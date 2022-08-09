Read full article on original website
Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
Rochester Police ID Suspects Connected to Drug Search at Motel
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the identities of the seven suspects connected to a drug-related raid at a motel Wednesday. Officers executed a search warrant at Rochester's Motel 6 after determining there was a risk of juveniles overdosing on fentanyl and other drugs. A Police spokesperson said their investigation uncovered possible drug sales were taking place at the motel. Officers obtained the warrant to search five rooms.
Concerns Over Possible Juvenile Overdoses Prompted Rochester Raid
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are indicating that the raid connected yesterday at the Motel 6 in northwest Rochester was executed because of the threat of potential drug overdoses in the community. A statement issued this afternoon indicates a search of five rooms at the motel resulted in...
Seven Arrested in Drug-Related Rochester Police Raid
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested seven people after executing search warrants related to a drug investigation Wednesday. A police spokesperson said officers searched five rooms at the Motel 6 around 4 p.m. The Emergency Response Unit, Criminal Interdiction Unit and Patrol collaborated on the effort. The warrants were...
Meth Discovery Leads to Drug Sale Charges Against Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop resulted in the drug arrest of a Rochester man Wednesday. 44-year-old Ryan Holmseth is facing four felony drug charges after officers found a bag that contained methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana, digital scales and empty baggies in the vehicle he was driving. The criminal complaint indicates the Rochester police officer, who involved in the arrest, was randomly checking license plates of passing vehicles in southeast Rochester.
Rochester Man Charged For Assaulting Infant and Woman
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing multiple felonies for allegedly entering his ex-girlfriend's residence and assaulting her and a baby. The criminal complaint against 51-year-old Jermaine Johnson Sr. says officers responded to the report of a domestic assault in southeast Rochester on Sunday. A woman at the residence told officers Johnson allegedly entered her apartment after the two had been arguing over text.
One Person Fatally Injured in Albert Lea Fire
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Albert Lea are investigating a fatal fire. According to a news release issued by Albert Lea Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at 2:15 AM Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, a neighbor informed them that a person might be inside the burning structure.
Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
One Person Killed in Freeborn County Shooting, Search Continues For Suspect
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was shot and killed in Freeborn County Tuesday afternoon, and authorities are searching for the suspect. Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag said in a news release officers were called to the 75000 block of 160th ST south of Albert Lea to a report of an adult male who had been shot around 3:20 p.m.
Woman Accused of Defrauding Olmsted County Sent to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Byron woman who was recently accused of defrauding the Olmsted County jail through a forged check has been ordered to serve a 95-month prison sentence for a previous conviction. An Olmsted County judge yesterday revoked 33-year-old Chrysten Doney's probation and executed a nearly eight-year...
Driver with Multiple DWI’s Attempts to Flee Olmsted County Deputy
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested a Rochester man at taser point after he allegedly attempted to elude a traffic stop Tuesday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a deputy was parked facing northbound traffic in the median of Hwy. 52 between Rochester and Oronoco around 7:45 p.m. The deputy was checking the license plates of passing vehicles when the plate of one vehicle came back as having an owner with a revoked driver’s license. Schueller said the vehicle was also labeled as “subject for impoundment.”
Rochester Man Loses Appeal of Rape Conviction & 23 Year Sentence
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has shot down an appeal filed by a Rochester man who is now serving a more than 23-year prison sentence. In a ruling made public today, the Appeals Court upheld 58-year-old Scott Ramey's 2021 convictions on first and third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges. He was accused of using force and threats to hold a 20-year-old homeless woman captive in a storage unit and rape her multiple times over a period of three weeks in November 2020. Court records say that, in one of those instances, the victim told Ramey she wanted to leave and he responded by threatening her with a gun and sexually assaulting her.
(UPDATE) Teenage Victim of Crash in Goodhue County Identified
Wanamingo, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teenager was killed in a semi-involved crash in Goodhue County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Rachel Lynn Nesseth of Zumbrota was traveling south on County 1 Blvd while a semi was traveling west on Highway 60 in Wanamingo Township. The vehicles collided at the intersection just after 8:45 a.m.
QUESTION: Is it Illegal to Drive Without a Windshield in Minnesota?
The other day, I saw an old Jeep around Rochester, Minnesota that was missing a pretty vital piece. The entire windshield was missing and all I could think of was, "Man! I bet they get a ton of bugs in their face when they are driving around.". Then I got curious and started to wonder if that was even legal in the state of Minnesota.
Guns Seized, Woman Charged in Rochester Shots Fired Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman has been charged in connection to a shots fired call that happened in northwest Rochester earlier this year. 32-year-old Catherine Pelowski is facing a felony firearm possession charge after police allegedly found multiple firearms and ammunition in her residence. It all started when officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 1500 block of Phama Ct. Northwest on May 13.
Plea Deal For Former Rochester Athletic Club Employee
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - On the day his trial was scheduled to begin, a former employee of the Rochester Athletic Club entered into a plea agreement involving allegations of criminal sexual conduct. 39-year-old Bradley Dorsher, who now lives in Brandon Minnesota, today admitted to a fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct...
Rochester Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in northwest Rochester led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. A Rochester Police Spokesman says an officer pulled over a vehicle for expired tabs and driving conduct at the foot of the onramp at Hwy. 52 and 37th St. Northwest shortly before 4:30 p.m. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer reported seeing suspected prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia in the front of the vehicle.
Rochester Police Respond to Multiple Overdoses Over the Weekend
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police officers responded to what is being described as an "unusually high" number of overdose calls over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the first of three overdose calls came in just after 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 10 block of 11th Ave. Southeast. Responding officers revived a 31-year-old man by using Narcan. He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment.
Vehicle Strikes Traffic Sign in Winona County Crash
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Sargent Minnesota woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in stuck a road sign near Lewiston Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates 37-year-old Ashley Larson was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Stephen Klopp of Winona. The report says the vehicle was eastbound on interstate 90 when it left the roadway and entered the ditch on the right side and struck a metal traffic sign east of the Lewiston exit around 7:30 a.m.
Teenager Hit by Car in Northfield Has Died
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Northfield are reporting that a teenage girl who was struck by a car last week has died from her injuries. A news release says the 14-year-old girl was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center following the crash on August 2 but died two days later. Her name was Melanie Valencia.
