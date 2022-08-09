ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outlooknewspapers.com

Vacant Galleria Units Transform Into Temporary Art Exhibits

First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale Arts and Culture Commission and the Urban Art Fund recently announced the opening of temporary art exhibits in the Glendale Galleria. The Storefront Art Program is a year-round program in partnership with property owners, realtors, retailers,...
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

SMHS Grad Earns Second All-American Honor

Recent San Marino High School graduate Ryan Arrington added another impressive entry to his resume last week when he finished eighth in the Greco-Roman classification at the 2022 USA Wrestling junior and 16U national championships, which were held in Fargo, North Dakota. In the process, Arrington received All-American status for the second time.
SAN MARINO, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Sycamores Announces New Promotion

First published in the July 28 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Sycamores is proud to announce the promotion of Shannon Boalt to the chief advancement officer position. In her new role, she is responsible for leadership and management of the agency’s fundraising, marketing and communications. “Shannon has been...
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

GCC Foundation Golf Tournament Raises $100,000

First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. For decades, the Glendale Community College Foundation Golf Classic has strived to support student needs with the help of community partners and that was on display Monday at the annual tournament at the Oakmont Country Club. Nearly 120...
GLENDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
outlooknewspapers.com

Titans Conclude Solid Summer League Campaign

San Marino High School girls’ basketball team had a busy six weeks this summer for the 22 girls on the team. The squad put in work in the weight room and during its on-court practices that took place five days a week. San Marino traveled to the Burbank’s Burroughs High School summer league twice a week in addition to weekend tournaments at Covina Northview and La Salle in Pasadena.
SAN MARINO, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Arrobio Earns Eagle Scout Rank

First published in the Aug. 4 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Alexander Charles Arrobio recently earned Eagle Scout status with Troop 355 in San Marino. He lives in La Cañada Flintridge with his family, Geoffrey, Rebecca and sister Sienna. Arrobio is a member of the honorary Order...
SAN MARINO, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Adventist Health Receives Five Stars

First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has awarded Adventist Health Glendale its third consecutive five-star rating, the highest-possible, through the Overall Hospital Star Ratings program. This recognition is due to the dedication and hard work that the...
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Largest Street Repaving in Burbank History Underway

First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank embarked on its largest street resurfacing project in the city’s history this summer. Set to end in October, the city will repave and restore more than 170 street segments, or 26.5 miles, of roadway. The project...
BURBANK, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don King
Person
Vin Scully
Person
Chris Sampson
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Glenn Miller
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Mickey Mantle
Person
Fernando Valenzuela
Person
Tommy Dorsey
Person
Joni Mitchell
outlooknewspapers.com

Burbank Fire Department Receives Class 1 Rating

First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Fire Department has received one of the highest recognitions possible by earning a Class 1 Public Protection Classification (PPC) rating from the Insurance Services Office (ISO). The Class 1 rating by ISO means that the BFD...
BURBANK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy