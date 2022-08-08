ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YSCO K9 Units Seize Over 50,000 Fentanyl Pills in Two Traffic Stops

 4 days ago

Verde Valley News – During the first week of August, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, with the help of Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) taskforce, conducted two traffic stops within an hour of each other in Camp Verde.  The first stop resulted in the seizure of 8 pounds of meth and 10 pounds (40,000 pills) of fentanyl pills, following a consent search of the vehicle.  The driver, identified as Marco Ceja-Partida (35) from Ontario, CA., was booked into the Camp Verde jail for transportation of dangerous and narcotic drugs for sale.

The second stop, merely 30 minutes later, lead to the confiscation of approximately 15,000 fentanyl pills.  The driver, Hector Ramirez-Galvez (26) out of the Phoenix area, was arrested and booked for the transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.

This post YSCO K9 Units Seize Over 50,000 Fentanyl Pills in Two Traffic Stops originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

