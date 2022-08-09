2 dead, including 4-year-old boy, after shooting in Dallas Twp.

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are dead after a shooting incident in Luzerne County in a Dallas Township neighborhood, Monday night.

Dallas Township Police Chief Douglas Higgins tells Eyewitness News police were called to a domestic/custody dispute on Harris Street just after 8:00 p.m.

Officers were talking with the woman who called 911 when police then heard two gunshots come from inside the home.

Chief Higgins says when police entered the home, they found a 4-year-old boy, and a 36-year-old man, both of Dallas Township, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The Luzerne County Coroner is on the scene and the names of both deceased males will be released once the immediate family has been notified.

The investigation is being conducted by the Dallas Township Police Department , and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, with the help of Pennsylvania State Police .

Police say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

