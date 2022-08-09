Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
University of Jamestown Block Party A Staple Event
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown is returning their 14th Annual Block Party on Wednesday, Aug. 24. A longtime event, the community bash celebrates the return of students and welcomes new students as part of their orientation week. Peyton Piatz is UJ Student Body President and an...
newsdakota.com
Local Boy Scout Completes Eagle Scout Project
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – 14 year-old Zach Hanson can now add Eagle Scout service project to his list of accomplishments with Boy Scout Troop 163. The project is one of the final pieces of accomplishing the highest honor in scouting. A scout must demonstrate leadership of others while performing a project for the benefit of their community.
newsdakota.com
Final Week of Music in the Park to Feature “Oakland Grove”
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It’s been a great summer at the City Park Bandshell despite the slow start of returning to the park! Special thanks to all those who participated each week and to all the loyal followers who attended each week. It is great to see you each week and you are very much appreciated!
newsdakota.com
James River Humane Society Opens To Public Sundays
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – To eliminate stress on the volunteers and animals, the James River Humane Society made the decision to close to the public in 2020. Since then, the shelter has operated on a appointment only basis to conduct adoptions. Board Member Jay Nitchske says as the pandemic has slowly waned, they’ve made the decision to ramp up their open hours to just Sundays at this time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsdakota.com
Man Involved in Jamestown Standoff Charged
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A man who engaged police in a five-hour standoff in Jamestown is now facing charges in Stutsman County. 41 year-old Kevin Gene Garnica is facing three felony charges and three class A misdemeanors. Charges include terrorizing, felonious restraint, preventing arrest, and three drug-related charges including possession of methamphetamine.
newsdakota.com
Buchholz Named VCSU Vice President For Business Affairs
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSU) – Valley City State University (VCSU) announced Erica Buchholz will serve as the next Vice President for Business Affairs (VPBA). Buchholz was appointed as an interim in this position earlier this year. “Erica is an excellent addition to our leadership team,” VCSU President Alan LaFave...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown 107.1 Fall Sports Preview – Brian Mistro
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – With less than two weeks to go until one of the oldest rivalries in college football reignites at Hansen Stadium, the University of Jamestown is preparing to take on Valley City State. August 25th marks the start of another season for Jimmie football. Head coach...
newsdakota.com
VCPS To Continue Reciting Pledge Of Allegiance
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – School superintendents are taking a few calls following the decision by the Fargo Public School Board to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before their future school board meetings. Valley City Public Schools superintendent Josh Johnson has received several calls from local patrons inquiring...
Comments / 0