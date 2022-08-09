Read full article on original website
Related
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 8/10: Meet the man trying to save Delta smelt; Urban water suppliers report water savings progress statewide; DWR launches new tool showing groundwater sustainability projects; Enviros suing Sonoma County, say mismanagement is draining Russian River basin; and more …
WEBINAR: Obi Kaufmann: Understanding water through art, science, and ecology from 9am to 10:30am. Renowned author, naturalist and artist, Obi Kaufmann will share his insights on how to synthesize scientific information with an artistic perspective in an effort to better understand the many stressors currently impacting the California landscape and watershed. Mr. Kauffman will explore the interconnection of water, fire, biology, and even justice as part of this presentation. Obi Kaufmann’s publications including “The State of Water: Understanding California’s Most Precious Resource” can be found online here: californiafieldatlas.com. Click here to register.
mavensnotebook.com
NOW AT THE CALIFORNIA WATER LIBRARY: A Century of Delta Conveyance Plans
Gavin Newsom’s Delta tunnel plan is out, rekindling a century-old debate about the diversion of Sacramento River water to the southern two-thirds of the state. This transfer has in fact been going on for decades, by means of improvised plumbing that is inefficient, ecologically destructive, and now at risk from sea level rise. As an aid in assessing the latest proposal, the California Water Library commissioned author John Hart to review the tunnel plan’s many predecessors and the concerns that have so far blocked the realization of any of these big ideas.
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 8/9: Will Kings County be the first region sent to state’s groundwater “cop”?; Valadao leads request for water documents from Interior; CA’s water chief steps up to fight historic drought; Droughts in California are a historic certainty; and more …
JOINT LEG HEARING: Water is Life: Addressing California Tribal Water Issues beginning at 9:30am. A joint hearing of the Assembly Committee on Water, Parks, And Wildlife And Select Committee On Native American Affairs. Click here for more information. PUBLIC MEETING: California Environmental Flows Workgroup from 10am to 11:30am. Agenda items...
mavensnotebook.com
RISING VOICES: Dam Removal and the Future of Algal Blooms
Each month, the Water Hub checks in with advocates in California to talk about water issues impacting local communities. In our August column, we talk with Water Quality Scientist for the Karuk Tribe, Grant Johnson about the Klamath River dam removal project and Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs). Water Hub: Tell...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mavensnotebook.com
DELTA CONVEYANCE PROJECT: New page at Maven’s Notebook provides explainers and resources for evaluating the draft environmental documents
What is it? How will they build it? Can they keep the fish out?. In late July, the California Department of Water Resources released an environmental impact report for construction of a 45-mile-long tunnel – or “conveyance” — that will divert high quality water from the Sacramento River, downstream of the state capital, and deliver it to pumps on the southern edge of the Delta for export. The following offers a short review of the basics behind this ambitious and complicated project. The review was produced by Estuary News Group for Maven’s Notebook, written by John Hart, Dianna Bautista, and Robin Meadows, and edited by Ariel Rubissow Okamoto.
mavensnotebook.com
GUEST COMMENTARY: California’s water debt crisis needs a long-term fix
Commentary by Ileana Miranda, resident of San Jerardo in Monterey County and general manager of the San Jerardo Cooperative. From the gas pump to the grocery store, the cost of living in California–which was already a stretch for so many families–has gone through the roof lately. As if that weren’t enough, the LA Times reported this week that rents in California could soar 10% because of inflation. This is more difficult for those of us who have to pay $115 a month for our water bill. It is a burden for those of us who see how our neighbors suffer, because they can’t afford to pay for a vital liquid and sometimes they have been cut off for non-payment. This is inhumane, California passed the Human Right 10 years ago and this is still happening.
mavensnotebook.com
NOTICE: Revised Notice of Preparation and CEQA Scoping Meeting – Proposed Regulation to Implement the Bay-Delta Plan
This message is to advise interested parties that the State Water Resources Control Board has issued a Revised Notice of Preparation (NOP) and California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Scoping Meeting for the Proposed Regulation to Implement Lower San Joaquin River Flows (LSJR) and Southern Delta Salinity Objectives in the Water Quality Control Plan for the San Francisco Bay/Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta (Bay-Delta Plan).
Comments / 0