies that haven’t yet reached age 40. Meta’s Susan Li will become the latest addition to the list, which also includes the “Master of Coin.”
Fox Posts $3.03 Billion in Revenue for Q4, Slightly Missing Wall Street Expectations
Despite concerns that a looming recession would depress ad sales, Fox Corp. is bucking the trend thus far. The media giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday with revenue rising 5% from the prior year to $3.03 billion and diluted earnings per share of 55 cents. The home to Fox...
Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings
Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
InvestorPlace
3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover
With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
Motley Fool
Why SWVL Holdings Stock Was Down on an Up Day
The company struck a deal to issue stock to an institutional investor. Management is hoping to turn the business cash flow-positive by 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
InvestorPlace
Is Helbiz (HLBZ) Stock the Next Big Meme Stock?
This move aligns with other top meme stocks, which have also skyrocketed today. Investors appear to be piling into speculative names like HLBZ stock amid what could be more meme mania. Micro-mobility is apparently attractive, at least to retail investors. Today, Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock is rocketing as the company rides...
Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings
Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
InvestorPlace
Signify Health (SGFY) Stock Jumps 15% on CVS Takeover Rumors
A fresh report cites sources stating that CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is interested in buying out Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY). Neither of these two companies has confirmed the takeover interest, as of this writing. Still, SGFY stock jumped 15% this morning on the speculative report. A Wall Street Journal article released yesterday...
InvestorPlace
Why Is Novavax (NVAX) Stock Plunging 30%?
Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock are tanking today after the biopharmaceutical company cut its revenue guidance for this year in half. NVAX stock is down more than 30% at the time of writing. This comes after the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company, whose long delayed Covid-19 vaccine was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), lowered its 2022 sales forecast by 50%. It now expects to generate between $2 billion and $2.3 billion in revenue. Previously, Novavax had said it expected sales between $4 billion and $5 billion this year.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
InvestorPlace
What Is Going on With Palantir (PLTR) Stock Today?
Palantir’s (NYSE:PLTR) stock is down 14% today after the data analytics firm reported earnings that disappointed analysts and investors. The Denver, Colorado-based company that has many contracts with the federal government, announced that it lost one cent per share for the April through June period. Wall Street had forecast earnings per share of three cents, according to Refinitiv data. The surprise loss has PLTR stock trending sharply lower today.
InvestorPlace
Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
Tuesday starts with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers. Several shares are moving today with the release of Q2 earnings reports. We're also seeing heavy trading volume push some shares higher today. We’re starting off Tuesday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to...
InvestorPlace
Why Are Hydrogen Stocks FCEL, BE, PLUG Up Today?
Today, a host of hydrogen stocks are seeing impressive buying pressure materialize. Interestingly, the moves investors are seeing in FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL), Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) come despite rather underwhelming earnings. At the time of writing, these stocks are all up more than 12%. Bloom Energy missed...
InvestorPlace
3 Cryptos to Buy on the Dip
When you're looking for the best cryptos to buy now, start with these stalwart coins. While certainly down, cryptocurrencies are not out. In fact, there are plenty of cryptos to buy that have stability on their side. Though prices of digital assets have dropped across the board this year, the...
InvestorPlace
3 ETFs to Buy Now for Safety
While the markets are experiencing a summer rebound — the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average in July had their largest monthly gains since 2020 — it’s never a bad idea to consider safe exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for a portion of your entire investment portfolio. How...
InvestorPlace
SNDL Stock: 3 Key Things to Watch When SNDL Reports Earnings
Analysts expect revenue of $162.05 million from the company. SNDL stock is down over 50% year-to-date (YTD). On Aug. 12, SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) will report its second-quarter earnings after the market close. Last month, the Canada-based marijuana company received approval from shareholders to complete a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, which it has since enacted. The company conducted the reverse split in order to stay in compliance with Nasdaq requirements. Now, shareholders have even more news to watch ahead.
InvestorPlace
Why Is Vertex Energy (VTNR) Stock Down 50%?
It’s still earnings season, and while many prominent companies have reported, there are a number of notable companies still reporting. One of today’s biggest movers on an earnings miss is Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR). Earlier today, VTNR stock sunk more than 50%, before making up some of its losses this afternoon.
