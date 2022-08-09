ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
David Heitz

Aurora may tell residents to ignore panhandlers’ pleas

An Aurora panhandler disrupts traffic.Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. (Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will discuss Monday launching an educational campaign to convince residents not to give money to panhandlers. Instead, the city encourages the philanthropic set to donate to charity.
AURORA, CO
KKTV

MISSING: At-risk woman with cerebral palsy last seen in Colorado on July 30, 2021

DENVER (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a woman who was last seen on July 30. Feliciz Martinez, 38, was last seen on July 30, 2021 and reported missing on Aug. 15, 2021. She was last spotted in the Aurora area. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Felicia suffers from cerebral palsy and uses both a cane and braces to walk. Felicia also has a speech impediment. When she was last seen, she had dyed hair that was half pink and half purple.
AURORA, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Highlands Ranch schools put on secure perimeter for police activity

Three Douglas County schools in the Highlands Ranch area were put on lockdown briefly and then under a secure perimeter for police response unrelated to the schools. Mountain Vista High School, Mountain Ridge Middle School and Summit View Elementary were secured the afternoon of Aug. 10 when police received a report of an intoxicated driver in the area, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Cocha Heyden.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Littleton, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Littleton, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs animal rescue director on trial for several counts of animal cruelty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman accused of mistreating multiple animals at a Colorado Springs Animal Rescue is set to face a jury of her peers. Joann Roof, the Director of New Hope Animal Rescue in Colorado Springs, was in court Thursday for day one of her trial at the El Paso County Courthouse. The post Colorado Springs animal rescue director on trial for several counts of animal cruelty appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Summit Daily News

Police arrest man who bragged about criminal activity during Summit County Uber ride

Michael McManus has seen a lot in his 6.5 years driving for Uber in Summit County. Daily drives to Denver and more than 15,000 trips have given him many stories, but a trip to the Denver area on July 5 proved to be his most memorable yet. It was on that drive when a passenger told McManus he stole money from multiple banks, according to video footage captured by McManus that day.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Littleton Public Schools#Gift Cards#Lpd#Lps
KXRM

Fallen Chaffee County firefighter escorted home

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District and other emergency response agencies escorted the remains of Battalion Chief Billy Cordova back home to Buena Vista on Thursday. Cordova was killed following a motorcycle crash on July 3 that also critically injured his wife. The two were riding eastbound on Highway 82 near Basalt […]
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
1310kfka.com

1 hurt in shooting at Greeley dollar store

One person was hurt in a shooting at a dollar discount store in Greeley. It happened at the Greeley Family Dollar on the 100 block of 22nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was hospitalized and is expected to survive. The shooter remains on the lam.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Off-duty nurse tried to save I-70 shooting victim

DENVER — Denver Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man while driving on I-70. It happened near the Northfield / Quebec exit. Family members identified the man killed as Kevin Piaskowski. Tessa Riehman-Bryan can't seem to get his name out of her...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Fitness instructor fired after gym fight

DENVER — A fitness instructor in Denver has been fired after a fight broke out during his class, according to attendees of his workout class. It was all caught on tape. Now, some members of the instructor's class said it's not fair that he was let go by the gym.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy