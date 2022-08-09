ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pogues bass player Darryl Hunt dies aged 72

By Fionnuala Walsh
 4 days ago

THE Pogues bass player Darryl Hunt has died at the age of 72.

In a tweet this afternoon, the band said: "We are saddened beyond words.

Darryl Hunt has died

"Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London.

"Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 - 08/08/2022

"‘I know you want to hear me catch my breath I love you till the end’"

They also tweeted the song "Love You 'Till the end" which was written by Hunt.

Spider Stacy of The Pogues is among those of have paid tributes to Darryl.

He tweeted: "This is wretched. See you around the way, Daz. ‘It’s in the fridge' #TrickyTrees".

The musician, singer and songwriter was born in Hampshire, England in 1950.

Before he began playing bass in The Pogues in 1986, he was a part of the pub rock band Plummet Airlines and The Favourites.

He was involved in the Celtic-inspired band’s subsequent work including their 1988 album If I Should Fall From Grace With God which featured the Christmas hit Fairytale Of New York.

Hunt featured in their material until their last album, Pogue Mahone, in 1996.

He has writing credits on a number of their songs including Love You Til the End.

The band consisted of frontman Shane MacGowan, Jem Finer, James Fearnley, Andrew Ranken, Terry Woods, Hunt and other musicians throughout the years.

