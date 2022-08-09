Read full article on original website
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
New Hampshire dog owner shares story of dog's near-death experience to help other pet ownersB.R. ShenoyHooksett, NH
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17thThe Maine WriterMaine State
The Best Places to Watch Portsmouth NH’s Parade of Sail
The first Portsmouth Parade of Sail in two years is set to unfurl Thursday morning at the mouth of the Piscataqua River. The Kalmar Nickel, Spirit of Bermuda, and Lynx will be the center of a weekend full of activities presented by Sail Portsmouth, many of which are ticketed and already sold out. Although there are several opportunities for the public to see the ships both up close and from afar, the event is a fundraiser for Sail Portsmouth (formerly known as the Piscataqua Maritime Commission) according to its board chair Phil von Hemert.
You Can Befriend Magical Miniature Horses in Bow, New Hampshire
Shoutout to Airbnb Experiences for bringing our attention to a variety of unique and interesting things to do both in the area and beyond. For instance, down in Boston, Massachusetts, Mobsters & Lobsters trolley tours allow you to learn about the history of Boston's mobster underworld and enjoy a lobster lunch or dinner with your fellow passengers. Closer to home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, you and your friends can go on a Craft Brewery Hop in a Vintage VW Bus. How cool is that?
There’s an Exorcist Looking for Demons to Eat in Scarborough, Maine
There are plenty of articles on the internet that feature provocative titles but don't really deliver after you've clicked. Occasionally though, the headline tells you exactly what is going on with no extra sauce needed. This is one of those times, and it's likely to leave a few people who live in Scarborough, Maine, wondering what's going on and whether or not they need to dial up Father Karras immediately.
Dangerous and Frustrating Intersections That Need Changing in New Hampshire
I drive by the West End Yards facility on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a daily basis when headed to or from the traffic circle on Route 1. Daily, my blood boils when cars are turned, blocking the intersection, even though their light already turned from green to red. It infuriates me.
Anonymous Patron at Dinnerhorn in Portsmouth, NH, Celebrates With 85-Year-Old
Life is full of surprises, but none more shocking to a man celebrating his 85th birthday in Portsmouth recently. This story is from a Facebook post which lit up social media based on the kindness of another human being to an unknown older man celebrating his birthday with his family.
Announcement in Harmony Montgomery Case Coming Thursday
The search for Harmony Montgomery, the Manchester girl who has not been seen since 2019, will be updated by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formela Thursday afternoon. Formela will be joined by Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg and United States Marshal Enoch F. Willard for the 2 p.m. announcement in Concord. A statement from Formela did not disclose any details about the announcement.
Sail on the Piscataqua River With the Gundalow Company in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Now that we're on the latter half of summer, it's important to take advantage of those indispensable warm days by spending some time outside. Like many New Englanders, you've probably spent time out on the water these past couple of months, whether that's at the family lake house, the nearest beach, or somewhere else.
Looking for a Laugh? Comedy Club Opens in Downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire
When strolling around downtown Portsmouth, it’s hard not to peek into the shops and eateries and liken it to Harvard Square or New York City’s Greenwich Village. And now, Portsmouth has yet another attraction for which said other neighborhoods are famous for: a comedy club. The Music Hall...
An Open Letter to the Jerks Who Berated Two Women at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire
This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
Remember the Hampton Beach Shooting Gallery? This Long-Gone Attraction Must Return
After paying 20 dollars for parking, having the wind spread sugar from Blink’s all over your shirt, and realizing you got to your show at the Casino Ballroom an hour before doors open, you need a calm, measured way to take out your blistering aggression. And that’s why the...
Did You Know Jason Bateman Once Performed at This Hampton, NH, Venue?
I always get a bit sad whenever I drive past a street named Playhouse Circle in Hampton, New Hampshire. The homes there are lovely, as are the people who live there, I’m sure. But for me, it brings back bittersweet memories of a place I took for granted growing up on the Seacoast: The Hampton Playhouse.
Man Vandalizes Portsmouth, NH, Animal Hospital
A man who vandalized a Portsmouth veterinary office Monday night was taken into custody after fighting with police. Portsmouth Police were called to Port City Veterinary Referral Hospital on Commerce Way around 10 p.m. by staff who said a man was punching windows and throwing things. When police arrived the man ran off, and refused an officer's order to stop.
The Shake You Felt in New Hampshire Wasn’t Kim Kardashian Breaking Up with Pete Davidson, It Was an Earthquake
I know how tough it was for all of us to get out of bed when we here about "Kete" (a.k.a., Kim & Pete) breaking up. But people in Deering, New Hampshire, may have felt a jot when the town experienced a 2.3 magnitude earthquake on Saturday, according to WMUR and The United States Geological Survey. This is New Hampshire’s first earthquake since May, when Wolfeboro reported a 2.2 noggin-knocker.
Do You Remember These Classic Rides That Used to Be at Funtown in Saco?
Funtown in Saco has been a Maine summer staple since 1967. The space on Route 1 started as a drive-in, and then one-by-one added a mini-golf course, a go-cart track, batting cages, and an archery range. In 1967, Funtown opened with rides like the Zipper and the infamous Luv Machine. The iconic Astrosphere was added in 1976. Here are other classic rides from Funtown's past.
Staffing Issues Shared by Shipyard, Non-Military Child Care Centers
A letter from New Hampshire and Maine's U.S. Senators calling on the Department of Defense to provide additional resources for civilian parents whose children are no longer able to use the child care center at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard shines a light on the problems faced by all childcare providers.
What Business Should Go Next to Hannaford’s on Central Ave in Dover, New Hampshire?
These are the questions that Dover locals have been asking themselves forever: why is this space empty? When will a new business take over? What might that place be?. We're talking about this spot, situated right next to the Hannaford's on Central Ave. It's sat empty for years and years.
Enjoy the 2022 Sunflower Festival at NH’s Coppal House Farm Through This Weekend
This weekend's your last chance to visit Coppal House Farm in Lee, New Hampshire, to enjoy sunflowers, vendors, live music, and more at their 7th Annual Sunflower Festival. During your visit to the farm, you'll be able to admire and take pictures of and with these gorgeous oilseed sunflowers. What makes these flowers different from regular sunflowers? Well, the festival's website says that the seeds are eventually pressed into culinary oil, and the flowers themselves have a shorter lifespan (~12 days) compared to your average sunflower (~three weeks).
10 Sure Signs Your Neighbor is New Hampshire’s Mega Millions Winner
A new millionaire lives among us, New Hampshire. It happened on Friday, July 29, when a customer in Salem hit pay dirt at a Market Basket, according to Seacoast Current. The jackpot ticket sold just outside of Chicago was worth a whopping $1.28 billion. Anyone else hoping it winds up...
Ho Ho Ho! Dover Holiday Parade Returns for 2022
It's an early gift for Dover as the Holiday Parade will be back in November after two years. The parade was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic. It was canceled again in 2021 because no organization was willing to take on the responsibility of producing the parade. Thanks to...
Stunning Video of an Ocean Sunfish Off the Coast of Maine
That's no shark, my friends. That's just a measly giant ocean sunfish. Enter professional photographer, Karl Ramsdell. Karl is a frequent content machine for me. His photography is exceptional. He is also the administrator for the MAINE Wildlife Facebook page. The public page is for everyone to post and enjoy Maine's wildlife. The wildly (no pun intended) popular group has a following of over 100,000 people, including yours truly.
