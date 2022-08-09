ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

1049 The Edge

Gull Road Meijer Remodel Is Officially Complete

When countless shipping containers started populating local Meijer parking lots, Kalamazoo residents started wondering what all the fuss was all about. As it turns out, those shipping containers were part of a massive Meijer remodel taking place at stores across the Mitten. Meijer stores on Westnedge and Gull Road, in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

Just Moved to Kalamazoo? Locals Say These 6 Eateries Are a Must

As someone who just moved to Kalamazoo within the last two years, I appreciate it when someone asks this kind of question on a public forum:. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for some recommendations for everyone’s favorite things there. Favorite restaurants, favorite activities, anything really! It’s my first time moving from my home town and am trying to make it the best experience possible.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Around the Board Game Cafe opens in Plainwell

Inspiration struck Eric Luthy four years ago. A fan of tabletop gaming since the 1980s, Luthy came across an article about a board game café in Chicago. Soon, Luthy and his wife Susan—whose own interest in board games had begun in earnest about a year prior—started having discussions about what it would be like to operate a board game café of their own.
PLAINWELL, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Free ORV Weekend Coming to Michigan’s Trails

It only comes but twice a year! Free Off Road Vehicle (ORV) Weekend returns to Michigan state trails this month. With over 4,000 miles of state-dedicated ORV trails and routes, Free ORV Weekend means the required ORV licenses and trail permits that are typically needed to take advantage of these routes are waived, though all other ORV rules and laws still apply, including age restrictions.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Michigander from Battle Creek Wins $25,000 a Year

Can you imagine waking up in the morning, checking the numbers on your scratch off lottery ticket, and then realize you've won thousands and thousands of dollars for life?. That's exactly what happened to a Michigander in Battle Creek. His name is Michael Justice and he is one lucky winning man.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1049 The Edge

Michigan’s Largest Street-Running Water Slide Is In Buchanan Michigan

During the summertime, the state of Michigan gets hot, and not just the temperature rising hot, but the thick, humid, hard to move and breathe hot. One of the things Michiganders love to do is find a way to cool off, whether that may be going inside, traveling to another state, or one of the most fun ways, finding water to be in. Luckily, living in Michigan there is no shortage of water or water activities.
BUCHANAN, MI
WWMTCw

Ongoing issue: Waste services delayed in Kalamazoo neighborhoods

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yard waste services were delayed for Kalamazoo residents Wednesday, an ongoing issue neighbors said has happened multiple times throughout the summer. “It (garbage can) sat out for a number of days before we got tired of waiting and took it back into the garage," Kalamazoo resident Michael Parr said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
JONESVILLE, MI
1049 The Edge

George Clinton & Parliament Shout Out Kalamazoo In Recent Post

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic have a strong history in Michigan, dating back to one of my favorite live albums recorded on the same stage I graduated from in 2003, Funkadelic Live. The archive live-release from the Funk legends contains 10 previously unreleased tracks from their September 12, 1971 show at Meadowbrook, Rochester, Michigan, and includes a 14+ minute version of 'Maggot Brain', 'I Call My Baby Pussycat', 'Free Your Mind And Your Ass Will Follow' and 'Alice in My Fantasies'.
KALAMAZOO, MI
