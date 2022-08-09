ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fired WSU coach claims $25M in damages; status of case unclear

(The Center Square) – Nick Rolovich, former head football coach at Washington State University, has filed a tort claim demanding $25 million in damages as a result of his firing for refusing a COVID-19 vaccine last year. However, the status of the claim or any negotiations over it are unclear.
PULLMAN – Washington State will hold 25 fall camp practices ahead of its season opener Sept. 3 against Idaho. The Spokesman-Review will be in attendance for each of those, tracking relevant storylines, notes, depth-chart developments and key plays as the Cougars prepare for the 2022 football season – their first under coach Jake Dickert. Below are observations from the eighth day of fall camp in Pullman.
