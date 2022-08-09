ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Bears WR Darnell Mooney makes highlight catch at Family Fest

By Brendan Sugrue
 4 days ago
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney has already made quite a few impressive catches at Soldier Field throughout his career and he’s not letting up, even in practice. The Bears held practice at their home stadium for their annual Family Fest on Tuesday morning and Mooney treated the fans in attendance to a treat, while also showing off his strong chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields.

During team drills, quarterback Fields dropped back and delivered a deep ball towards Mooney, who climbed the ladder over defensive back Jaylon Jones to make a one-handed grab on the sidelines. The play was caught on video by multiple fans in the stands, who erupted in applause.

Had the play taken place in a real game, the catch would have gone for about 25 yards across the 50-yard line.

Mooney is set to be the team’s top wide receiver this season after a season in which he caught 81 passes for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns. He will be counted on as a big part of the passing game when the regular season starts. But if this play is any indication, Mooney is already showing that he’s in midseason form and it’s just the first of hopefully many highlights to come at Soldier Field this year.

