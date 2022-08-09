ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'm already looking forward to hopefully playing at Stamford Bridge again!': Timo Werner sends emotional goodbye message to Chelsea fans as he seals £25m move back to RB Leipzig

By Olly Allen For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Timo Werner penned a heart-warming letter to Chelsea supporters just before his permanent move back to RB Leipzig was confirmed.

The German club have completed the signing of the 26-year-old for a fee of around £25million after he completed a medical earlier today.

It brings to an end a largely underwhelming two years at Stamford Bridge for Werner after the Blues signed him for £47.5million from Leipzig in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QP8CJ_0hAlY3PB00
Timo Werner has completed a £25million move from Chelsea back to former club RB Leipzig
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZWGow_0hAlY3PB00
Werner penned a heart-warming letter to Blues fans just before the move was confirmed

'Dear Blues, Today marks the end of my journey with Chelsea FC,' the German forward wrote on social media. 'I am incredibly grateful for the time I spent at this special club.

'At this point I would like to express my appreciation for my teammates, the coaches & staff, and especially for you, the special supporters of Chelsea Football Club.

'I felt so much love and support throughout the last two years and I will never forget how you guys stood behind me in good and challenging times!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KnUCQ_0hAlY3PB00
Werner's move brings to an end a largely underwhelming two years at Stamford Bridge for the German

'We lifted trophies like the Champions League together and I will always remember the song you wrote and chanted for me. I'm already looking forward to hopefully playing at Stamford Bridge again one day!

'See you soon, Timo.'

After Werner scored 34 goals in 45 matches in his final season at Leipzig, expectations were high when he arrived at Chelsea two years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GQboo_0hAlY3PB00
Werner scored 34 goals in 45 matches in his final season at Leipzig before moving to Chelsea

But after featuring regularly in his first season, his involvement dropped significantly under Thomas Tuchel. The forward leaves Stamford Bridge after finding the net 23 times in 89 games.

Werner expressed his desire to play more often during Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States, particularly ahead of the World Cup in November.

Newcastle and Juventus were also keen on Werner but a transfer back to his former side has emerged as his preferred option.

While it was expected that a loan move would be sanctioned, the two clubs have thrashed out a permanent move allowing Chelsea to recoup some of their outlay two years ago and amid their own spending spree this summer.

Daily Mail

'I'm trying to model my game on Gareth Bale': Ryan Sessegnon has gone from Tottenham's forgotten man to a star player under Antonio Conte... now the 22-year-old is ready for a tough test against Chelsea

Ryan Sessegnon is only 22 but it feels like this has been a long time coming for him. That comes of making his debut at 16 for Fulham, then being part of a great generation of England youth players, winning the Under 19 European Championship in 2017 and being touted as one of the best of the emerging talents from south London at that time, which included Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham and Emile Smith Rowe.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gary Neville slams the Glazers for bleeding Man United dry and demands they 'explain their plan' after the humiliating 4-0 Brentford defeat... insisting they must stop 'letting employees take the blame'

Gary Neville has demanded the Glazer family 'come to Manchester' in order to explain what their plan is for Manchester United's future as he again slammed the club's ownership. The former United full-back, speaking after the game, hit out at the club's owners and claimed that they have bled the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's difficult to forgive': Gary Neville slams Man United for their 'baffling' transfer policy and warns new chief executive Richard Arnold is facing a 'nightmare' to try and recruit for Erik ten Hag before the window shuts

Gary Neville has hit out at Manchester United's rudderless summer in the transfer window, as the Red Devils continued their disastrous start to the Premier League season. The legendary former United right-back was speaking during the club's horror trip to Brentford where they lost 4-0 to start the season with back-to-back defeats for the first time in 30 years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

AC Milan 4-2 Udinese: Ante Rebic's double gives the champions a winning start to their Serie A title defence... with Theo Hernandez and Brahim Diaz also on the scoresheet as Milan brush aside Udinese on opening day

Ante Rebic's brace helped AC Milan to a 4-2 win over visiting Udinese on the opening day of the 2022-23 Serie A season at the San Siro. The Croatia international scored either side of half-time to give the reigning champions a winning start to the season, having fallen behind after just two minutes at the San Siro to Rodrigo Becao's shock opener.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

England will have little time to adjust to the heat of Qatar ahead of this winter's World Cup, but the mid-season timing means Gareth Southgate's players should be sharp for the tournament

This is a season like no other but there are pros and cons. The advantages for Gareth Southgate and his players are that they will have done a decent pre-season and played just the right amount of football to be sharp. They won’t be tired so that line Michel Platini...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

From the playing fields of Eton...football’s most unlikely new star: Deputy head boy Basil Tuma, 17, makes debut for Championship club Reading after securing 11 top GCSE grades

Eton College has produced 20 Prime Ministers in its 582-year history, from William Pitt the Elder to William Gladstone, Harold Macmillan and Boris Johnson. Pupils at the elite school – whose old boys also include princes William and Harry – frequently target a career in law or finance, if not politics.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

‘I still want to play safe, but Ben Stokes won’t have it anymore’: Spin bowler Jack Leach on his special bond with the new England Test captain, seizing the new ball and recovering from failure in India

Edgbaston's post-match celebrations were a couple of drinks deep when Jack Leach came out with the line that best sums up England’s revolutionary new approach to Test cricket. Rival teams might be better, he told a delirious dressing room, but none would be braver, after they transformed a record...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

How a karaoke classic got Darwin Nunez on song with the Reds: £85m new boy had a quiet start on tour… but he started to feel at home after his initiation song in Austria got their Latin contingent dancing

The Brandlhof Hotel in Saalfelden, close to Salzburg, is a haven of tranquillity and has become the place Jurgen Klopp likes to launch Liverpool’s season. Set in the Austrian Alps, its outdoor facilities offer everything the modern footballer requires to get fit, but last month it was an event after all the physical conditioning had taken place that could yet have the biggest bearing on the club’s campaign.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Don't panic! Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag claims everyone is remaining calm at the club despite dismal start to the season with home defeat by Brighton amid a wretched transfer window

Erik Ten Hag says there is no panic at Manchester United over their poor start to the season and criticism of the club’s transfer policy. The Dutchman’s side travel to Brentford on Saturday in the 5.30pm kick-off desperate for a victory after a shock 2-1 opening-day defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

