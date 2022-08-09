ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morven, NC

Head Start accepting applications for 2022-23 school year

By For the Anson Record
 4 days ago
MORVEN — The Union County Community Action Head Start program is accepting applications for residents in Anson, Richmond and Union Counties.

The Central Center for Children and Families is offering Pre-K classes in Morven. Applications will be accepted for pregnant mothers and children ages birth to five for the center and a home-based program.

Interested applicants need a birth certificate, an immunization record, insurance or Medicaid card, and proof of family income for the last calendar year. Head Start serves children with disabilities and transportation may be provided.

For more information, contact Courtney Wall at (980) 278-6000. For the Early Head Start, home-based program, contact Leslie Smith at (704) 690-3919.

The Central Center is located in Wadesboro at 351 White Store Road. The Center can be reached at (704) 694-2884.

