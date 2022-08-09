ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

bizmagsb.com

SporTran, Shreveport to announce RAISE Grant

SporTran and the City of Shreveport will discuss the RAISE Grant announced Aug. 9 by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. SporTran and partners will hold a press conference at 11:00 AM Monday, August 15, 2022, at the corner of Kings Highway and Mansfield Road (CMIT at 1505 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103) to share the details of this exciting development for the local community.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Appeal denied: Perkins disqualified from mayoral race

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a unanimous vote, the Louisiana 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a Caddo District Court decision disqualifying Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins‘ from running for re-election. The panel of appellate judges, Judge Shondra D. Stone from Shreveport, Jeff R. Thompson from Bossier...
KTBS

City Council works to keep SWEPCO customers connected during heat wave

SHREVEPORT, LA.--The Shreveport City Council is looking to help those struggling to pay their electric bill. The council passed a resolution urging SWEPCO to refrain from disconnecting customers as temperatures continue to consistently soar into the triple digits. SWEPCO released the following statement Thursday morning:. KTBS reported last night and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Tom Arceneaux holds ribbon cutting at campaign headquarters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Tom Arceneaux and his campaign team officially opened their campaign headquarters on Line Avenue. Arceneaux’s team held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. The mayoral candidate mentioned the importance of everyone coming together. “I appreciate your support. This is support, as...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Dates set for demolition of Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Preparations for the demolition of Shreveport‘s Fair Grounds Field are set to get underway in less than two weeks. Despite years of efforts to save the baseball stadium on the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, the city is moving forward with plans to raze the former home of the Shreveport Swamp Dragons and Shreveport Captains. The facility has become run down, no longer meets building and sanitation codes, and is not handicap-accessible. It is also undersized for the city’s capacity and infested with bats.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia School Board sets policy for cell phone possession by students

The Magnolia School Board approved changes to the student handbook during Monday’s meeting. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade are not permitted to have cell phones or electronic devices on campus. Middle school (6-8) students will be permitted to use cell phones only in areas designated by the principal....
MAGNOLIA, AR
KSLA

City of Shreveport hires company to help clean up streets

SEMS Inc. already works with LaDOTD on cleaning interstates late at night. The schools have been utilizing RAVE for at least three years, but is now available at all Webster public schools. Arrest made in connection to shooting near school. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Haughton man now stands accused...
KTBS

Shreveport man wanted in Texas jewelry store heist arrested in Natchitoches Parish

CYPRESS, La. -- A Shreveport man wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and similar crimes in other parishes is in jail following a traffic stop Wednesday in Natchitoches Parish, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Thursday. Lester Ray Moody, 39, of the 3400 block of Pleasant Drive in Shreveport,...
KTBS

Speed enforcement cameras installed in 3 Shreveport school zones

SHREVEPORT, La. - Three Shreveport high schools now have speed enforcement cameras in their school zones, and seven more schools will be add them within a few weeks. The goal is to put these cameras near every Shreveport school. Blue Line Solutions did a traffic study and found 75,000 drivers were going 11 miles or more over the speed limit in 10 randomly selected schools zones.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Man Gets Multi-Year Sentence For DWI Guilty Plea

A Shreveport man facing multiple charges changed his plea in a Caddo District Courtroom this week. The judge then delivered a sentence immediately. On Wednesday, August 10th, the day after a jury had been selected for trial, 47-year-old Chad Presley Hays adjusted his plea in the courtroom. Hays was facing multiple DWI, 3rd-offense charges, as well as a charge of Resisting an Officer With Force or Violence. The trial that the jury was set to hear was on just one of the DWI charges.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man jailed in fatal hit and run

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is jail in connection with a hit and run accident that led to a pedestrian's death last month. R.E. Freeman Jr., who's 42nd birthday is today, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony hit-and-run. He's been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Bond has not been set.
SHREVEPORT, LA
caddoda.com

Weapons charge nets felon 5 years in prison

A Shreveport man charged with two counts of possession of a firearm despite previous felony convictions pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Monday, August 8, 2022, and was immediately sentenced. Christopher Wade Green, 32, pleaded guilty to both charges of being a felon in possess of a firearm just after...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Mistrial declared in Webster Parish murder trial

MINDEN, La. – The second-degree murder trial of an Arkansas man accused in the death of a Webster Parish man two years ago has been rescheduled for this fall after a mistrial was declared Tuesday. Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KSLA

City of Shreveport enlists outside help cleaning up trash along major roadways

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Trash, litter, garbage. So much that the city of Shreveport has contracted with Southern Environmental Management & Specialties to clean major thoroughfares like Hearne Avenue, Jewella Avenue and Youree Drive rather than continue to try to handle the problem in house. SEMS Inc. already has...
scttx.com

Bright Morning Start Baptist Church Homecoming, Revival

A Revived Church is the Only Hope for a Dying World. August 10, 2022 - Bright Morning Star Baptist Church is hosting Homecoming Service at 2:30pm on Sunday, August 14, 2022 with guest speaker Bishop Joseph Hall from Union Spring Baptist Church, Mansfield, Louisiana. Revival will follow nightly at 7pm...
CENTER, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Is Anyone Else in Shreveport Getting These Same Scam Texts?

I Hate Getting Telemarketer Spam Calls. There are some days when I will get multiple calls a day and it's beyond infuriating. My father lives in California and his health isn't the best. So when I get a phone call from California my anxiety kicks in and I have to answer my phone. I have yelled "Take me off your call list" multiple times and let me tell you it doesn't work.
SHREVEPORT, LA

