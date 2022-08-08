ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Grandma’ encore Aug. 20-25

By Sedona.biz Staff
 4 days ago

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the “Festival Flashback” encore return of “Grandma” showing Aug. 20-25 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

A misanthropic poet (Lily Tomlin), estranged from her daughter (Julia Garner) and recovering from a breakup, agrees to take her granddaughter across Los Angeles and help her find the money she desperately needs in the crowd-pleasing “Grandma”.

“Grandma” features an all-star ensemble cast led by Lily Tomlin and including Julia Garner, Marcia Gay Harden, Judy Greer, Laverne Cox and Sam Elliott.

Lily Tomlin is Elle Reid. Elle has just gotten through breaking up with her girlfriend when Elle’s granddaughter Sage unexpectedly shows up needing $600 bucks before sundown. Temporarily broke, Grandma Elle and Sage spend the day trying to get their hands on the cash as their unannounced visits to old friends and flames end up rattling skeletons and digging up secrets.

“Acerbically funny … Lily Tomlin giving a career-capping performance.” — Stephen Holden, The New York Times

“A story about three generations of women and how they interact with each other. Lily Tomlin adds heart, soul, and, naturally, tons of comedy.” — Brian Moylan, The Guardian

“Lily Tomlin has never been better.” — Peter Travers, Rolling Stone

“Tomlin’s greatest role since ‘Nashville’. Genuinely funny, totally smart and generous.” — Nathaniel Rogers, The Film Experience

“Grandma” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Aug. 20-25. Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Tuesday, Aug. 20 and 23; and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Thursday, Aug. 21, 22 and 25.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

Sedona.Biz

Irreconcilable

By Amaya Gayle Gregory Bastards in one storyline; heroes in another, lost in the first; awakened in its inverse. Same person. Same event. As a friend used to say, same, same, just different. Irreconcilable to one who labels themselves or others, who believes in a self and others, at all. As soon as one comes [...] This post Irreconcilable originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Eight-Week Acting Course and Weekend Workshop

Sedona News – A two-month acting course is being offered by Sedonya Conscious Living Center at www.sedonya.org and acting coach Kathleen Francis beginning on Thursday, August 18 through October 13, at which time, students will stage a final performance. Francis trains students in both improvisation and The Meisner Technique and is armed with a very [...] This post Eight-Week Acting Course and Weekend Workshop originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: A Couple of My Favorites

… portraits of cats and dogs are among my favorite things to do, ditto wildlife and so many other things … so here are a couple of shots from the past. Above is a shot of Bentley and Pipi, and I took this shot whilst there owner held them on his lap in a golf [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: A Couple of My Favorites originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: And Today We Experience A Little Blue

… Above is a photo of a male and female Western Bluebird taking off from a little cattle pond off of Beaverhead Flat Road south of the Village a few miles … few birds present the challenge that bluebirds do. Always fun to spend a few hours at the cattle ponds shooting thousands of images [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: And Today We Experience A Little Blue originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ Aug. 12-18

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of “Marcel the shell with Shoes On” showing Aug. 12-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” is a worldwide audience sensation after premiering at prestigious film festivals around the globe to rave audience and [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ Aug. 12-18 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

It’s Both

By Amaya Gayle Gregory Life is a wondrous adventure, a daring escapade, the preciousness of a seemingly separate being, struggling for connectedness amid the vacillating yet compelling uncertainty of letting go in full surrender to our interdependency, our inherent and abundant symbioses.  The separate self screams its denial, its holy terror, clutched in outrage, spewing [...] This post It’s Both originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library

Camp Verde News – Music in the Stacks returns on Thursday, August 11th at 5:30 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 3-5 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month. August’s concert features Michael Peters, Ed Cooper, and Spencer Vandevier.   Micheal Peters’s soul-soothing mix of [...] This post Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Film Festival presents Shibambo and Friends in Concert Aug. 6

Sedona News – Join Baba Vusi Shibambo, a South African multi-instrumentalist and international recording artist, for a lively evening of traditional ancestral and contemporary music taking place on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona, at 7 p.m.  This show will feature Shibambo’s original music based on ancient African tribal rhythms blending [...] This post Film Festival presents Shibambo and Friends in Concert Aug. 6 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Verde Valley Pottery Festival 2022

Camp Verde News – Ben Roti Ceramics presents the inaugural Verde Valley Pottery Festival, a collective of Arizona-connected potters committed to expanding the reach and increasing the understanding of contemporary studio pottery. The FREE festival will feature demonstrations, public lectures, and artist displays. This event will feature unique handmade items perfect for the home, garden, and [...] This post Verde Valley Pottery Festival 2022 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Things That Go Bump and Por Favor

… it was wonderful to be back on the lake this morning … something special is brought back into the soul. The water level is down almost 20′ from my last visit in early July and the propeller was exploring forgotten contours of the lake bed whilst we plied shallow waters of a diminished lake. [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Things That Go Bump and Por Favor originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Creatures With Wings

… I never tire of looking at creatures with wings, the way they takeoff, fly and land … I sometimes dream of flying and not in my sailplanes or motorglider … I have developed very good sculling techniques to propel myself … like a swimmer in water but now the air behaves in the same [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Creatures With Wings originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
