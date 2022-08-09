San Marino High School girls’ basketball team had a busy six weeks this summer for the 22 girls on the team. The squad put in work in the weight room and during its on-court practices that took place five days a week. San Marino traveled to the Burbank’s Burroughs High School summer league twice a week in addition to weekend tournaments at Covina Northview and La Salle in Pasadena.

SAN MARINO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO