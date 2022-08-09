Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Pilot identified in Tuesday’s deadly single-engine plane crashHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Marshall Fire action plan to be released Aug. 17Margaret JacksonLouisville, CO
Related
Aurora may tell residents to ignore panhandlers’ pleas
An Aurora panhandler disrupts traffic.Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. (Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will discuss Monday launching an educational campaign to convince residents not to give money to panhandlers. Instead, the city encourages the philanthropic set to donate to charity.
KKTV
MISSING: At-risk woman with cerebral palsy last seen in Colorado on July 30, 2021
DENVER (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a woman who was last seen on July 30. Feliciz Martinez, 38, was last seen on July 30, 2021 and reported missing on Aug. 15, 2021. She was last spotted in the Aurora area. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Felicia suffers from cerebral palsy and uses both a cane and braces to walk. Felicia also has a speech impediment. When she was last seen, she had dyed hair that was half pink and half purple.
highlandsranchherald.net
Highlands Ranch schools put on secure perimeter for police activity
Three Douglas County schools in the Highlands Ranch area were put on lockdown briefly and then under a secure perimeter for police response unrelated to the schools. Mountain Vista High School, Mountain Ridge Middle School and Summit View Elementary were secured the afternoon of Aug. 10 when police received a report of an intoxicated driver in the area, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Cocha Heyden.
Disgusting + Shameless: Colorado Police Sergeant Arrested for Internet Luring of a Child
Sworn to serve and protect, a Colorado cop is now facing some egregious charges stemming from his internet usage. According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sherriff's Office, Denver Police Sergeant, Timothy Ronald Hyatt, 45, was arrested on charges of internet luring of a child on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs animal rescue director on trial for several counts of animal cruelty
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman accused of mistreating multiple animals at a Colorado Springs Animal Rescue is set to face a jury of her peers. Joann Roof, the Director of New Hope Animal Rescue in Colorado Springs, was in court Thursday for day one of her trial at the El Paso County Courthouse. The post Colorado Springs animal rescue director on trial for several counts of animal cruelty appeared first on KRDO.
Summit Daily News
Police arrest man who bragged about criminal activity during Summit County Uber ride
Michael McManus has seen a lot in his 6.5 years driving for Uber in Summit County. Daily drives to Denver and more than 15,000 trips have given him many stories, but a trip to the Denver area on July 5 proved to be his most memorable yet. It was on that drive when a passenger told McManus he stole money from multiple banks, according to video footage captured by McManus that day.
Denver deputy suspended after punching inmate in the head 19 times
A Denver deputy will serve a 25-day suspension after a video obtained by the Problem Solvers shows him punching an inmate in the head 19 times on Sept. 15, 2021.
Parker police ask residents to share their external home camera footage
(Parker, Colo.) The Parker Police Department is inviting residents to register their external video cameras to help catch crime. The Video Increasing Safety in Our Neighborhoods program, also known as VISION, is a program in which residents voluntarily register their external home cameras to aid the investigation of crimes within the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Caught on camera: Man defecates on neighbor’s lawn
This happened last week and now we’re learning police are looking into who did this and why this happened.
String of car break-ins in Colorado Springs ruins Sunday brunch
Colorado Springs Police say at least five cars were broken into in the Rockrimmon area last Sunday, urging people to keep valuables out of their cars.
Fallen Chaffee County firefighter escorted home
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District and other emergency response agencies escorted the remains of Battalion Chief Billy Cordova back home to Buena Vista on Thursday. Cordova was killed following a motorcycle crash on July 3 that also critically injured his wife. The two were riding eastbound on Highway 82 near Basalt […]
Hundreds remember teens killed by drunk driving suspect
Hundreds came together in Castle Rock Wednesday to remember the lives of two teens killed in a crash over the weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1310kfka.com
1 hurt in shooting at Greeley dollar store
One person was hurt in a shooting at a dollar discount store in Greeley. It happened at the Greeley Family Dollar on the 100 block of 22nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was hospitalized and is expected to survive. The shooter remains on the lam.
Off-duty nurse tried to save I-70 shooting victim
DENVER — Denver Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man while driving on I-70. It happened near the Northfield / Quebec exit. Family members identified the man killed as Kevin Piaskowski. Tessa Riehman-Bryan can't seem to get his name out of her...
Grandfather killed in crash at dangerous turn into Aurora neighborhood
A dangerous street crossing may be partly to blame for a crash that killed a man from Aurora according to the man’s family and people who live in the Vista subdivision.
Fitness instructor fired after gym fight
DENVER — A fitness instructor in Denver has been fired after a fight broke out during his class, according to attendees of his workout class. It was all caught on tape. Now, some members of the instructor's class said it's not fair that he was let go by the gym.
KKTV
Suspect accused of borrowing cell phones to make a call, while stealing money from people’s Venmo accounts, police say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of going to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs’ campus in May committing an alleged Venmo scam is said to be back on the streets, according to police. Colorado Springs residents are being told to look out for this man,...
8-year-old mows, rakes and shovels 50 homes for free
For some kids, finishing their chores is a dreaded task. But a Centennial boy not only found his own chores, but chores he actually enjoys.
Woman killed in early morning 2-vehicle crash
The Denver Police Department said that a woman motorist was declared dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Speer Boulevard and West 11th Avenue.
Imminent release of jailed hoarder has Westminster neighbors nervous
A Westminster neighborhood fears its summer of peace may soon end now that a violent hoarder is due to be released from the Adams County jail.
Comments / 1