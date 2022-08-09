Read full article on original website
Related
Bronx subway worker brutally attacked while helping two straphangers who were getting harassed
Anthony Nelson is hospitalized with a broken nose and a broken collarbone - he was working on what was supposed to be his day off on Thursday at the Pelham Bay Park section. A rider notified Nelson around 9 a.m. that a man was outside the station harassing others.
NYC Subway Shooting Subject At Large
A person of interest has been identified in the New York City subway shooting that left 23 people injured. Authorities are asking for help to find Frank James, who may have knowledge about the case. Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo brings you the latest from Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
Man Stabbed 15 Times by These Two Suspects in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for two suspects...
New Yorkers Face $23 Congestion Charge To Enter Manhattan
The MTA is proposing a congestion charge for Manhattan. Prices range from $9 to $23 if you want to enter Manhattan south of 60th street. The MTA wants to dissuade people from using cars, while making money to fund public transport. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) recently released the Central...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tornadopix.com
Woman killed on the subway in Times Square
Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
New York City's most prolific criminal! Serial thief with 167 arrests appears in court after he was caught stealing 48 items worth $430 from Rite Aid - and is denied bail for the first time
New York City's most prolific criminal, with 167 arrests on his record, appeared in court Thursday after being caught stealing 48 items worth $450 from an Upper East Side Rite Aid. DailyMail.com cameras were at Manhattan Supreme Court as Jamel Pringle, 39, was notably denied bail for the first time...
CBS News
NYPD seizes $2 million worth of counterfeit goods, arrests 5 people in Lower Manhattan
NEW YORK -- Two million dollars' worth of counterfeit goods are now off the streets of New York City. NYPD officers on Friday seized fake bags, sneakers, watches and sunglasses in an operation on Canal Street. They also arrested five people in connection with the crackdown. It's all part of...
anash.org
SEEKING MALE AND FEMALE PARAS
Category — We are looking for male and female paras to work a full day or part time one on one with students who have special needs. No degree required. Clients are in MONSEY and BROOKLYN. EXTREMELY GENEROUS PAY !!!. or Text: (929) 390-1906.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jury awards New York man with 13 alibi witnesses $5 million for wrongful conviction
Twenty-four years after Richard Rosario was wrongfully convicted of murder, his fight to be compensated for the 20 years he lost in prison came to an end today in a federal courtroom in lower Manhattan. I first learned about Rosario’s plight nearly a decade ago. What he told me then...
norwoodnews.org
Four Men, One from Kingsbridge Heights, Charged in Slaying of LA-Based Drill Rapper, MoneyGangVontae
Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced on Wednesday, Aug. 10, that four men were indicted for murder and additional charges in the fatal shooting of Avanti Frowner, aka, “MoneyGangVontae,” an LA-based Drill rapper, as he left a pharmacy with a friend in the Crotona section of The Bronx in June. The rapper was in New York City for a show at the time of the shooting.
NYC investigates firing of spokeswoman who spoke on migrants in shelters: sources
NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the first immigrants and asylum seekers began arriving, New York City shelters quickly became overrun, and migrants were forced to stay overnight on the city’s homeless intake office floor. The practice is illegal, and as word began to leak out, sources told PIX11 that Department of Social Services spokeswoman Julia […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report
An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYC subway worker suffers broken bones in assault, union says
PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) – A subway worker needed surgery after he suffered broken bones in an assault while at work in the Bronx, union officials said. Subway cleaner Anthony Nelson was attacked outside the Pelham Bay Park station Thursday morning, according to Transport Workers Union Local 100. Nelson was working in the station […]
fox40jackson.com
Italian businessmen visiting NYC found dead in Queens short-term rental, no signs of trauma on bodies
Two Italian businessmen on a business trip to New York City were found dead in their short-term rental. A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday to a building on 29th St. near 40th Road in Long Island City, Queens. Upon arrival, two males – a 38-year-old and a 48-year-old – were found unconscious inside.
Manhattan MTA bus stabbing: Victim cut on arm, hand in Harlem
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during an argument aboard an MTA bus early Thursday in Harlem, police said. The victim, 38, was riding the bus near West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue around 2 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according to authorities, who could not immediately […]
New York City Police Investigating Bronx Drive-by Shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are investigating a drive-by shooting that...
More New York City parents turning to homeschooling
NEW YORK -- As we approach the start of the school year, New York City data shows that public school enrollment has been declining for more than five years. This comes as parents in increasing numbers are considering alternatives to their children's education. When her children's classes went remote at the start of the pandemic, Brooklyn parent Julie Kvyatkovsky had a chance to sit in on their typical school day. "I realized that if this is how they're learning, I can do a little bit better. I can try to do a little bit better," she told CBS2's Hannah Kliger. So last school year,...
Man stabbed with ice pick multiple times in Manhattan, police say
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man stabbed another man with an ice pick in Manhattan early Friday morning, police said. The two men got into a dispute along East Sixth Street near Avenue B in the East Village at around 12:30 a.m., authorities said. The suspect, 36, stabbed the victim, 42, in the stomach […]
fox5ny.com
Mother and son stab each other, NYPD says
NEW YORK - The NYPD says a Brooklyn mother and son are both under arrest after they allegedly stabbed each other. Police say it happened Wednesday evening on Coney Island. It happened just before 9 p.m. on W. 29th St. EMS took the pair to NYU Langone Health Hospital. They...
NBC New York
14-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead in NYC Building Lobby
A 14-year-old boy was shot dead in a Bronx building lobby overnight, officials say, marking the latest in a series of escalating violent gun crimes claiming the lives of young people across New York City. Police responding to a call about a male shot on East 194th Street and Briggs...
Comments / 0