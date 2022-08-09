ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS New York

Open casket nightmare: Family files lawsuit against Brooklyn funeral home

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn family says they are perpetually in mourning, not only over the loss of their loved one, but because of the way they had to say goodbye to her.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday, they are suing the funeral home because they don't want this to happen to anyone else.With just flowers and a photo of 37-year-old Regina Christophe, it was not the goodbye her family wanted.They hired McManus Funeral Home on Avenue N shortly after her death on June 24, but asked for a funeral date two weeks later so family could fly in for...
BROOKLYN, NY
Robb Report

‘The Godfather’ Mansion, Home to the Corleones, Is Now Available on Airbnb

Allow us to present you with an offer you cannot refuse. You can now become a member of the Corleone family by staying in the very home featured in The Godfather. Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic 1972 film in which Marlon Brando portrayed the infamous Don Vito Corleone was released exactly half a century ago. To coincide with the 50th anniversary, the 6,248-square-foot Staten Island mansion has been listed on Airbnb for a long-term summer stay.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
mansionglobal.com

A Peek Inside the Plaza Hotel’s Famed Astor Suite, Now an Apartment

Standing five floors above Central Park, the Plaza Hotel’s Astor Suite has been visited by kings, queens, presidents—including John F. Kennedy—and superstars like the Beatles. Now a three-bedroom, five-bathroom apartment, the famous spread sold in 2021 and was last asking $19.95 million. The 4,300-square-foot home took three...
