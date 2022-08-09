Commentary by Ileana Miranda, resident of San Jerardo in Monterey County and general manager of the San Jerardo Cooperative. From the gas pump to the grocery store, the cost of living in California–which was already a stretch for so many families–has gone through the roof lately. As if that weren’t enough, the LA Times reported this week that rents in California could soar 10% because of inflation. This is more difficult for those of us who have to pay $115 a month for our water bill. It is a burden for those of us who see how our neighbors suffer, because they can’t afford to pay for a vital liquid and sometimes they have been cut off for non-payment. This is inhumane, California passed the Human Right 10 years ago and this is still happening.

