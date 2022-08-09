ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Best Places to Watch Portsmouth NH’s Parade of Sail

The first Portsmouth Parade of Sail in two years is set to unfurl Thursday morning at the mouth of the Piscataqua River. The Kalmar Nickel, Spirit of Bermuda, and Lynx will be the center of a weekend full of activities presented by Sail Portsmouth, many of which are ticketed and already sold out. Although there are several opportunities for the public to see the ships both up close and from afar, the event is a fundraiser for Sail Portsmouth (formerly known as the Piscataqua Maritime Commission) according to its board chair Phil von Hemert.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

You Can Befriend Magical Miniature Horses in Bow, New Hampshire

Shoutout to Airbnb Experiences for bringing our attention to a variety of unique and interesting things to do both in the area and beyond. For instance, down in Boston, Massachusetts, Mobsters & Lobsters trolley tours allow you to learn about the history of Boston's mobster underworld and enjoy a lobster lunch or dinner with your fellow passengers. Closer to home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, you and your friends can go on a Craft Brewery Hop in a Vintage VW Bus. How cool is that?
BOW, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

There’s an Exorcist Looking for Demons to Eat in Scarborough, Maine

There are plenty of articles on the internet that feature provocative titles but don't really deliver after you've clicked. Occasionally though, the headline tells you exactly what is going on with no extra sauce needed. This is one of those times, and it's likely to leave a few people who live in Scarborough, Maine, wondering what's going on and whether or not they need to dial up Father Karras immediately.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NH
Government
State
New Hampshire State
City
Rochester, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Announcement in Harmony Montgomery Case Coming Thursday

The search for Harmony Montgomery, the Manchester girl who has not been seen since 2019, will be updated by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formela Thursday afternoon. Formela will be joined by Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg and United States Marshal Enoch F. Willard for the 2 p.m. announcement in Concord. A statement from Formela did not disclose any details about the announcement.
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Scavenger Hunt#Skeletone Records
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

An Open Letter to the Jerks Who Berated Two Women at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire

This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
NEWINGTON, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Man Vandalizes Portsmouth, NH, Animal Hospital

A man who vandalized a Portsmouth veterinary office Monday night was taken into custody after fighting with police. Portsmouth Police were called to Port City Veterinary Referral Hospital on Commerce Way around 10 p.m. by staff who said a man was punching windows and throwing things. When police arrived the man ran off, and refused an officer's order to stop.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Shake You Felt in New Hampshire Wasn’t Kim Kardashian Breaking Up with Pete Davidson, It Was an Earthquake

I know how tough it was for all of us to get out of bed when we here about "Kete" (a.k.a., Kim & Pete) breaking up. But people in Deering, New Hampshire, may have felt a jot when the town experienced a 2.3 magnitude earthquake on Saturday, according to WMUR and The United States Geological Survey. This is New Hampshire’s first earthquake since May, when Wolfeboro reported a 2.2 noggin-knocker.
DEERING, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Do You Remember These Classic Rides That Used to Be at Funtown in Saco?

Funtown in Saco has been a Maine summer staple since 1967. The space on Route 1 started as a drive-in, and then one-by-one added a mini-golf course, a go-cart track, batting cages, and an archery range. In 1967, Funtown opened with rides like the Zipper and the infamous Luv Machine. The iconic Astrosphere was added in 1976. Here are other classic rides from Funtown's past.
SACO, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Enjoy the 2022 Sunflower Festival at NH’s Coppal House Farm Through This Weekend

This weekend's your last chance to visit Coppal House Farm in Lee, New Hampshire, to enjoy sunflowers, vendors, live music, and more at their 7th Annual Sunflower Festival. During your visit to the farm, you'll be able to admire and take pictures of and with these gorgeous oilseed sunflowers. What makes these flowers different from regular sunflowers? Well, the festival's website says that the seeds are eventually pressed into culinary oil, and the flowers themselves have a shorter lifespan (~12 days) compared to your average sunflower (~three weeks).
LEE, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Stunning Video of an Ocean Sunfish Off the Coast of Maine

That's no shark, my friends. That's just a measly giant ocean sunfish. Enter professional photographer, Karl Ramsdell. Karl is a frequent content machine for me. His photography is exceptional. He is also the administrator for the MAINE Wildlife Facebook page. The public page is for everyone to post and enjoy Maine's wildlife. The wildly (no pun intended) popular group has a following of over 100,000 people, including yours truly.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy