Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
bizmagsb.com
SporTran, Shreveport to announce RAISE Grant
SporTran and the City of Shreveport will discuss the RAISE Grant announced Aug. 9 by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. SporTran and partners will hold a press conference at 11:00 AM Monday, August 15, 2022, at the corner of Kings Highway and Mansfield Road (CMIT at 1505 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103) to share the details of this exciting development for the local community.
KTAL
Appeal denied: Perkins disqualified from mayoral race
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a unanimous vote, the Louisiana 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a Caddo District Court decision disqualifying Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins‘ from running for re-election. The panel of appellate judges, Judge Shondra D. Stone from Shreveport, Jeff R. Thompson from Bossier...
KTBS
Council members side with Airbnb plan and a liquor store in separate cases
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Owners of a townhouse and a liquor store won unanimous backing in separate appeals before the City Council on Tuesday. First the council shut the door on neighbors who oppose an Airbnb in the Centenary Commons townhouse community. Some there are upset that an owner wants to...
KTBS
City Council works to keep SWEPCO customers connected during heat wave
SHREVEPORT, LA.--The Shreveport City Council is looking to help those struggling to pay their electric bill. The council passed a resolution urging SWEPCO to refrain from disconnecting customers as temperatures continue to consistently soar into the triple digits. SWEPCO released the following statement Thursday morning:. KTBS reported last night and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
Tom Arceneaux holds ribbon cutting at campaign headquarters
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Tom Arceneaux and his campaign team officially opened their campaign headquarters on Line Avenue. Arceneaux’s team held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. The mayoral candidate mentioned the importance of everyone coming together. “I appreciate your support. This is support, as...
KTAL
Dates set for demolition of Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Preparations for the demolition of Shreveport‘s Fair Grounds Field are set to get underway in less than two weeks. Despite years of efforts to save the baseball stadium on the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, the city is moving forward with plans to raze the former home of the Shreveport Swamp Dragons and Shreveport Captains. The facility has become run down, no longer meets building and sanitation codes, and is not handicap-accessible. It is also undersized for the city’s capacity and infested with bats.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia School Board sets policy for cell phone possession by students
The Magnolia School Board approved changes to the student handbook during Monday’s meeting. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade are not permitted to have cell phones or electronic devices on campus. Middle school (6-8) students will be permitted to use cell phones only in areas designated by the principal....
KTBS
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Shreveport
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
City of Shreveport hires company to help clean up streets
SEMS Inc. already works with LaDOTD on cleaning interstates late at night. The schools have been utilizing RAVE for at least three years, but is now available at all Webster public schools. Arrest made in connection to shooting near school. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Haughton man now stands accused...
KTBS
Shreveport man wanted in Texas jewelry store heist arrested in Natchitoches Parish
CYPRESS, La. -- A Shreveport man wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and similar crimes in other parishes is in jail following a traffic stop Wednesday in Natchitoches Parish, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Thursday. Lester Ray Moody, 39, of the 3400 block of Pleasant Drive in Shreveport,...
KTBS
Speed enforcement cameras installed in 3 Shreveport school zones
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three Shreveport high schools now have speed enforcement cameras in their school zones, and seven more schools will be add them within a few weeks. The goal is to put these cameras near every Shreveport school. Blue Line Solutions did a traffic study and found 75,000 drivers were going 11 miles or more over the speed limit in 10 randomly selected schools zones.
KSLA
Shreveport bishop moving back to hometown after 31 years of service
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Longtime Shreveport community leader, Bishop Lawrence Brandon, is headed to California. Brandon has preached in the area for nearly 31 years. He’s moving to preach at a church in his hometown of Oakland. The bishop posted about the move on Facebook:. He says he will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bossierpress.com
Sheriff Whittington administers Oath of Affirmation to new deputies
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in ceremony for three new deputies in the Sheriff’s Conference Room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Monday morning August 8. “It is an honor to get to swear you in and help get you started in your...
Shreveport Man Gets Multi-Year Sentence For DWI Guilty Plea
A Shreveport man facing multiple charges changed his plea in a Caddo District Courtroom this week. The judge then delivered a sentence immediately. On Wednesday, August 10th, the day after a jury had been selected for trial, 47-year-old Chad Presley Hays adjusted his plea in the courtroom. Hays was facing multiple DWI, 3rd-offense charges, as well as a charge of Resisting an Officer With Force or Violence. The trial that the jury was set to hear was on just one of the DWI charges.
KTBS
Shreveport man jailed in fatal hit and run
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is jail in connection with a hit and run accident that led to a pedestrian's death last month. R.E. Freeman Jr., who's 42nd birthday is today, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony hit-and-run. He's been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Bond has not been set.
caddoda.com
Weapons charge nets felon 5 years in prison
A Shreveport man charged with two counts of possession of a firearm despite previous felony convictions pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Monday, August 8, 2022, and was immediately sentenced. Christopher Wade Green, 32, pleaded guilty to both charges of being a felon in possess of a firearm just after...
KTBS
Mistrial declared in Webster Parish murder trial
MINDEN, La. – The second-degree murder trial of an Arkansas man accused in the death of a Webster Parish man two years ago has been rescheduled for this fall after a mistrial was declared Tuesday. Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense...
KSLA
City of Shreveport enlists outside help cleaning up trash along major roadways
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Trash, litter, garbage. So much that the city of Shreveport has contracted with Southern Environmental Management & Specialties to clean major thoroughfares like Hearne Avenue, Jewella Avenue and Youree Drive rather than continue to try to handle the problem in house. SEMS Inc. already has...
scttx.com
Bright Morning Start Baptist Church Homecoming, Revival
A Revived Church is the Only Hope for a Dying World. August 10, 2022 - Bright Morning Star Baptist Church is hosting Homecoming Service at 2:30pm on Sunday, August 14, 2022 with guest speaker Bishop Joseph Hall from Union Spring Baptist Church, Mansfield, Louisiana. Revival will follow nightly at 7pm...
Is Anyone Else in Shreveport Getting These Same Scam Texts?
I Hate Getting Telemarketer Spam Calls. There are some days when I will get multiple calls a day and it's beyond infuriating. My father lives in California and his health isn't the best. So when I get a phone call from California my anxiety kicks in and I have to answer my phone. I have yelled "Take me off your call list" multiple times and let me tell you it doesn't work.
Comments / 0