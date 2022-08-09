Louisa, Ky. – Addiction Recovery Care is pleased to announce Brandon Parsons as the Enterprises Director. “I am beyond ecstatic to join the ARC Team, not only for the positive footprint they have left on the communities of Eastern Kentucky but also the parallel core values that ARC and I both share,” said Parsons “They have raised and set a new benchmark for ethics in core business, and I can only thank God to be a part of it.”

