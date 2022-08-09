Read full article on original website
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Gull Road Meijer Remodel Is Officially Complete
When countless shipping containers started populating local Meijer parking lots, Kalamazoo residents started wondering what all the fuss was all about. As it turns out, those shipping containers were part of a massive Meijer remodel taking place at stores across the Mitten. Meijer stores on Westnedge and Gull Road, in...
Just Moved to Kalamazoo? Locals Say These 6 Eateries Are a Must
As someone who just moved to Kalamazoo within the last two years, I appreciate it when someone asks this kind of question on a public forum:. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for some recommendations for everyone’s favorite things there. Favorite restaurants, favorite activities, anything really! It’s my first time moving from my home town and am trying to make it the best experience possible.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Around the Board Game Cafe opens in Plainwell
Inspiration struck Eric Luthy four years ago. A fan of tabletop gaming since the 1980s, Luthy came across an article about a board game café in Chicago. Soon, Luthy and his wife Susan—whose own interest in board games had begun in earnest about a year prior—started having discussions about what it would be like to operate a board game café of their own.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
Free ORV Weekend Coming to Michigan’s Trails
It only comes but twice a year! Free Off Road Vehicle (ORV) Weekend returns to Michigan state trails this month. With over 4,000 miles of state-dedicated ORV trails and routes, Free ORV Weekend means the required ORV licenses and trail permits that are typically needed to take advantage of these routes are waived, though all other ORV rules and laws still apply, including age restrictions.
Mother and her kids carjacked at gunpoint near Woodland Mall
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A West Michigan mother is shaken up after she was carjacked at gunpoint in front of her kids. The frightening experience happened Friday, August 5 at McDonald's in Kentwood near the Woodland Mall. "I was in shock. I had a gun to my head," said Tiffany...
Michigander from Battle Creek Wins $25,000 a Year
Can you imagine waking up in the morning, checking the numbers on your scratch off lottery ticket, and then realize you've won thousands and thousands of dollars for life?. That's exactly what happened to a Michigander in Battle Creek. His name is Michael Justice and he is one lucky winning man.
‘Very scary’: Parking lot death witness describes driver’s demeanor
A day after a 65-year-old woman was hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot, an eyewitness is sharing what she saw.
Michigan’s Largest Street-Running Water Slide Is In Buchanan Michigan
During the summertime, the state of Michigan gets hot, and not just the temperature rising hot, but the thick, humid, hard to move and breathe hot. One of the things Michiganders love to do is find a way to cool off, whether that may be going inside, traveling to another state, or one of the most fun ways, finding water to be in. Luckily, living in Michigan there is no shortage of water or water activities.
WWMT
"Guys Who Give" Kalamazoo chapter may surpass quarter million mark in donations
On Tuesday the Kalamazoo branch of national, charitable group "Guys Who Give" announced it is nearing a major milestone: a quarter of a million dollars in total donations since the chapter was founded 5 years ago. Guys Who Give's 150 plus members each commit to a quarterly donation of $100...
Where Can I Get Good Fish and Chips in Grand Rapids? Right Here!
You know when you have a craving for a certain type of food, and, man, you just have to have some? That's Fish & Chips for me. Sometimes I just need to have some, but where will I find authentic, delicious Fish & Chips, a British staple, in Grand Rapids?
Major road to close Wednesday in downtown Grand Rapids
A major road in downtown Grand Rapids will close on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and remain closed through Aug. 21.
Michigan’s First Mr. and Mrs. Crab Restaurant Opens in Grand Rapids
A new spot to enjoy shrimp, oysters, crab, crawfish, clams, mussels, lobster, fried fish, and more is now open in Grand Rapids. Mr. and Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood Opens in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In 2020, after more than a decade in business, Shiraz Grill, a Middle-Eastern restaurant, closed permanently on...
Police ID young Novi man, St. Clair County woman who drowned at Lake Michigan beach
Authorities in West Michigan have released the names of two young people who drowned in Lake Michigan off South Haven, Sunday afternoon. Police said they were unresponsive when they were pulled from the water.
WWMTCw
Ongoing issue: Waste services delayed in Kalamazoo neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yard waste services were delayed for Kalamazoo residents Wednesday, an ongoing issue neighbors said has happened multiple times throughout the summer. “It (garbage can) sat out for a number of days before we got tired of waiting and took it back into the garage," Kalamazoo resident Michael Parr said.
Flying man seen along the Grand River part of jet-suit demonstration
A modern-day rocketeer took to the skies Tuesday to demonstrate new technology that is used by first responders overseas.
Five people safely escaped sinking boat on Lake Michigan
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – Five people safety escaped their sinking boat Wednesday afternoon. There was a loud bang and the 22-foot, Chris-Craft-style boat started taking on water about half a mile from shore around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, South Haven Area Emergency Services said.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
Jet Suit pilot soars over Grand Rapids ahead of Advanced Manufacturing Expo
Grand Rapids got a glimpse of the future Tuesday when Gravity Industries demonstrated its Jet Suit.
George Clinton & Parliament Shout Out Kalamazoo In Recent Post
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic have a strong history in Michigan, dating back to one of my favorite live albums recorded on the same stage I graduated from in 2003, Funkadelic Live. The archive live-release from the Funk legends contains 10 previously unreleased tracks from their September 12, 1971 show at Meadowbrook, Rochester, Michigan, and includes a 14+ minute version of 'Maggot Brain', 'I Call My Baby Pussycat', 'Free Your Mind And Your Ass Will Follow' and 'Alice in My Fantasies'.
