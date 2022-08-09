ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, KY

State BOE disagrees with scheduling move made by Lincoln County BOE

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some members of the state Board of Education and the recently elected Lincoln County Board of Education are at odds over a recent local board decision to return Lincoln County High School to a traditional semester class schedule. The school had recently been operating under a...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE CO., KY. FARMERS MARKET DRAWS THEM IN

On Thursday August 12, 2022 The Lawrence County Cooperative Extension Office CELEBRATED NATIONAL FARMERS MARKET WEEK at the local Farmers Market in Louisa. “…What a great environment for friends and family to hang out and visit! Vendors set up today between 5-7PM. We purchased an $8 bag filled with fresh tomatoes, a cucumber, green peppers and fresh hydroponic lettuce head from CTS FARMS in Blaine, Ky. represented by Tonya Slone from Pike County, Ky. and Thomas Parsons from Louisa, Ky.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Plant closure to impact 80 jobs in eastern Ky.

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Eighty people will lose their jobs due to the closure of a packaging company in Wurtland, according to company officials. Pregis Corporation officials said Friday that they intend to close the eastern Kentucky facility sometime in November. The company released the following statement:. “The regretful...
WURTLAND, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Addiction Recovery Care names Brandon Parsons Enterprises Director

Louisa, Ky. – Addiction Recovery Care is pleased to announce Brandon Parsons as the Enterprises Director. “I am beyond ecstatic to join the ARC Team, not only for the positive footprint they have left on the communities of Eastern Kentucky but also the parallel core values that ARC and I both share,” said Parsons “They have raised and set a new benchmark for ethics in core business, and I can only thank God to be a part of it.”
LOUISA, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer To Send Workers And Equipment To Pike County For Flood Relief

Mercer County is sending workers and equipment to help out Pike County after the historic flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky. At the Mercer County Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the magistrates voted to enter an interlocal agreement with Pike County to provide labor and equipment for flood relief.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
Ironton Tribune

Rob Slagel: Giving an update on the aluminum mill project

Many of us have heard the recent news regarding Steel Dynamic’s (www.steeldynamics.com) investment in the aluminum mill project proposed for our area in Ashland, Kentucky. If Time magazine were a local magazine rather than a national publication, then, for better or for worse, Craig Bouchard, the original CEO on the project, would probably make Time’s “Person of the Year” because of the attention that this project has garnered in the Tri- State.
ASHLAND, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Grayson is Kentucky’s Newest Gig City

GRAYSON — Nearly 1,400 Grayson homes and businesses are now, for the first time, equipped for high-speed fiber internet, a result of a public–private partnership between the Grayson City Council and Kinetic. Grayson leaders and Kinetic representatives are participating in a ribbon-cutting celebration today to mark the milestone...
GRAYSON, KY
wymt.com

Perry County flooding victims identified

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs confirmed the identity of all seven victims in the recent Eastern Kentucky flash flooding. The Coroner’s Office Facebook page shared the identities on Thursday. On July 28th, the coroner’s office responded to the Coneva Community of Perry County. 82...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Eastern Kentucky school districts forced to delay start of school year after devastating flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of students in eastern Kentucky are still waiting to head back to school as their communities continue to pick up the pieces. The area, hit by devastating flooding last week that left at least 37 people dead, is home to 18 school districts. Four of them returned to the classroom this week, but 14 others are still cleaning up and assessing damage.
KENTUCKY STATE
Metro News

Scheme which bilked Millions from people worldwide was operating in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A fraudulent scheme which took Millions of victims for hundreds of thousands of dollars was being operated out of Huntington. U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said so far, his office has been able to charge ten people tied to the fraudulent scheme. He said those in the group were very crafty in how they stalked victims.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest round of heavy rain to work through the mountains has caused renewed flooding concerns in parts of Pike County, including parts of the county hit hard by deadly flooding just two weeks ago. Water quickly rose near Robinson Creek and Little Robinson Creek...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WDTV

Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
KENTUCKY STATE
Ironton Tribune

American Queen to stop in Huntington today

The world’s largest steamboat will be making a return visit to the Tri-State today. The American Queen will be docked at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington in the afternoon, as part of one of its excursions on the Ohio River. Spanning 418 feet in length, built in 1995, the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
salyersvilleindependent.com

Area dentist, horseman champions equestrian center from the start

The recent announcement by the Kentucky Racing Commission granting Revolutionary Racing the ninth and final license for a world-class equestrian center in Boyd County will have numerous impacts for the Eastern Kentucky region. The proposed $55 million investment on a 177-acre site will produce much-needed economic development, jobs, and tax...
BOYD COUNTY, KY

