WCSD To Pay Parents to Take Kids to School
In a letter to parents Thursday night, the Washoe County School District said they could be eligible for money if they take their children to school. Parents could receive 62.5 cents per mile for taking a child to school, however, a student must actively be in the car for the payment. A parent/guardian will receive a check payment.
WCSD Celebrates Summer Graduation Class for Class of 2022
Nearly 50 Washoe County School District (WCSD) seniors walked across the graduation stage to receive their diploma at the Summer Graduation Ceremony on Friday, August 12. These graduates have studied and worked to earn credits, complete course requirements, and pass tests to receive their diploma as part of the Class of 2022.
Child & Family Services Nonprofit Opens Office in Reno
Candelen, an Arizona based 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to championing children, is pleased to announce the official opening of its Reno location. With this new space, Candelen will be able to support to the children and families of Nevada by providing resources, tools, materials, and skill development for all child care workers, parents, and caregivers. Specifically, the Candelen team will be providing Kith & Kin classes.
Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan Returns to Northern Nevada
Officials with Nevada Health Centers have announced that the Mammovan will be returning to Northern Nevada. Fallon Tribal Health Clinic, 1001 Rio Vista Dr., Fallon on Friday, August 12 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. Rural Outreach Clinic Lovelock Community Church, 1055 Dartmouth Ave., Lovelock, on Saturday, August 13 from...
University of Nevada, Reno to host reopening ceremony for Argenta Hall
The University of Nevada, Reno will hold a reopening ceremony for Argenta Hall on August 16. The residence hall has been closed since July 2019 after an incident involving the building’s boiler required remediation, construction and building updates. During the event, University President Brian Sandoval will provide brief remarks...
SilverSummit Healthplan and local Boys & Girls Club to Host Free Back-to-School Bash
In partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, SilverSummit Healthplan is hosting a community health fair to encourage residents to participate in healthy habits, provide information on good health and preventative medicine and inspire residents to take an active role in their healthcare. Free to community members...
Reno Accepting Applications For Ward 5 Seat
Following the stepping down of Neoma Jardon, the Reno City Council is moving forward with picking a new member to represent Ward 5. Jardon will start her new position on August 15. In response, a special meeting will happen Friday to discuss the vacancy.
Reno Council begins process to fill Ward 5 seat
The City of Reno is advising the community on the process it will use to fill the Ward 5 vacancy on the Reno City Council. At Friday's special meeting of the Reno City Council, Council discussed the vacancy and voted to move forward with an appointment process. Per Reno City...
New Renewable Diesel Plant in Storey County
Northern Nevada will soon be home to the region's first renewable diesel plant. The hope is to have the new plant up and running by early next year.
New Traffic Signal Being Activated In Spanish Springs
The signal is being activated at Pyramid Highway and Egyptian Drive. NDOT will activate a new traffic signal on Pyramid Highway at Egyptian Drive in Spanish Springs on Monday.
NDOT to Activate Traffic Signal at Pyramid Highway & Egyptian Drive
NDOT will activate a new traffic signal on Pyramid Highway at Egyptian Drive in Spanish Springs on Monday. The Nevada Department of Transportation says the signal will provide dedicated turns to and from Egyptian Drive and Sunset Spring Lane, including dedicated turn lanes and median islands. It will also provide signalized crosswalks across Pyramid Highway, including safer access for schoolchildren traveling to nearby schools.
New Facility to Produce Renewable Diesel at Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center
New Rise Renewables Reno, a local clean energy company, is building a plant to produce renewable diesel in the coming months. They've set up shop in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in Storey County. The facility is the first of its kind in the region. "It's the first one on the...
RFD: Unattended Campfire Started Fire in Pinehaven Area
Reno Fire crews say an unattended campfire started a two-acre brush fire in the Pinehaven Court area. The fire started just after 2:15 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with information about the fire can call Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300.
Fire Crews Contain Brush Fire In Southwest Reno
The fire was reported near Pinehaven Court near a storage facility. Reno Fire crews say an unattended campfire started a two-acre brush fire in the Pinehaven Court area.
Candlelight Vigil for Carson High School Freshman Football Coach John March
Family members, student athletes, coaches, teachers, administrators and thoughtful members of the community gathered in Carson City surrounding the Carson High School Football Field Thursday night for a candlelight vigil to honor and remember CHS Freshman Football Coach John March. Those in attendance lit candles representative of life and were...
Wet Field Conditions Postpones Aces Friday Night Game in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, N.M. – Due to wet field conditions forced by thunderstorms in the Albuquerque metro area, Friday night’s game between the Reno Aces and Albuquerque Isotopes has been postponed. A doubleheader between these clubs is set for Saturday, August 13th, at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes...
Kiely Rodni Search Update
Authorities give an update on the search for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who went missing last weekend near Truckee. She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants, a black tank top, numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.
Caltrans to Install Culvert, Reopen State Route 89 Near Markleeville
Caltrans is expected to install a 100-foot long culvert beneath State Route 89 north of Markleeville in anticipation of reopening the storm-damaged roadway. Caltrans says it picked up the 8-foot diameter culvert from the Maintenance Yard in Ione and will deliver it Thursday to the affected area. Shoring will be...
Fire Crews Knock Down Fire in Spanish Springs
An investigation is underway after fire crews knocked down a garbage fire that spread to nearby wildland in Spanish Springs. The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Friday on the hill above Calle de la Plata. The entire fire was less than an acre in size. No injuries were reported.
