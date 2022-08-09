Read full article on original website
Fired WSU coach claims $25M in damages; status of case unclear
(The Center Square) – Nick Rolovich, former head football coach at Washington State University, has filed a tort claim demanding $25 million in damages as a result of his firing for refusing a COVID-19 vaccine last year. However, the status of the claim or any negotiations over it are unclear.
Idaho football shows its ability to rush the passer during preseason scrimmage
MOSCOW, Idaho – Following the first scrimmage of the preseason Thursday, the Idaho Vandals are not where they want to be when they meet Washington State in the season opener for both teams Sept. 3. Maybe they can’t even see it yet, but at least they have an idea...
PULLMAN – Washington State will hold 25 fall camp practices ahead of its season opener Sept. 3 against Idaho. The Spokesman-Review will be in attendance for each of those, tracking relevant storylines, notes, depth-chart developments and key plays as the Cougars prepare for the 2022 football season – their first under coach Jake Dickert. Below are observations from the eighth day of fall camp in Pullman.
