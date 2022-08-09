ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mysterious lightning bolt spotted reaching edge of space leaves scientists baffled

By Rachel Dobkin
 4 days ago
SCIENTISTS are baffled by a mysterious lightning bolt which was spotted reaching from Earth to the edge of space.

During an Oklahoma thunderstorm in May of 2018, a "gigantic jet" lightning bolt struck Earth's atmosphere.

A gigantic jet (not pictured) almost shot into outer space during an Oklahoma thunderstorm Credit: International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/A. Smith

This lightning bolt carried 100 times as much of an electrical charge as an average lightning bolt.

It reached 50 miles into the air, which is only 12 miles from to the official boundary of outer space.

The gigantic jet shot 300 coulombs of electrical charge into the ionosphere, the lower edge of space.

This blot shot relatively cool streamers of plasma (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit) and leaders, which are very hot at more than 8,000 degrees Fahrenheit, into the sky.

Usually lightning carries less than five coulombs, either from the cloud to the ground or within the clouds.

Scientists didn't know why the lightning bolt shot into space.

The suspicion was that thunderclouds were trying to relieve a buildup of negative charge, according to scientists.

Astronomers were able to see the lightning bolt up close with mapping technology.

Levi Boggs, a research scientist at the Georgia Tech Research Institute, said in a statement:

"We were able to map this gigantic jet in three dimensions with really high-quality data."

He said, "We were able to see very high frequency (VHF) sources above the cloud top, which had not been seen before with this level of detail."

Steve Cummer, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Duke, told PHYS.org:

"The VHF and optical signals definitively confirmed what researchers had suspected but not yet proven:

"that the VHF radio from lightning is emitted by small structures called streamers that are at the very tip of the developing lightning,

"while the strongest electric current flows significantly behind this tip in an electrically conducting channel called a leader," he said.

There's still a lot that scientists have to learn about gigantic jets.

Boggs and his colleagues are currently trying to figure out if gigantic jets affect satellite operations in low-Earth orbit, according to The Byte.

Comments / 71

Benjamin Kelly
2d ago

That lightning bolt is called a "sprite". And it didn't go into space. It came from the Firmament of Heaven. God created it on day 2 of the creation story. Read your Bible people the scientist are lying to you.

Reply(4)
18
Comment Commando
3d ago

Scientists claim they understand phenomenon light years away in other Galaxie's but are baffled by this and it's on Earth..Go figure.🤔

Reply(5)
16
Soul Not 4 Sale
2d ago

This is global warming and climate change people our governments are doing so much damage to the planet right in front of our faces...Its either HAARP or CERN

Reply(9)
7
